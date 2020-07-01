Hellish horror flick, heavenly trans doc

A Blumhouse horror flick originally planned for a theatrical release this summer, and an ambitious Netflix documentary about the history of transgender representations on the big and small screen, both get the Millennials Talk Cinema treatment as a pair of our local movie reviewers give their thoughts on these two new streaming releases.

’YOU SHOULD HAVE LEFT’

Video-on-Demand

Amber-Rose Reed

“You Should Have Left,” written and directed by David Koep (“Jurassic Park”) is a fast-paced horror film centering on Theo Conroy (Kevin Bacon), a successful middle-aged writer with a controversial past and a younger, famous wife, Susanna (Amanda Seyfried). To claim some space away from the public view and to spend time with their young daughter Ella (Avery Essex, the best part of this movie), they rent a vacation home in Radnorshire, Wales.

Who found this vacation home? Who booked it?

She thinks him. He thinks her.

Kevin Bacon goes to some dark places in the new thriller "You Should Have Left."

If this happened to me, I’d be a lot more curious than Theo or Susanna are to figure out who really booked a mega-expensive, out-in-the-middle-of-nowhere retreat. But in this case, that detail is mostly just to signal to the audience that things are not as they seem in Radnorshire.

There is a lot that I like about this movie. The performances are strong. As mentioned, I love Avery Essex, who is among the best child actors I’ve seen in a while. There are many creepy touches that kept me tense and flinching, such as lights that – instead of failing and plunging a room into darkness – simply refuse to turn off, and the labyrinthine hallways of this Welsh horror TARDIS-of-a-house (it’s bigger on the inside). The psychological aspects are interesting as well, playing with the idea of guilt as both a mental and physical trap.

Yes, the film has its stilted moments, but it kept me engaged throughout.

At the end of “You Should Have Left,” I did have one question. Who looks at the beautiful Welsh countryside and decides to rent that matte black block of a house instead of, I don’t know, any other place? The building –known in Llanbister, Radnorshire as The Life House – struck me (and keeps striking me), as weirdly incongruous and ultra-modern. And though it worked as the setting of this horror film, it would work less so as a relaxing nature retreat … which is what the place is in real life.

To each their own, I guess.

"Disclosure," now on Netflix, takes a look at how trans people have been depicted in film from the beginning of the art form.

’DISCLOSURE’

Netflix

Katie Wigglesworth

The new documentary “Disclosure” explores the realities and impact of media representation — with a specific focus on American film and television— of trans and gender-nonconforming people. Thought-provoking, nuanced, and desperately needed, “Disclosure” doesn’t spend much time on definitions, seeking not to be a history of transgenderism and gender-nonconformity so much as to delve into how the media influences our views and understanding of gender non-conforming people, as well as the concept of gender itself.

Chances are, if you are reading this review, you like and appreciate movies. And so does every person in this powerful documentary. “Disclosure” features an amazing host of perspectives, many from within the industry — actors, writers, producers and directors — but there are also historians, lawyers, activists and more. It’s a wonderful range of experiences and expressions, talking about movies through a lens the film world doesn’t consider or consult often enough.

Though “Disclosure” begins with a discussion on early film depictions of cross-dressing characters from the turn of the 20th century — D.W. Griffith’s controversial and problematic film “Birth of a Nation” and “Judith of Bethulia,“ and Sidney Drew’s ”A Florida Enchantment” are critiqued at length — director Sam Feder doesn’t drive the documentary in a strictly chronological, linear progression. Instead, he moves fluidly through different eras, influences, historical and cultural milestones framed around an evolving conversation with the film’s interviewees.

Trans actor Brian Michael Smith in ‘Disclosure.’ (Photo by Ava Benjamin Shorr; courtesy Netflix)

It’s a deft mixture of critical evaluation and personal recollections that should promptly be added to the required viewing curriculum of any film or writing program, as well as any movie-lover’s queue. I’m wishing so hard for Sam Feder to return to “Disclosure” and develop it into a docu-series. Every microcosm subject and touched-on topic — ranging from varying genre influences to the commodification and erasure of gender-nonconforming people of color — could each easily fill an hour-long episode by themselves.

I would tune in to watch every single episode.

Whatever your personal connection or experience with gender, transgenderism or movies might be, I genuinely think everyone should sit down and watch “Disclosure.” Heck, watch it, and then snag some friends or family together for a Netflix viewing party and talk about it together.

“Disclosure” is good — really, truly good — and a must watch.

