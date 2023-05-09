Help name Worde Horde Emporium’s ‘sexy monster lady’

When Ross and Michelle Lockhart relocated their Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic to the Petaluma Outlet Mall last year, the store space they took over had a silent but unavoidable occupant. She was a classic old-fashioned mannequin – complete with a fetching red wig.

“The mannequin was here when we moved in,” explained Ross, noting that for a while she was put to work, without significant alterations, as a model of Word Horde Emporium T-shirts. Then inspiration struck.

“We stuck a cheap Halloween mask on her,” he said, referring to the Creature of the Black Lagoon-style fish-monster mask that instantly transformed the nameless object into a “sexy monster lady” the Lockharts have taken to calling The Innsmouth Girl.

“She’s a recent arrival to Petaluma, originally from an old family in Innsmouth, Massachusetts,” said Ross when asked for some back story on the increasingly popular “mascot” of the store, which just seems to get weirder and more fun every month or so. “Her given name is unpronounceable by humans,” Lockhart continued, “so now we’re searching for something to call her other than the Innsmouth Girl.”

To encourage suggestions from customers, a request went out last weekend on the Emporium’s Facebook page.

“The Innsmouth Girl needs a name!” announced the post. “Get her look and make your suggestions at the Word Horde Emporium!”

Since then, patrons have taken that request seriously, dropping by the store to offer their own ideas as to what the scaly-but-sexy siren should be named, while numerous additional names have been suggested on the Facebook page. Logically enough, the Lockharts have turned the activity into a game.

“We're taking note of all the suggestions,” Ross said, “and will use a scientific method to pick a winner and announce it on social media.”

Names offered so far include Gillian (suggested by author Scott R. Jones), Wanda (a clear reference to the film “A Fish Called Wanda,” that idea posted by Rebecca Allred), Gerty (courtesy of Daniel Neal) and Laguna (that one from Jim Rucker). Melissa Claire suggested the name Millicent, offering this note of explanation: “After Millicent Patrick, the amazing makeup designer and animator who created the original Creature from the Black Lagoon monster, and never received her due credit in history.”

Mike Watt has since suggested Spif, Michael C. Smith has offered Umiko (full name Umiko Sakana), and Gnat Kelly thinks the mannequin should be called Karen. Oh, and Susan Panttaja suggests Becky, because why not name an amphibian T-shirt model Becky?

“Some suggestions have been international,” said Lockhart, adding that from all names sent in or dropped off at the store, a selection will be made and revealed by the end of the day on Sunday, May 14. As to why the Innsmouth Girl – who rocked the red wig for a while but now appears boldly bald (but still sexy, in that undeniable, deep sea underwater grotto way some underwater creatures just have) – Lockhart’s answer is eye-opening.

“We’ve removed the wig since it doesn’t fit now that we’ve filled out the mask with some paper,” he explained.

The Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and until 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Meet the Innsmouth Girl at 2200 Petaluma Blvd North # 805, across from Express in the Petaluma Village Premium Outlet. Weirdandfantastic.com.