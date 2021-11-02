Subscribe

Help pretty up Penngrove Park

HOUSTON PORTER
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
November 2, 2021, 4:45PM

Penngrove advocate and all-around Good Egg Lyndi Brown, posted to social media looking for some volunteer help this weekend, Nov. 6 and 7. For those who don’t know, Penngrove Park is actually a private park, owned by the Penngrove Social Firemen. Host to many great events, from the Penngrove Independence Day Parade Barbecue to the Active 20-30 Club’s Burning Ham, Penngrove Park is an asset to Penngrove. This weekend’s festivities revolve around repairing the bar area of the park, which for many of us craft brew drinkers, is an integral part of the park during festival weekends. Even if you’ve never met any of our Penngrove neighbors, the weather looks good this weekend, so I highly recommend getting out there for a few hours and helping out. You really will meet some of the nicest and most interesting people out in Penngrove. And with such a small community, there are few who are more community oriented. To sign up, call Bob Moretti at 953-6749.

Olive party

Keller Estate will hold their first ever olive harvest event on Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday Nov. 13. Upon arrival, guests will receive their very own olive harvest kit before walking Keller’s orchards in search of their prey. After some initial guidance as to what an olive picker is looking for, you will choose your own olives and will actually start the olive brining process right then and there. After your Keller tour and wine tasting, guests will return home with easy-to-follow instructions for turning their olives into incredible holiday treats. This unique experience is $35 per person and can be booked through the events page at kellerestate.com.

Closed for the winter

April Pantry announced last week on social media that they would be shutting down their restaurant for the winter, concentrating instead on their catering business, but promises to reopen in early 2022. In the meantime, visit them for all your holiday catering needs, including both Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner pick-ups and deliveries. aprilpantry.com

CalFresh at the farmers markets

Petaluma’s farmers markets are still going strong with Saturday’s Walnut Park market running through Nov. 20, while the Lucchesi Park market continues year-round on Tuesday. Organizer Kelly Smith reminded us this week through social media that both farmers markets participate in the CalFresh program, which California’s food stamp program, providing “monthly food benefits to individuals and families with low-income… CalFresh benefits can help buy nutritious foods for a better diet. CalFresh benefits stretch food budgets, allowing individuals and families to afford nutritious food, including more fruit, vegetables and other healthy foods.” Visit getcalfresh.org for more information. Kelly let me know that our Petaluma farmers markets go a step further by offering a dollar-for-dollar match for the first $15 spent at the markets by CalFresh participants, meaning an extra $15 worth of free healthy food for each family in need.

Reusable grant?

Although it seemed to lose some steam due to COVID concerns, just before the pandemic, reusable food service ware was starting to gain some momentum. Personally, I always carry a pink Baskins-Robins spoon, mostly because it’s the best “disposable” ice cream spoon out there both because it is strong enough to handle deeply frozen frozen treats and is pink, so hard to lose. However, the added bonus to the environment is that because I prefer cups to cones, having my own spoon means “no, thank you” to somewhere in the range of 50 plastic throwaway ice cream spoons per year, and even more when we travel, where ice cream (and gelato) bookends each meal.

With recycling and reuse always in mind, Zero Waste Sonoma’s “Reusable Food Service Ware Grant” caught my eye recently. The grant helps businesses cover eligible reusable food service ware, including but not limited to, “baskets, plates, bowls, ramekins, cups, mugs, trays, utensils, bulk dispensers, self-service bins, dishwashers and payment to third-party support for reuse. … Establishing a rentable party kit with reusable food ware is another eligible expense.” This could be particularly helpful to Petaluma’s great cottage kitchen businesses, who often do regular deliveries to repeat customers. Visit zerowastesonoma.gov and do a search of “Reusable Foodware Grant” for more information.

SWEEP grant funding

The State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program (SWEEP) is a financial grant offered by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) “to implement irrigation system improvements that reduce greenhouse gases, and save water on California agricultural operations. Eligible system components can include soil moisture monitoring, drip systems, pump retrofits, variable frequency drives, installation of renewable energy, and other items that save energy and reduce water use.”

If this sounds interesting, and/or applicable to your situation, the Sonoma Resource Conservation District and the Sonoma County Farm Bureau are offering an online workshop on Nov. 18 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

“Sonoma RCD will also be available to answer questions about the program, discuss your potential projects and in some cases assist with quantifications and filling out applications.” Visit sonomarcd.org for more information.

Turkey time

As mentioned last week, if you want to get out ahead of the crowd (and the sure-to-be sell-outs), you should start thinking about your turkey order now. Thistle Meats just announced they are taking orders for their heritage turkeys from Good Shepherd Poultry Ranch, and for those who order this week, they’ll even throw in a free Thistle Meats brine kit or turkey rub. Order pick-ups will be Nov. 21–24. Place your order by either emailing lucah@thistlemeats.com or calling 772-5442.

Pie time

While on the topic of Thanksgiving, Spoonful of Sugar just announced their Thanksgiving holiday pie preordering. Spoonful uses local and organic ingredients and each pie is 9-inch in size. Options include Lil’ Organic Pumpkin ($28), Apple Spice Lattice ($30), Perfectly Pecan ($33), and the rectangular Pumpkin Maple Loaf ($35). They also take special requests, although they are not offering anything gluten-free this Thanksgiving. Orders must be placed by Saturday, Nov. 20, directly at spoonfulofsugarpetaluma@gmail.com. Visit their social media pages to see photos of all their great creations as you may also want to start thinking about ordering cookies and other treats for the various holiday parties you may be attending or hosting.

Gluten-free and dairy-free bakery

While on the topic of gluten-free, a few weeks back an astute Petaluma Foodie noticed that a Pacifica-based Saltwater Bakery had posted back in June that they were planning to open a gluten-free and dairy-free bakery somewhere in Petaluma. Not to be confused with Saltwater Bakeshop in San Francisco, Saltwater Bakery owner Tawnya Marsh was kind enough to respond to my message asking her for some additional information. They are currently building out their space in the Hatchery Building at 620 Petaluma Blvd. N., in the space formerly occupied by the Petaluma Academy of Martial Arts. (I am not sure where they moved to.) She and her husband moved to Petaluma during the pandemic, and although they still run Saltwater Bakery in Pacifica, wanted to open something up closer to home.

Although the Petaluma Foodies post was all abuzz with excitement about how much Petaluma needed a gluten-free bakery, it should be noted that we have had at least one brick and mortar gluten-free bakery (Bump City Bakery), which did not survive, and we currently have several others who offer their wares around town through various restaurants, markets and direct orders. For those that want gluten-free baked goods, Petaluma has current options, so if that is your thing, please support what we already have so that those options will continue to be available. New is always fun and exciting, and we look forward to trying Saltwater’s amazing looking treats, but until they arrive, we shouldn’t forget our local tried and true options.

Currently, Mama Mel’s (mamamelsbread.com) and Mad Batter Cakery (madbattercakery.com) are local dedicated gluten-free bakers that are offered through local restaurants such as Bagel Mill, Agus, Wild Goat and Acre, as well as being available for direct purchase and special orders. I have also seen that Spoonful of Sugar often offers gluten-free options.

