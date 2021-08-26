Helping ‘little lights’ to shine brightly

Sierra Dator is changing lives by empowering girls.

Through her Her Wise Girl Workshops and summer camps, Dator, a Petaluma-based therapist, teaches girls valuable life skills, helping to create more communication and understanding between each other and their parents.

“As they get to know each other and make connections with each other, they’re tapping into these skills that they can use to build confidence,” Dator said.

Just as there is more than one kind of girl, there is more than one kind of Wise Girl workshop.

In early September, Dator will offer School Year Wellness Workshops for girls. These will run throughout the school year. Dator divides the workshops into different age groups, operating one for third and fourth grade girls, one for fifth and sixth grades and one for seventh and eighth graders. She will also offer monthly virtual parenting workshops for those with girls in third through sixth grades, where they’ll read articles and talk about how to parent at their best. Dator also plans a monthly book club for parents who have girls in junior high and high school.

Her aim with these programs is to help parents help their daughters build confidence and manage the ups and downs of growing up.

Dator earned her Bachelor of Science degree in social work at Keuka College in New York State, moving on to the State University of New York at Buffalo, where she earned her master’s in social work. Her studies focused on child development and parenting skills, but she has real-life experience too, as she’s a mom with two daughters of her own. Sequoia is a sixth grader and Luna is in ninth grade.

“I’m practicing what I preach,” Dator said.

She describes Wise Girl Workshops as “personal coaching groups" through which girls develop healthy coping skills, increase their self esteem and confidence, understand technology’s impact on their lives, decrease anxiety and stress, learn problem solving and about making wise decisions, how to incorporate good nutrition into their lives, gain a positive body image and how to experience the joy of movement.

Displayed in Dator’s office is a card from one of the participants to remind her of what she’s accomplishing with her work. The card reads, “Thank you for making my little light inside shine bright.”

Since beginning the workshops in 2011, Dator has helped thousands of Petaluma girls, along with their parents, gain life skills she says have changed the way they feel about themselves and how they approach the world.

Tina Parrish, a certified Personal Trainer and Youth Exercise Specialist with 20 years experience, also joins the workshops each month, and a couple of times a week during the Wise Girl Workshops summer camps. Parrish teaches the girls about nutrition and the joy of movement with yoga and other activities. They learn that you don’t have to be on a sports team to enjoy movement and exercise.

Later this Fall, Dator will also have a virtual workshop for high school girls designed to help them manage stress and anxiety, and a workshop for the younger girls on understanding and overcoming worry. There’s an online recorded workshop for parents about important conversations to have with their daughters.

While the core foundations of Dator’s workshops and summer camps are always the same, the activities are always changing, she pointed out. She begins by helping them with establishing rapport, building connection in order for them to feel safe to talk about other stuff. Over the years, she has discovered fun and creative ways to help them do this, including sorting M&Ms by color in a “getting to know you” activity where each color represents a different kind of thing that they like.

Mindfulness activities help model ways to be in the moment, Dator said, explaining that anxiety and stress is usually about something that’s happened, or something that might happen in the future. In helping them to practice being in the present moment, she’s helping them practice mindfulness.

Most importantly, as they discuss things they are facing in life, the girls become keenly aware that they are not alone in their feelings and experiences. Dator said this is one of the most powerful things that girls can learn.

“A lot of times girls are apprehensive on the first day,” Dator said. “They often arrive at camp feeling pretty socially anxious. They don’t know me, they don’t know what to expect and they don’t know who is going to be there. That can be pretty intimidating.”

By the end of the day, she always hears girls expressing their surprise and delight at finding it was fun and they were making new friends.

“It’s really exciting for me to watch that unfold,” Dator said.

[For information on the Wise Girls Workshops visit wisegirlworkshops.com. For information on Sierra Dator visit sierradator.com.]