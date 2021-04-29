Helping Out: Crisis hotline needs volunteers, nonprofits hold drive-thru fundraisers

BUCKELEW SEEKS VOLUNTEERS FOR SUICIDE HOTLINE

Training offered in response to increased need for crisis services

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Buckelew Programs, a non-profit Bay Area agency operating a confidential, 24/7 suicide crisis hotline in the North Bay, is seeking volunteers after reporting an increased number of calls over the last several months.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increased demand for all of our services, including those seeking help by calling our Suicide Prevention Hotline,” Buckelew Programs CEO Chris Kughn said in a recent news release. Each day, volunteers work four-hour shifts, with one eight-hour shift daily, all shifts taking place at Buckelew’s offices in Novato.

Said Kughn, “This is an opportunity for members of the community to literally answer the call and be of immediate service to neighbors experiencing urgent need.”

WHO DOES IT HELP? Buckelew Programs' mission is to promote recovery, resilience, and hope by providing behavioral health and support services that enhance quality of life. Buckelew Programs helps people in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties with mental illness, addiction and related behavioral health challenges lead healthier and more independent lives.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Interested individuals 18 and older who are accepted into the program will be required to complete a 40-hour hybrid remote and in-person training class at Buckelew’s Novato location, July 6 through Sept. 2. For more information, please contact HR@Buckelew.org.

RIBS FOR KIDS BARBECUE COMPETITION

Drive-thru fundraiser for Petaluma’s Active 20-30 Club

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Though COVID-19 canceled the event last year, Petaluma’s Active 20-30 Club is back for its annual Ribs for Kids Barbecue Competition, albeit with a few changes to keep everyone safe. Local barbecue wizards will still be whipping up their best ribs recipes, competing for first-, second- and third-place prizes, and all of those ribs - plus four specialty side dishes - will be sold to barbecue fans. The cost is $50 for a dinner for four. The racks of ribs will be provided to each competitor, who will prepare the meat and side-dishes on the spot at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Pandemic protocols will be observed. Those who’ve pre-ordered will drive by the fairgrounds (the northwest parking lot, near Kenilworth Road) on Sunday, May 16 between 2-4 p.m. The cooking happens Saturday, May 15, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Petaluma Active 20-30 is a group of men and women between the ages of 20 and 39 who want to impact the community by improving the quality of life of children while fostering personal growth, friendships, networking skills, and leadership development.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To order your meal and support Petaluma Active 20-30 Club, go to Petaluma2030.org/ribs-for-kids.

DRIVE THRU BARBECUE DINNER

Fundraiser for Petaluma Boy Scout Troop 8

WHAT’S HAPPENING? As a benefit for Petaluma’s Boy Scout Troop No. 8, you can pick up a gourmet barbecue meal for four from Lombardi's. Order ahead, then on Friday, May 7, drive through the parking lot at the Petaluma Church of Christ (570 Sonoma Mountain Parkway), give your name, and your order will be delivered to your car. Meals are $55, and include a choice of meat (tri-tip or pork ribs) served with beans, salad and bread for the family. Pick-up takes place between 4:30-6:30 p.m.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds from the dinner go directly to support Troop 8 programs in Petaluma and enable the scouts to attend camps during the summer.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To order your meal and support Troop 8, go to Troop8-petaluma.square.site.

Know of an upcoming benefit or fundraiser? Please send information about the needs of local groups and nonprofits. Any special requests or online donation drives can be posted in this column. Send all the Wheres and Whys (What’s happening? Who does it help? What else should we know?) to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.