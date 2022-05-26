Helping Out: Face2Face, Polly Klaas Theater, Arts Center and more

North Bay Fashion Ball

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A one-of-a-kind, entertainingly unpredictable benefit for Face to Face, the annual North Bay Fashion Ball returns on Saturday, May 28, at the Phoenix Theater. Four local teams of fashion designers and stylists will present “mini-collections” of apparel during the Designer Runway portion of the show, but you don’t have to be a professional designer to strut your stuff. Before the main event, anyone from the audience is invited to walk the runway, competing in one of seven categories to win that coveted princess tiara. The categories are Tarot Card, Met Gala, Gender Drag, Pop/Rock Star, Up-Cycled/Recycled, Festival Wear and Y2K. All ages and body shapes are welcome.

WHO DOES IT HELP? 100% of the door profits will go to Face 2 Face, a local nonprofit working to end HIV/AIDS in Sonoma County. F2F.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The Phoenix’s doors open at 6 p.m. and the Ball Runway begins at 7 p.m., followed by the Designer Runway at 8 p.m., then a massive dance party at 9 p.m. Tickets are $7.50-$15, and are available at ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Word Horde Emporium’s weird new store

After losing its lease, shop to devoted to the “weird and fantastic” moves to a new home

WHAT’S HAPPENING? One of the coolest and strangest additions to Petaluma’s retail landscape over the last half-a-year has been the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic. The emporium has lost its lease at the space it shares with Our Best Friends pet boutique, and will soon reopen in new digs at the Petaluma Outlet Mall. To raise money for the unexpected moving costs, including deposits and everything else that comes with relocating two retail businesses, Word Horde has established a GoFundMe campaign, which has already seen fans contribute just under half of the $10,000 goal. In addition, there is a virtual tip jar on the Emporium’s website/blog, where supporters can make donations to the cause.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Part book-store, part gift shop, part quirky-portal-into-the-whimsical-and-macabre, Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic is the retail arm of Word Horde Books, a boutique Petaluma-based publishing company focused on horror, fantasy and science-fiction.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, visit the Emporium’s GoFundMe page (go to GoFundMe.com and search for “Worde Horde Emporium”).

A Night Out at Petaluma Arts Center

Benefit features music and dancing, food and wine, fabric art

Saturday, June 18, 7 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Petaluma Arts Center is having a party, and invites the community to join members and friends in celebration of the summer solstice. A benefit for the Arts Center’s work and upcoming projects, the event features live music by Douglas Cross, a sneak peek at the new Common Threads: Art and Fiber exhibition, dancing with DJ Val, local wines and foods, a silent auction and a lot more.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma Arts Center is dedicated to building our community's creative capacity by making art an increasingly vital and meaningful part of our public life.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $25, available on the website at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Polly Klaas Theater in final stretch

Long-delayed renovation of theater nears completion

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma’s Polly Klaas Community Theater has been waiting a long time (since the year 2000) to officially open its doors. After years of standing untouched, unable to be used as a gathering space as it waited for seismic and structural renovations, the planned 110-seat facility, built in 1911 as a church, is nearing completion after raising over a million dollars. What’s left now of the original $1,250,000 goal is just $96,500, money that will help complete construction and add to operating costs once the project opens for after school programs, live shows and concerts and other public gatherings.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Through an arrangement with the City of Petaluma, the Polly Klaas Community Theater will be owned and operated by the Polly Klaas Foundation, a nonprofit founded after the abduction and death of the Petaluma 12-year-old in 1993. The organization works to provide assistance in other child abductions, and to provide safety programs nationwide. The theater will be operated as a self-sustaining facility with emphasis on being an affordable performing arts center in downtown Petaluma.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, visit the project’s GoFundMe page (go to GoFundMe.com and search for “Polly Klaas Community Theater) or on the Polly Klaas Foundation’s website at PollyKlaas.org.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HDl6qeG7EY4">Click here to view this embed</a>.

(Know of an upcoming benefit or fundraiser? Please send information about the needs of local groups and nonprofits. Any special requests or online donation drives can be posted in this column. Send all the Wheres and Whys (What’s happening? Who does it help? What else should we know?) to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.