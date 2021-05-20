Helping Out: Fiber art center, shelter ‘strike team,’ hotline workers

FIBER CIRCLE STUDIO EXPANDING INTO PETALUMA

Popular artisans center seeks financial support for move from Cotati

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Alisha Reyes, founder of Cotati’s Fiber Circle Studio, is moving her maker-centered, yarn and fiber art space to downtown Petaluma this summer. The striking logo of the studio, in fact, is already in place on the window of the new location on Kentucky Street. Fiber Circle was launched in 2018 as a space where fiber artists at all levels could gather for workshops, classes and community activities. Even during the worst part of retail COVID-19 closures, when Reyes stepped back from classes and focused on selling hand-dyed yarn and other materials to an increasing number of sheltering-at-home fiber artists, she saw a local community of such artists growing. The new space will give her twice as much room as before, with a full yarn and fiber shop, plenty of square-footage for classes and workshops, and spacious yarn-dying station in the back. To help raise the $25,000 needed to make the move, Reyes launched a GoFundMe campaign last week, and has already passed the half-way mark, largely supported by other fans of knitting, spinning, and fiber-based artistry.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To see a full description of the Fiber Circle project, learn about special “mystery perks” for donating, and to donate to Reye’s relocation effort, visit GoFundMe.com and search with “Fiber Circle.”

'STRIKE TEAM’ VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR FIRE SEASON

On-call shelter staff being assembled by Petaluma People Services Center

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Severe drought conditions in Sonoma County, along with predicted warm weather this spring, summer and fall, have the region on alert for the possibility of more wildfires. While hoping for a year without the devastating natural disasters of the last several seasons, the Petaluma People Services Center is starting early to assemble a team of volunteers ready to set up and staff emergency shelters should the need arise.

In a recent news release, PPSC announced, “We are looking for ’Strike Team’ volunteers ... to be the first we call in the event of a disaster, and will staff the shelters in the first 24-hours of an event.” Volunteers are required to be flexible and available to report immediately should the call come, and must also attend a PPSC Strike Team Volunteer training at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds on July 17.

In addition to the core group, PPSC is seeing bilingual, medical and animal-experienced volunteers, the latter of which will receive special training to assist with sheltering pets in case of such an emergency.

WHO DOES IT HELP? PPSC is dedicated to improving the social and economic health of our community by providing programs that strengthen the dignity and self-sufficiency of the individual. The nonprofit’s core services include senior services, counseling, youth programing including Mentor Me, housing, employment, emergency coordination and Petaluma Bounty Farms.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To sign up as a volunteer, go to the website at PetalumaPeople.org.

BUCKELEW SEEKS VOLUNTEERS FOR SUICIDE HOTLINE

Training offered in response to increased need for crisis services

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Buckelew Programs, a nonprofit Bay Area agency operating a confidential, 24/7 suicide crisis hotline in the North Bay, is seeking volunteers after reporting an increased number of calls over the last several months.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increased demand for all of our services, including those seeking help by calling our Suicide Prevention Hotline,” Buckelew Programs CEO Chris Kughn said in a recent news release. Each day, volunteers work four-hour shifts, with one eight-hour shift daily, all shifts taking place at Buckelew’s offices in Novato.

Said Kughn, “This is an opportunity for members of the community to literally answer the call and be of immediate service to neighbors experiencing urgent need.”

WHO DOES IT HELP? Buckelew Programs' mission is to promote recovery, resilience, and hope by providing behavioral health and support services that enhance quality of life. Buckelew Programs helps people in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties with mental illness, addiction and related behavioral health challenges lead healthier and more independent lives.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Interested individuals 18 and older who are accepted into the program will be required to complete a 40-hour hybrid remote and in-person training class at Buckelew’s Novato location, July 6 through Sept. 2. For more information, contact HR@Buckelew.org.

