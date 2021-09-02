Helping Out: Food and Tattoos for local causes

Get a tattoo, help save lives

Fundraiser for Suicide Prevention Hotline

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Friday, Sept. 10, in recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day, Petaluma Tattoo will be donating 100% of its proceeds from the day’s walk-in tattoo business to Buckelew Programs in support of suicide prevention. Five tattoo artists will be on hand to assist customers, who will be accepted on a first-come/first served basis.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Buckelew Programs’ 24-hour suicide hot line serves five counties in the North Bay area, including Sonoma County.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Petaluma Tattoo is at 406 Petaluma Boulevard. Signups for tattoos begin at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

Eat large with 2021 Taste of Town raffle

Benefit for Petaluma Educational Foundation

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Some lucky, food-loving Petalumans will walk away with $250, $500, or $1000 in local restaurant gift certificates in Petaluma Educational Foundation’s annual “Taste of Town” raffle. Winners will be announced live during the PEF BASH broadcast on September 11.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma Educational Foundation is a non-profit founded in 1982, and has supported generations of Petaluma students. The organization’s vision is to create impactful educational opportunities for all students in our community through programs that promote critical thinking, creativity, student well-being, and lifelong learning.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by calling the Petaluma Educational Foundation office at 778-4632.