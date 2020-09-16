Please send information about the needs of local groups and nonprofits. Any special requests or online donation drives can be posted in this column. Send all the Wheres and Whys (What’s happening? Who does it help? What else should we know?) to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

1,000 BOWLS - PPSC Executive Director Elece Hempel displays one of the many bowls that will be sold to help with the nonprofit's hunger and nutrition programs.

Program Coordinator, Jorge Delgado, right, handing over food to Michael Reynaga who arrived with his grandson Alex, 7, at a Redwood Empire Food Bank drive-thru food distribution location held in a parking lot in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Friday, May 22, 2020. Reynaga, who lives nearby, has spent the last 2 years volunteering his spare time to the food bank. (Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

1,000 PETALUMA BOWLS

Petaluma People’s Services Center

WHAT’S HAPPENING? This annual event has traditionally involved gatherings of people painting bowls to be auctioned off as a fundraiser for PPSC’s hunger and nutrition programs. This year, because of COVID-19, hosting a painting party will be different. Your guests will pre-order their bowl and paint it, during socially-distanced parties in small groups with families and existing work pods, or as Zoom parties.

WHO DOES IT HELP? PPSC is dedicated to improving the social, physical and mental economic health of our community by providing programs that strengthen the dignity and self-sufficiency of the individual. Learn more at PetalumaPeople.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To get more information on throwing a virtual painting party, email 1000PetalumaBowls@petalumapeople.org.

CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS

Redwood Empire Food Bank

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Redwood Empire Food Bank is seeking volunteers to join the fight against hunger. A wide variety of opportunities exist, from gleaning and packaging fresh produce to distributing healthy groceries.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Redwood Empire Food Bank specializes in hunger relief throughout Sonoma County. In addition to operating a dozen programs for children, families and seniors throughout our community, the Redwood Empire Food Bank also runs the disaster relief program Station 3990, during times of crisis. .

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To get more information For information on volunteer opportunities and to register, please visit REFB.org/volunteer-opportunities or call 523-7900.