Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer event or crowdsourcing campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out in Petaluma, which runs at least once a month in the Petaluma Argus-Courier, please send all details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

Volunteer at Petaluma Bounty Farm

Local nonprofit grows food for local families

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the community is invited to volunteer help at Petaluma Bounty Farm. Those interested in making local food accessible to the Sonoma County community can offer their services in a number of ways. Help is wanted on Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m, and Wednesday afternoons from 2-5 p.m. as well as Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Bounty Community Farm, through the hard work of volunteers, is an urban farm harvesting crops and fruit for distribution to families in need.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The Bounty Community Farm is located at 55 Shasta Ave. off Petaluma Blvd. North (near the Lucky’s grocery store). Learn more about ways to get involved on the Petaluma Bounty Farm website Petalumabounty.org/take-action/volunteer.

Live Oak Auction: Rainbow Connection

A benefit for Petaluma’s Live Oak Charter School

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma’s Live Oak Charter School is hosting a truly colorful fundraising event on Saturday March 11, from 5-10 p.m. in Herzog Hall (100 Gnoss Concourse) at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Open to “any Live Oak parent, alumni, family, friend and beyond ... just no kids,” the event is an evening of delicious food and drink, live music and dancing, and a live auction with some spectacular items up for bidding.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Live Oak provides a TK-8 program informed by the principles of Waldorf Education principles to children and families of Petaluma and the surrounding communities. Live Oak's model is rooted in a developmental approach to learning that cultivates the innate capacities of each child through age-appropriate curriculum.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $65 per person (dinner included), and attendees are invited to wear colors according to the following plan: Families of kindergarten students should wear pink, first-graders red, second-graders orange, third-graders yellow, fourth-graders green, fifth-graders turquoise, sixth-graders blue, seventh-graders purple, eight-graders metallic gold, administration rainbow. Purchase tickets to the event at Liveoak.schoolauction.net/2023/register/ticket_sales.

Rock ‘n Bowl fundraiser

Benefit for Petaluma People Services Center

WHAT’S HAPPENING? One of Petaluma’s most beloved and anticipated charity events returns on Friday, March 24, as Petaluma People Services Center rolls out its 29th annual Rock ‘n Bowl event. This year titled “The Big LeBOWLski,” the Lebowski-themed party includes a day-long bowling tournament held at AMF Bowling Center, beginning at 8 a.m. Put together a team of five bowlers, and come up with a great team name. Ask your co-workers, and your family, and get sponsors to raise the team money.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Money raised from this event supports the 90+ programs of PPSC and the people of Petaluma and Sonoma County.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To register a team visit PetalumaPeople.org.

Feeling Groovy concert at Polly Klaas Theater

Concert benefits the Polly Klaas Community Theater

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Celebrate the music of Simon and Garfunkel with “Feeling Groovy,” a joyful tribute show featuring some of the best-written folk and rock songs of all time. The event takes place at the Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave., on Saturday, March 11, 6:30 p.m. Revenue from the cash bar goes to support the Polly Klaas Community Theater.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Polly Klaas Community Theater is a 100-seat gem of a building, originally built as a church in 1911. Recently restored and reopened, it is not only a historic part of Petaluma, it is also a much-needed performance venue that will serve Petaluma’s youth and community for generations to come. In 1994, the building was dedicated to the memory of 12-year-old Polly Hannah Klaas, to honor her love of performing.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $20, and advance purchase is highly recommended as space is limited. Purchase tickets at PollyKlaasTheatre.org.

Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner

Benefit for the Petaluma Riding & Driving Club

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Enjoy a classic pre-St. Patrick’s Day dinner of corned beef and cabbage, with a no host bar. Dinner is available as a sit-down experience, with additional drive-thru and tailgate options as well. Saturday, March 11, beginning at 5:30 p.m. (bar open) with dinner at 6 p.m. 1820 Skillman Lane in Petaluma.

WHO DOES IT HELP? All proceeds from this dinner go to benefit the Petaluma Riding & Driving Club Memorial Scholarship Fund.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? $25 per adult, $15 per child (under 13). Tickets available at PetalumaRidingClub.com. Must pre-order by March 6.

In Cahoots Residency Fundraiser

Benefit for Petaluma artist residency grant program

WHAT’S HAPPENING? An afternoon of live music by Spike Sikes, catered food and drink, plus an exciting live and silent auction will take place at the In Cahoots Residency space (198 Liberty Rd.) on Sunday, March 19, from 1:30-5 p.m. Among Petaluma’s most unique and fascinating institutions, In Cahoots Residency provides rural housing and studio space to both emerging and professional artists in a variety of mediums, with a focus on artists books, letterpress, printmaking, writing and collaboration.

WHO DOES IT HELP? In Cahoots Residency offers a number of grants each year to artists and writers with limited funds. The grant program is supported by donations and events like the upcoming silent auction.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $20 for in person attendance and $10 for online access, and are available at InCahootsResidency.com.