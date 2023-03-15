Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament

Benefit for Rotary Club of Petaluma Sunrise

WHAT’S HAPPENING? With a limit of just 81 players and guests, with cash money prizes awarded, Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Club is holding its second annual Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament on Saturday, March 25. The event will include whiskey and tequila tastings, and an oyster bar. The tournament takes place at the Petaluma Woman’s Club, 518 B St.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds go to community and global projects of the Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Club, which gives mini-grants to teachers, finds new ways to beautify Petaluma, and contributes to the lives of children in other countries.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Cost to attend is $10-$100. To register visit EventBrite.com and search for “Petaluma Rotary Texas Hold’em.”

Rock ‘n Bowl fundraiser

Benefit for Petaluma People Services Center

WHAT’S HAPPENING? One of Petaluma’s most beloved and anticipated charity events returns on Friday, March 24, as Petaluma People Services Center rolls out its 29th annual Rock ‘n Bowl event. This year titled “The Big LeBOWLski,” the Lebowski-themed party includes a day-long bowling tournament held at AMF Bowling Center, beginning at 8 a.m. Put together a team of five bowlers, and come up with a great team name. Ask your co-workers, and your family, and get sponsors to raise the team money.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Money raised from this event supports the 90+ programs of PPSC and the people of Petaluma and Sonoma County.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To register a team visit PetalumaPeople.org.

Petaluma Bounty Plant Sale

Local nonprofit grows food for local families

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The 14th annual Petaluma Bounty Plant Sale takes place on Saturday, April 22, from 2 - 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 23, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Hundreds of vegetable, flower and herb plant starts will be sold on location at the Bounty Farm. With over 25 types and 150 varieties of affordably priced plants, there will be something for every garden.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Bounty Community Farm, through the hard work of volunteers, is an urban farm harvesting crops and fruit for distribution to families in need.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The Bounty Community Farm is located at 55 Shasta Ave. off Petaluma Blvd. North (near the Lucky’s grocery store). Learn more about ways to get involved on the Petaluma Bounty Farm website Petalumabounty.org/take-action/volunteer.