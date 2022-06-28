Helping Out in Petaluma

Firefighters Pancake Breakfast

Annual fundraiser offers free breakfast with call for donations

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Saturday, July 2, from 7 - 11 a.m., the Rancho Adobe Firefighter’s Association hosts its annual pancake breakfast at the fire station in downtown Penngrove, 11000 Main St. For a donation of your choosing, you will be served pancakes, eggs, ham and fruit, with juice and coffee as well. Just come on down for breakfast and leave your tip in the donation jar. But come hungry. The firefighters and cooking up one enormous mess of food. .

WHO DOES IT HELP? All proceeds from donations support the Rancho Adobe Firefighter’s Association.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The Rancho Adobe fire station in downtown Penngrove is at 11000 Main St.

Volunteer opportunity for youth to help seniors

Program provides an opportunity for youth to help out senior citizens with yard work

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Rebuilding Together Petaluma and Petaluma People Services Center are launching a program to help Petaluma senior citizens by providing a volunteer opportunity for youth in our community. In partnership with additional organizations, youth will be assigned to work with adults in need of assistance with yard work.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Rebuilding Together Petaluma and Petaluma People Services Center are dedicated to helping the Petaluma community by organizing a mutually beneficial program for youth and seniors. The effort is a great way for young adults to gain volunteer experience and give back to their community. A convenient platform is provided for those needing assistance with yard work.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The project is a 100% volunteer effort. In order to gain volunteers the organizations are asking the community to share this information with a teen or community member looking for yard work assistance. If you know adults looking to work with community youth or a senior in your neighborhood who may need some help, contact drake@rtpetaluma.org. or call 707-765-3944 for scheduling ongoing yard maintenance. To donate in support of the program visit www.rtpetaluma.org/donate or or www.petalumapeople.org

Polly Klaas Theater in final stretch

Long-delayed renovation of theater nears completion

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma’s Polly Klaas Community Theater has been waiting a long time (since the year 2000) to officially open its doors. After years of standing untouched, unable to be used as a gathering space as it waited for seismic and structural renovations, the planned 110-seat facility, built in 1911 as a church, is nearing completion after raising over a million dollars. What’s left now of the original $1,250,000 goal is just $96,500, money that will help complete construction and add to operating costs once the project opens for after school programs, live shows and concerts and other public gatherings.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Through an arrangement with the City of Petaluma, the Polly Klaas Community Theater will be owned and operated by the Polly Klaas Foundation, a nonprofit founded after the abduction and death of the Petaluma 12-year-old in 1993. The organization works to provide assistance in other child abductions, and to provide safety programs nationwide. The theater will be operated as a self-sustaining facility with emphasis on being an affordable performing arts center in downtown Petaluma.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, visit the project’s GoFundMe page (go to GoFundMe.com and search for “Polly Klaas Community Theater) or on the Polly Klaas Foundation’s website at PollyKlaas.org.

Compiled by Emma Molloy, an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.