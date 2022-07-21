Helping out in Petaluma

Volunteer opportunity for youth to help seniors

Program provides an opportunity for youth to help out senior citizens with yard work

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Rebuilding Together Petaluma and Petaluma People Services Center are launching a program to help Petaluma senior citizens by providing a volunteer opportunity for youth in our community. In partnership with additional organizations, youth will be assigned to work with adults in need of assistance with yard work.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Rebuilding Together Petaluma and Petaluma People Services Center are dedicated to helping the Petaluma community by organizing a mutually beneficial program for youth and seniors. The effort is a great way for young adults to gain volunteer experience and give back to their community. A convenient platform is provided for those needing assistance with yard work.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The project is a 100% volunteer effort. In order to gain volunteers the organizations are asking the community to share this information with a teen or community member looking for yard work assistance. If you know adults looking to work with community youth or a senior in your neighborhood who may need some help, contact drake@rtpetaluma.org. or call 707-765-3944 for scheduling ongoing yard maintenance. To donate in support of the program visit www.rtpetaluma.org/donate or or www.petalumapeople.org

Rivertown Revival: an eco-friendly benefit

A non-profit benefit for Friends of the Petaluma River

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma’s 11th annual Rivertown Revival is doubling-down this year with two days of river fun. The event is on July 23, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and July 24, 12-7 p.m. The festival is at Steamer Landing Park, 6 Copeland St., Petaluma. Two-day passes are $40, $30 for Saturday and $20 for Sunday. Tickets for children ages 16 and under are $5 for one day and $10 for two. Donations are appreciated for the benefit for Friends of the Petaluma River.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Friends of the Petaluma River is a local non-profit dedicated to conserving and educating the community about the Petaluma River and its watershed. The organization hosts river cleanups, free boating programs, nature camps for kids, environmental education in schools and community celebrations. Rivertown Revival is a non-profit that is dedicated to hosting a low-impact and low-waste event. There will be re-used, re-cycled and re-purposed materials for decorations, walking or biking to the event is encouraged and will be rewarded by a free bike valet. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a reusable drinking container and manage their waste to support a low-impact event on the environment. The festival will have local businesses and food vendors providing food, drinks and creative projects. Attending the event will help the community, the Petaluma River, and local businesses.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The festival will include performances of live music and attending will support these artists and their work. Friends of the Petaluma River initiated a Watershed Classroom Program in 2014 that enables teachers throughout Petaluma City Schools to teach common core curriculum through the lens of the River and watershed. They will have a tent with additional information about their organization at the festival. To learn more about them visit Friendsofthepetalumariver.org and Rivertownrevival.com for further information about the event.

Help save the Petaluma Speedway

The Petaluma Speedway’s lease is set to expire soon, donate now to save it

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Petaluma Speedway’s lease is set to expire in December 2023 after operating at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds since 1961. Matt Sharkey, Michael Woolsey and Andy Sewel have been volunteering to capture the lives of drivers, fans and employees of the Petaluma Speedway in an effort to highlight its importance to the community. Matt Sharkey has started a GoFundMe to raise money to cover the costs of filmmaking to create a Petaluma Speedway Teaser. The video will be used in a media outreach campaign in hopes of bringing more people to the track.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The raceway is home to many in the community, families have been coming to the track for generations. By donating to the cause, these volunteers can continue to dedicate their time to saving the raceway. They hope the campaign will drive more traffic to the speedway so that it can stay open for another 60+ years. Sharkey and team now need an editor to put their short films together for the final product. This will take additional time and a skilled professional, and in order to accomplish this, more funds. 100% of the money raised will go directly to the cause.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Community members can help by donating and spreading the word about the Speedway’s expiring lease. Sharkey and volunteers encourage individuals to donate but don’t need to exceed their goal of $16,000, the amount requested in order to pay an editor. Donate at gofundme.com to support the cause, watch the teaser video here. Help save an important place to many in the community.