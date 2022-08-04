Helping out in Petaluma

Alex’s Lemonade Stand at Applebee’s

Benefit for nonprofit fighting childhood cancer

WHAT’S HAPPENING? This August, the Applebee’s chain of restaurants in Sonoma County, including the one right here in Petaluma, will be raising money for the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a pediatric cancer charity funding research efforts to battle childhood cancer illnesses. For the 18th consecutive year, Applebee’s will donate 25 cents from every traditional lemonade and flavored lemonade it serves, with an additional 10 cents for every Strawberry Summer Squeeze or Electric Lemon Crush. The fundraiser will continue through Aug. 21, with Saturday, Aug. 20 — that’s National Lemonade Day — expanding to all Applebee’s locations throughout the country.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Since 2005, Applebee’s restaurants have raised $13.2 million for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, supporting its mission to make a bigger and bigger impact on the fight against childhood cancer.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? In addition to purchasing lemonade at Applebee’s, the chain invites customers to make a digital donation in increments if $1 and $5 on the Applebee’s app or on the website at Applebees.com.

Volunteer opportunity for youth to help seniors

Program provides an opportunity for youth to help out senior citizens with yard work

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Rebuilding Together Petaluma and Petaluma People Services Center are launching a program to help Petaluma senior citizens by providing a volunteer opportunity for youth in our community. In partnership with additional organizations, youth will be assigned to work with adults in need of assistance with yard work.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Rebuilding Together Petaluma and Petaluma People Services Center are dedicated to helping the Petaluma community by organizing a mutually beneficial program for youth and seniors. The effort is a great way for young adults to gain volunteer experience and give back to their community. A convenient platform is provided for those needing assistance with yard work.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The project is a 100% volunteer effort. In order to gain volunteers the organizations are asking the community to share this information with a teen or community member looking for yard work assistance. If you know adults looking to work with community youth or a senior in your neighborhood who may need some help, contact drake@rtpetaluma.org. or call 707-765-3944 for scheduling ongoing yard maintenance. To donate in support of the program visit www.rtpetaluma.org/donate or or www.petalumapeople.org

Johnny Sansone at Grand Central

A benefit for Global Healing

WHAT’S HAPPENING? New Orleans musician, songwriter and recording artist Johnny Sansone will perform a live benefit concert on Saturday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m., supporting health care for children and mothers in Roatán, Honduras. The concert will be outdoors at Grand Central Cafe, 226 Weller Street. Tickets are $70.

WHO DOES IT HELP? This is a benefit for Global Healing, helping to bridge the gap and meet the critical need for continuing medical education, direct care, and much-needed supplies and technology in communities where such resources are not readily available or are scarce. Proceeds from the concert directly benefit the training of local Honduran healthcare providers in collaboration with U.S. clinical professionals, and will also provide critical medical supplies and medications. Learn more at Globalhealing.org

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? For an additional $20, attendees may also purchase a lunch of veggie or chicken+beef empanadas with rice and beans, a side salad, plantains and chimichurri sauce. Vegan and gluten-free options also available. To purchase tickets visit Classy.org.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Fest

Benefit for Petaluma Valley Rotary Club

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Here it comes again. Right downtown near the river in the heart of Petaluma, a major local hub of craft breweries, the Petaluma River Craft Beer Fest returns on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 1-5 p.m. Dozens of Bay Area brewmasters will be on hand to share samples of their awesome brews, along with live music and delicious goodies from some of Petaluma’s best restaurants. Tickets are $55 in advance, $60 at the gate.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds from this event go towards the humanitarian efforts of Petaluma Valley Rotary Club.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The festival takes place along Water Street, and each ticket comes with a refillable tasting glass. Purchase tickets at Petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.