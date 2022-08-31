Helping out in Petaluma

Ruby Red Bash

Benefit for the Petaluma Education Foundation

WHAT’S HAPPENING? This year’s annual PEF BASH gala, on Saturday, Sept. 1​0, will be a live event, and since it’s a celebration of the organization’s 40th anniversary, this one’s going to be fancy, fancy, fancy. There will be formal dining and exuberant dancing, artisan cocktails and elegant attire, an auction and other festive activities, all to celebrate Petaluma’s 38 local TK-12 public, private and charter schools.

WHO DOES IT HELP? For four decades, PEF has been raising funds to enrich and enhance the academic experience of generations of students. Your attendance at the 202​2 PEF BASH will ensure our impact continues to grow, elevating the educational opportunities for every student throughout each stage of their academic career.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The BASH will take place in the barn at Gambonini Family Ranch, 7325 Old Lakeville Road No. 3. To purchase tickets to what is sure to be one of Petaluma’s most magnificent fundraisers of the season, visit PefInfo.com.

Volunteer opportunity for youth to help seniors

Program provides an opportunity for youth to help out senior citizens with yard work

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Rebuilding Together Petaluma and Petaluma People Services Center are launching a program to help Petaluma senior citizens by providing a volunteer opportunity for youth in our community. In partnership with additional organizations, youth will be assigned to work with adults in need of assistance with yard work.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Rebuilding Together Petaluma and Petaluma People Services Center are dedicated to helping the Petaluma community by organizing a mutually beneficial program for youth and seniors. The effort is a great way for young adults to gain volunteer experience and give back to their community. A convenient platform is provided for those needing assistance with yard work.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The project is a 100% volunteer effort. In order to gain volunteers the organizations are asking the community to share this information with a teen or community member looking for yard work assistance. If you know adults looking to work with community youth or a senior in your neighborhood who may need some help, contact drake@rtpetaluma.org. or call 707-765-3944 for scheduling ongoing yard maintenance. To donate in support of the program visit www.rtpetaluma.org/donate or www.petalumapeople.org.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Fest

Benefit for Petaluma Valley Rotary Club

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Here it comes again. Right downtown near the river in the heart of Petaluma, a major local hub of craft breweries, the Petaluma River Craft Beer Fest returns on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 1-5 p.m. Dozens of Bay Area brewmasters will be on hand to share samples of their awesome brews, along with live music and delicious goodies from some of Petaluma’s best restaurants. Tickets are $55 in advance, $60 at the gate.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds from this event go toward the humanitarian efforts of Petaluma Valley Rotary Club.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The festival takes place along Water Street, and each ticket comes with a refillable tasting glass. Purchase tickets at Petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.