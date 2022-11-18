Petaluma Turkey Trot

Food Bank fundraiser returns Thanksgiving weekend

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Saturday, Nov. 26, at Ellis Creek (3900 Lakeville Hwy.), the 15th annual Turkey Trot takes place beginning at 8:15 a.m. This fun, healthy and family-friendly activity is a walk/jog/run excursion around ponds and on paths through salt marsh, with donations of food and money going to the Redwood Food Bank.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Since 1987, the Redwood Empire Food Bank has been feeding its neighbors in need and leading the community to end hunger. The organization distributes food through its own programs and partner organizations in Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties. As the largest hunger-relief organization in the area, Redwood Food Bank works on the front lines of emergency food assistance in the region, playing a crucial role in helping individuals, families, seniors, and children.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To register, go to PetalumaTurkeyTrot.com. PArticipants should park in the Kaiser back lot off of Cypress.

Rebuilding Together celebrates milestone

Grand 25th anniversary fundraiser on Dec. 3

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Rebuilding Together Petaluma will present “25 Years Together” with a grand party/fundraiser on Saturday, December 3, from 4-9 p.m. There will be food on “grazing tables,” a selection of “local libations,” live music and a whole slate of activities and opportunities to contribute.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Rebuilding Together Petaluma has been improving the lives of low-income seniors, veterans and people with disabilities for a quarter of a century. Since 1997, the organization has functioned through the financial and volunteer contributions of thousands of people from the Petaluma community and beyond.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $80 for individuals, $150 for two, and group tickets are available at the following sponsorship levels: Home Saver $1,000 (incl. four tickets), Neighborhood Champion $2,500 (incl. six tickets), Hometown Hero $5,000 (includes 8 tickets), and Hometown Superhero $10,000 (incl. 12 tickets). Tickets are available at www.rtpetaluma.org.

Una Vida benefit holiday art sale at the Deviled Eggery

All proceeds go to the Penngrove Park and Clubhouse improvements and the support of our community.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The cool new community gathering space known as The Deviled Eggery, at 4456 Bodega Ave., is preparing an art exhibition and celebration of community creativity in support of Petaluma’s Una Vida, a non-profit working to feed those who are unsure where their next meals are coming from. Titled “Decades,” and planned for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event will showcase the work of local artists and artisans from each decade, ages 9 to 89.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Artists are donating between 10% and 100% of all sales to Una Vida, a grassroots community organization serving people in Petaluma and La Descubierta, Dominican Republic. It’s mission is to empower community-members with the resources they need to thrive while building community, fostering connection and inspiring a lifestyle of service. Learn more at una-vida.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? For more information about this event or how to help, visit deviledeggery.com.