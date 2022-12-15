Petaluma Park Cleanup

Volunteer opportunity to cleanup the community

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Saturday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m, volunteers are invited to join Petaluma Slackliner’s Club, ZeroWaste Sonoma, GoodWerks, Aqus Cafe and Cool Petaluma for a park clean up at McNear Park. The park is located at 1008 G St. in Petaluma.

WHO DOES IT HELP? This volunteer opportunity helps to improve the community parks, the city, the environment and the Earth. The park cleanup is a great way to get involved with the Petaluma community and the non-profit organizations who are working towards improving the city.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? If enough volunteers participate, the cleanup will extend to other nearby parks such as Wickersham, Penry and Oak Hill before reconvening at McNear. Register at https://form.jotform.com/222716655002146.

Morti's Cat Lounge Holiday Fundraiser

Fundraiser to help a non-profit organization

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18, Morti's Used Book Nook and Cat Adoption Lounge is hosting a holiday fundraiser. Morti’s will be open regular hours from 11 a.m.-6 p.m, but the fundraiser will be in full swing from12-4 p.m. They will offer gift wrapping both days, Saturday includes a bake sale and Sunday is make-your-own ornament day. There will be story time inside with the playful kitties and other surprises.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Morti's is a non-profit, volunteer-run organization operating through Petaluma Pet Pals. Volunteers care for free-roaming cats everyday and are in need of some help this holiday season. The organization needs to raise funds in order to repair its ventilation system. By donating, you will be helping the selfless volunteers of the organization as well as the cats and kittens in need. Everything is donation based, donate what you can to help Morti’s fix its HVAC system.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? If you can’t attend, there are other ways to help. Visit https://www.petalumapetpals.org/donate to find out how you can give this holiday season.

Send Our Seniors Mail Program

Letter and card-writing effort for the holidays

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Sonoma County Library’s “Send Our Seniors Mail” program encourages kindness and support for elders in the community during the holiday season and beyond. Community members send had-written letters, cards, postcards and drawings to local seniors. The cards go out in the daily meals delivered by the Petaluma People Services Center. Community members of all ages are invited to send cards, postcards, drawings and letters. Make sure your mail is legible, in large print and handwritten. Keep your message positive, kind and thoughtful. Staff at the facilities then distribute the mail to residents who would benefit from positive outreach. This is a one-way mail program, so please do not include requests for response.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The program encourages kindness and support for elders in the Petaluma community throughout the holiday season and in the weeks and months beyond.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD I KNOW? Visit sonomalibrary.org/sendmail for a list of participating facilities and addresses.