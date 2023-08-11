Helping Out in Petaluma: A new leg, food for the hungry and a garden party

Crowdfund for new leg for Petaluma mail carrier

Fundraiser for postal worker Nancy Cox

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On June 27, Petaluma mail carrier Nancy Cox experienced severe pain in her foot, making it impossible to do her job. At the ER, she was diagnosed with a massive blood clot, leading to the emergency amputation of her leg. Since then, a crowdfunding campaign has been launched to support Cox and help pay for a state-of-the-art prosthetic leg. On the campaign page, her daughter Carolyn Raby wrote, “She has amazed us all with her positive outlook at this sudden and very unexpected change. We have no doubt she will be walking again one day.”

WHO DOES IT HELP? 100% of the money raised will go to aiding Nancy Cox’s recovery and the purchase of a new leg.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To support Nancy Cox, visit GiveSendGo.com, and search for Nancy Cox.

Monthly Produce and Pantry Food Share

Reducing food waste and methane pollution, promoting sharing, and build community

WHAT’S HAPPENING: Local service organization 350 Petaluma is teaming up with the Petaluma Regional Library for a monthly Produce and Pantry Food Share program, inviting individuals and groups to drop off any leftover food from 10 a.m. to noon at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

WHO DOES IT HELP? During the same two hours that people are dropping off food, local folks in need are invited to stop by and take whatever that can use.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The food swap event takes place the third Saturday of every month, so the next one will be Saturday, Aug. 19.

Scholarship Fundraiser and Garden Party

Fundraising event sponsored by Petaluma Woman’s Club

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Stroll through the beautiful gardens of Petaluma Woman’s Club member Susy Muscatell’s beautiful historic home (and perhaps get a peak inside!). A delicious dinner with liquid refreshments will be served. You'll be entertained with games and socializing while listening to wonderful music performed by the live band Todos Santos. Friday, Aug. 25, 5-8 p.m.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The event is a celebration of the young ladies of Petaluma, and will raise the funds to provide scholarships to our high school graduates.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The location is 100 6th St. Tickets are $75. Available on Eventbrite and through the PetalumaWomansClub.com website.

Sonoma County Walk to Prevent Suicide

Benefit for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

WHAT’S HAPPENING: On Saturday, September 23, at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, walkers from all over the county will be teaming up to joining the annual Out of the Darkness walk to raise money in support of the work of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. According to Elsa Thompson, who joined the Sonoma County Out of the Darkness Walk Committee in 2020, when the walk was done as a virtual event, “Over the last three years, we have now grown to an in-person county-wide walk with almost 600 registered walkers, eight local sponsors, a raffle with donations fro 23 companies, live music, therapy dogs and wonderful sense of community.”

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a voluntary health organization based in New York City, with a public policy office based in Washington, D.C. The organization's stated mission is to "save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide."

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To register visit afsp.org/sonomacounty.