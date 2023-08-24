What else should we know? To inquire about volunteering or making a donation, visit Una-Vida.org.

Who does it help? Una Vida’s mission is to build community, share resources and lovingly serve others in Petaluma, California and beyond.

What’s Happening? Una Vida depends on a dedicated group of volunteers to help with the Saturday and Tuesday Food Pantry events, pick up food donations, be a food support driver, help with projects that can be accomplished at your home, and help with the twice-annual clothing giveaway. The organizers at Una Vida believe with that everyone has something to contribute. Some have time, some have skills and others have resources like clothes or food to share. others can contribute financially. All help is welcome and gratefully received.

On Friday, Aug. 11, nearly 24 hours before Una Vida’s twice-annual used clothing giveaway was set to open to the public, a large team of volunteers gathered in the parking lot at the United Church of Christ on Middlefield Drive. They spread out blue tarps, where stack of clothing were then neatly arranged by size and type. Along with the shirts, pants, dresses an jackets, they unloaded massive amounts of shoes and belts, the latter arranged by size on their own blue tarps off to the side. Boxes of children’s books an toys were similarly unloaded and arranged neatly on tables nearby.

By 1 p.m. the next day, on what’s become a warm Saturday afternoon, whatever remained was no longer so neatly arranged and stacked, the result of an estimated 70-80 people, many of them local families, having spent the previous four hours searching for items they can put to good use.

A handful of remaining “shoppers” move between the rows of clothes, occasionally reaching down to pull something up from the pile for closer examination. To the volunteers who’ve overseen the day’s activities, and those now arriving to help load the leftovers onto trucks to be taken to Goodwill, this massive display of organized disarray is a heart-gladdening sight. It’s a sign that their efforts have paid off in the lives of several dozens of people in need.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/41GY32KLDhA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“It’s a massive undertaking,” says Celina Reeder, a volunteer with Una Vida since 2017, when she herself had turned to the Petaluma-based nonprofit for help after losing her home in the Santa Rosa firestorm. “We’ve been collecting clothes, washing, sorting for about two months, all in preparation for today.”

The large-scale clothing giveaways take place twice a year, with the next one planned for early 2024.

“That one is usually even bigger,” says Reeder.

The event is one of many projects planned and carried out by the nonprofit Una Vida, described as “a grassroots community organization serving people in Petaluma, California and La Descubierta, Dominican Republic.” Founded in 1996 by Lynne Gordon Moquete, the mission of Una Vida is “to empower community-members with the resources they need to thrive while building community, fostering connection and inspiring a lifestyle of service.”

In addition to the clothing giveaways, Una Vida operates two regular Food Pantry events, one on Saturday here at the United Church of Christ (825 Middlefield Drive) at 12:30 p.m., and one on the first and third Tuesday of the month at Hillside Church, 2689 Old Adobe Rd., from 5-6 p.m. The Tuesday event, which also distributes diapers, routinely serves between 200 and 500 families.

“That one is a real undertaking, really something to see,” says Reeder. “It’s a well-oiled machine, hundreds of people served in just one hour. Of course, the setup begins at 9 a.m. It’s truly amazing.”

During today’s Saturday morning Food Pantry, which took place inside the church’s Friendship Hall, around 100 people stopped by to load up on food of all kinds – frozen meals, fresh fruits and vegetables, loaves of bread and boxes of cookies, even pet food – most of it donated by local businesses, some purchase with the support of monetary donations.

Describing her own introduction to Una Vida, Reeder recalls arriving in Petaluma with nothing after the fires.

“I’d left a 27-year marriage and moved into a new house nine days before it burned down,” she says. “I met Lynne, and she made it possible for me to shop, to eat, to get back on my feet. If it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t have had blankets, I wouldn’t have had anything. I’ve been volunteering with Una Vida for the last four years.”

As a few last-minute folks make their final selections under what’s now an intensely blazing sun, one woman, with plastic grocery bags filled with clothes, approaches Una Vida founder Lynne Goron Moquete, who is talking with some volunteers under the shaded front step awning of Spring Hill School, which shares the parking lot.

“Thank you for doing this,” the woman says to Moquete, lifting the bags to show how much clothing she’s found.

“Thank you for saying thank you!” says Moquete, cheerfully, waving back as the satisfied customer moves on. Overlooking the lot, she points out that such efforts take a large number of dedicated people to pull off. “All of our services are free. Everything we do is free, all because of the generous people in our community.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rCYvDi-ZnC8">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Moquete, a retired teacher who worked for 30 years at Casa Grande High School, has long been aware of the needs of large portions of the local population, many of whom live without knowing where their next meal will come from. In addition to ependding on donations from individuals, the food distribution part of Una Vida’s work was given a huge assist by the State of California, which in 2022 put into effect Senate Bill 1383, requiring certain food businesses to donate “the maximum amount of edible food they would otherwise dispose to food recovery organizations.” Added to the local businesses that already had an active food donation program, the result is more food going to people in need.

“We are now part of the local grocery food recovery program,” Moquete says. “We get food from Whole Foods, Sprouts, all of the local grocery stores. Volunteers begin picking it up at 7 am on Saturdays.”

Organizing all of those volunteers, and constantly recruiting new ones as the program grows, is a large part of what Moquete does with Una Vida.

“It helps that having taught 320 students a year for all those years, most of whom like me, there are a lot of people in this community who I can call on,” she says. “By now, I know something like half of the community. And fortunately, most people like to help. We couldn’t do it without them. Seriously, I am in a constant state of gratitude. People can be so lovely and kind.”