Helping Out in Petaluma: Auctions, artwork, pancakes and a parade

Give Out Day

Fundraiser for Amor Para Todos programs

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Wednesday, June 28, from 2-9 p.m., Petaluma’s Amor Para Todos is holding a party/fundraiser at The Block Petaluma, with a DJ, a live and silent auction, kids activities, a marimba performance and plenty of food and drink. The live auction items include framed prints of Petaluma landmarks by Ricky Watts, a hand-crafted ukulele by Petaluma luthier Kawai Carvalho, and a 2-3 day getaway in a gorgeous cabin in Cazadero. Hosted by emcee Chase Overholt, the event begins with a happy hour from 2-4 (including a 3 p.m. performance from the students of Play Marimba), music and play featuring DJ Dyops and Art Play Petaluma from 4-6 p.m., followed by the silent and live auctions and concluding with performances by Erica Ambrin and the Electric Soul Project.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Amor Para Todos is a Petaluma-based organization working to make schools and communities safer and more inclusive for LGBTQIA+ youth.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The Block is at 20 Grey St. Learn more about Amor Para Todos, and make an online donation, at Giveoutday.org/organization/Amor-Para-Todos.

Penngrove Pancake Breakfast

Benefit for Rancho Adobe Firefighter’s Association

WHAT’S HAPPENING: On Saturday, July 1, from 7-11 a.m., the Rancho Adobe Firefighter’s Association’s annual pancake breakfast will be providing piles of pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, fruit and toast. Breakfast is free, but tip jar donations are welcome.

WHO DOES IT HELP? All proceeds benefit the Rancho Adobe Firefighter's Association.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The pancake breakfast takes place at Rancho Adobe Fire Station, 11000 Main Street in Penngrove.

Penngrove Parade and Barbecue

Benefit for Penngrove Social Firemen

WHAT’S HAPPENING: On Sunday, July 2, at 11 a.m. sharp, the 47th annual Penngrove Parade will take place along Main Street in downtown Penngrove, followed from noon to 4 p.m. by an enormous barbecue lunch in Penngrove Park, with music by Train Wreck Junction, a full bar, and Lagunitas and Hen House beers.

WHO DOES IT HELP? All proceeds benefit the Penngrove Social Firemen’s efforts to maintain the Penngrove Clubhouse and Penngrove Park, and to support local groups.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The deep pit barbecue lunch offers a full plate for $20 and a half-plate for $10. This is a cash only event, with ATM on site.

Arts Center Art Book Sale

Fundraising event for the Petaluma Arts Center

WHAT’S HAPPENING? For its first time, the Petaluma Arts Center will be presenting a massive art book sale as a fundraiser for the center and an opportunity for the community to meet and mingle over the love of books and art. Hundreds of books will be on sale ranging in price from $5 - $100, and the center is still accepting donations of books about antiques, architecture, art, cooking, crafts, dance, fashion, graphic novels, music, and photography. The sale will take place on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, from noon to 4 p.m.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Petaluma Arts Center is dedicated to building our community's creative capacity by making art an increasingly vital and meaningful part of our public life..

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Donation Drop-Off Schedule: Monday, July 10 from 10am to 1pm and Tuesday, July 11 from 2pm to 5pm.