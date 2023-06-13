Helping Out in Petaluma: Blood drive, benefit for grieving family and more

Petaluma Woman’s Club Blood Drive

Donate blood to help end local shortage

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Appointments are now being taken for the Petaluma Womans Club’s blood drive planned for Tuesday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Vitalant bloodmobile will be parked in front of the clubhouse at 518 B St. Advance appointments are encouraged.

WHO DOES IT HELP? This drive assists those in medical need of blood during a current blood shortage in local hospitals.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make an appointment call (877) 258-4825 or visit donors.vitalant.org and enter the blood drive code PWC.

Amy Tharp fundraiser

GoFundMe campaign for local family

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Amy Tharp and her two children, George and Riley, were in a horrendous ATV accident last month, taking the Petaluma mom’s life and sending both of her children to the hospital. To help Amy’s husband Nick with mountin medical and funeral expenses, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up, with the goal of raising $100,000. So far, local folks, friends and neighbors have contributed almost $85,000, and are hoping their efforts will inspire others to donate enough to reach the goal

WHO DOES IT HELP? Until her death, Amy Tharp, who was born and raised in Ireland before coming to America with her family as a teen, was a nurse at Kaiser Permanente.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To donate, go to GoFundMe.com and type in “Amy Tharp Memorial Family Fund.”

Complexahedron sculpture fundraiser

Crowdfunding campaign for Petaluma artist’s Burning Man project

WHAT’S HAPPENING? At this year’s Burning May art festival in the Nevada desert, Petaluma artist Kelly Davison hopes to erect an enormous multi-part sculpture he has dubbed The Complexahedron. Described as a “geometric structure honoring the cube's hexagonal systems of symmetry and balance with the universe,” the massive 20-foot-tall installation will cost about $15,000 to complete, transport to the festival and then erect on the playa. A fundraising campaign on indiegogo has raised over $5,000 so far.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Kelly Davison is a professional carpenter who’s become fascinated with the practice of geometry, in particular the concept of polyhedrons. This will be Davison’s first time designing and leading a project of this kind for Burning Man.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, visit Indiegogo.com and search for “Complexahedron.”

Give Out Day

Fundraiser for Amor Para Todos programs

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Friday, June 30, from 2-10 p.m., Petaluma’s Amor Para Todos is holding a party/fundraiser at The Block Petaluma (20 Grey St.), with a DJ, a live and silent auction, kids activities, a marimba performance and plenty of food and drink.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Amor Para Todos is a Petaluma-based organization working to make schools and communities safer and more inclusive for LGBTQIA+ youth.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Appointments recommended in advance at donors.vitalant.org. Enter blood drive code PetalumaElksLodge or call 877-258-4825.