Helping Out in Petaluma: Blood drives, crowdfunds, volunteer opportunities

Bucket Brigade blood drive challenge

Vitalant

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The 18th annual Bucket Brigade challenge ‒ a friendly competition between fire department to hold the biggest community blood drive ‒ is running through Jan. 31 at various locations within Sonoma County. The Petaluma Fire District is hosting a two-day drive at the Petaluma Elks’ Lodge (2105 S. McDowell Blvd, Petaluma) on Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 1-5:30 p.m. and Wednesday Jan. 24, from 1:30 - 5:45 p.m. A week later, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 1-6 p.m., there’s another local drive at the Gold Ridge Fire District Wilmar Station (3825 Bodega Ave., Petaluma).

WHO DOES IT HELP? According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, just a single blood donation can save up to three people’s lives. Since most people can donate blood about every three months, there are many who make it a habit to donate three or four times a year. Still, according to statistics from America’s Blood Centers, only 3% of all eligible donors in America (that’s about 50% of the population) have ever made an appointment to donate blood.

“Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, and this doesn't stop during the holidays,” explains Kevin Adler, communications director for Vitalant blood services. Since 1943, the Arizona-based nonprofit ― formerly named Blood Systems, Inc. ― has collected blood from volunteer donors in order to provide blood and various blood products and services to hospitals and clinics across the United States. Adds Adler, “There is a constant need for blood.”

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To schedule a donation during the blood drive visit vitalant.org/bucketbrigade.

Petaluma Woman’s Club Crab Feed

Benefit for the Restoration Fund

WHAT’S HAPPENING: It’s an annual tradition: Petaluma Woman’s Club January Crab Feed, on Friday, Jan. 26, from 6-9 p.m. For $75 per person, crab-lovers can enjoy fresh all-you-can-eat Dungeness Crab, salad (with 1000 Island dressing), french bread, melted butter, beer, wine and soda and the infamous “Better Than Sex Cake” for dessert. There is a live auction after dinner. For those preferring take-out, you can pick up the crab, salad and dressing, french bread and Better Than Sex Cake for $120 ($60 per person). Take out orders to be picked up between 3 and 5:30 p.m.. Doors open for in-clubhouse dining at 6 PM. Dining starts at 6:30 p.m..

WHO DOES IT HELP? This fundraiser benefits the Petaluma Woman’s Club (PWC) Restoration Fund, helping to restore the club house, one of Petaluma’s beloved historic buildings, designed by nationally recognized architect Brainerd Jones.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Reserve tickets early at PetalumaWomansClub.org.

Sunrise Donuts Fundraiser

GoFundMe campaign to help owner of local business

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Alice Kao, owner of Petaluma’s Sunrise Donuts, is one of two local business owners to lose their life savings in a home burglary. To help Kao regain some of what she lost, money intended for her retirement, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up.

WHO DOES IT HELP? All proceeds from this campaign will go directly to Alice Kao.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To donate, go to GoFundMe.com, and search for “Alice Kao,” then follow the prompts.

Volunteer for Petaluma’s Una Vida Food pantry events

Regular food distribution operation depends on volunteers

What’s Happening? Una Vida depends on a dedicated group of volunteers to help with the Saturday and Tuesday Food Pantry events, pick up food donations, be a food support driver, help with projects that can be accomplished at your home, and help with the twice-annual clothing giveaway. The organizers at Una Vida believe that everyone has something to contribute. Some have time, some have skills, and others have resources like clothes or food to share. Others can contribute financially. All help is welcome and gratefully received.

Who does it help? Una Vida’s mission is to build community, share resources and lovingly serve others in Petaluma, California and beyond.

What else should we know? To inquire about volunteering or making a donation, visit Una-Vida.org.