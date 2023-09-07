Helping Out in Petaluma: Building Futures, food for the hungry and a 'Filthies’ car show

Building Futures fundraiser at SRJC

Benefit for new Petaluma Construction Training Center

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Saturday, Sept. 23, on the Petaluma campus of Santa Rosa Junior College, from 4-7 p.m., new SRJC president Angelica Garcia will welcome community members to a gala Building Futures fundraiser. The benefit event will feature an evening of food from Jimmy’s Catering, local wines, music by Petty Rocks and more. The emcee will be Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, and the afternoon’s hosts will be Ken Wayne of KRON4 and Friends of Petaluma Campus.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Money raised from the event goes support the building of the new 10,000-square-foot Construction Training Center, now under way on the Petaluma campus and expected to open in May of 2024. Once complete, the facility will offer a number of construction industry programs, including specialized classes in carpentry, HVACR installation (heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration) and fire-resilient landscaping.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets for the fundraiser are $75. The campus is at 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets available at BuildingFuture.us.

Monthly Produce and Pantry Food Share

Reducing food waste and methane pollution, promoting sharing, and build community

WHAT’S HAPPENING: Local service organization 350 Petaluma is teaming up with the Petaluma Regional Library for a monthly Produce and Pantry Food Share program, inviting individuals and groups to drop off any leftover food from 10 a.m. to noon at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

WHO DOES IT HELP? During the same two hours that people are dropping off food, local folks in need are invited to stop by and take whatever that can use.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The food swap event takes place the third Saturday of every month, so the next one will be Saturday, Aug. 19.

Humdinger Car & Bike Show

Fundraising event sponsored by South of Heaven Filthies Car Club

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the South of Heaven Filthies Car Club will present the third annual Humdinger Car & Bike Show, featuring a classic car plethora of pre-1975 makes and models, all on display at Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St., Penngrove. In addition to the cars, there will be a live J, live bands (Tony T. and the Pendletons, The Rockets, more), raffle prizes and awards to the best and coolest cars. The Penngrove Social Firemen will be present serving up a menu of hot dogs and barbecue sandwiches for purchase, along with a full bar.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Food and alcohol sales go to support the community restoration projects of the Penngrove Social Firemen. The South of Heaven Filthies car club is a non-profit organization of devoted classic car fans.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Parking is free. Walk-in attendance fee is $5.

Sonoma County Walk to Prevent Suicide

Benefit for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

WHAT’S HAPPENING: On Saturday, September 23, at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, walkers from all over the county will be teaming up to joining the annual Out of the Darkness walk to raise money in support of the work of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. According to Elsa Thompson, who joined the Sonoma County Out of the Darkness Walk Committee in 2020, when the walk was done as a virtual event, “Over the last three years, we have now grown to an in-person county-wide walk with almost 600 registered walkers, eight local sponsors, a raffle with donations fro 23 companies, live music, therapy dogs and wonderful sense of community.”

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a voluntary health organization based in New York City, with a public policy office based in Washington, D.C. The organization's stated mission is to "save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide."

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To register visit afsp.org/sonomacounty.

Volunteer for Petaluma’s Una Vida Food pantry events

Regular food distribution operation depends on volunteers

What’s Happening? Una Vida depends on a dedicated group of volunteers to help with the Saturday and Tuesday Food Pantry events, pick up food donations, be a food support driver, help with projects that can be accomplished at your home, and help with the twice-annual clothing giveaway. The organizers at Una Vida believe that everyone has something to contribute. Some have time, some have skills, and others have resources like clothes or food to share. Others can contribute financially. All help is welcome and gratefully received.

Who does it help? Una Vida’s mission is to build community, share resources and lovingly serve others in Petaluma, California and beyond.

What else should we know? To inquire about volunteering or making a donation, visit Una-Vida.org.