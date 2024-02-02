https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFvGHOPSzKs&t=55s

Benefit for the Petaluma High School music program

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Saturday, Feb. 10, Petaluma music lovers can join in on a joyous Mardi Gras party, jointly produced by the Petaluma Music Festival and Petaluma High School Music, featuring performances by the Black Sheep Brass Band and The King Street Giants, plus the Petaluma High School Jazz Ensemble. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 day of show. Ticket includes Mardi Gras beads and crown.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds will benefit the music programs at Petaluma High School and all Petaluma area public schools.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The party/concert takes place on Saturday, February 10 at the Mystic Theatre.

Italian Night Benefit Dinner

Benefit for the Penngrove Social Firemen

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A delicious, music-filled dinner of Pork Scaloppini, Little Hills chicken, ravioli, salad and French bread, with live music by master accordionist Steve Balich. Mark your calendar for Saturday, Feb. 17. The event begins with a no-host cocktail hour at 5 p.m., then dinner at 6 p.m. Penngrove Community Clubhouse, 385 Woodward Ave., Penngrove.

WHO DOES IT HELP? This event is a benefit for Penngrove Social Firemen’s support of the community, and its improvements to Penngrove Park and Clubhouse. Both sites are available for community use.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $35, available in advance at JavAmore Café (cash or check), 10101 Main Street, Penngrove. Online tickets at Penngrove-Italian-Night.eventbrite.com. Learn more at www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org. Additional ticket info at Kim Hanson (707) 794-1516.

Sunrise Donuts Fundraiser

GoFundMe campaign to help owner of local business

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Alice Kao, owner of Petaluma’s Sunrise Donuts, is one of two local business owners to lose their life savings in a home burglary. To help Kao regain some of what she lost, money intended for her retirement, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up.

WHO DOES IT HELP? All proceeds from this campaign will go directly to Alice Kao.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To donate, go to GoFundMe.com, and search for “Alice Kao,” then follow the prompts.

Volunteer for Petaluma’s Una Vida Food pantry events

Regular food distribution operation depends on volunteers

What’s Happening? Una Vida depends on a dedicated group of volunteers to help with the Saturday and Tuesday Food Pantry events, pick up food donations, be a food support driver, help with projects that can be accomplished at your home, and help with the twice-annual clothing giveaway. The organizers at Una Vida believe that everyone has something to contribute. Some have time, some have skills, and others have resources like clothes or food to share. Others can contribute financially. All help is welcome and gratefully received.

Who does it help? Una Vida’s mission is to build community, share resources and lovingly serve others in Petaluma, California and beyond.

What else should we know? To inquire about volunteering or making a donation, visit Una-Vida.org.

Broadway Bash

Annual Cinnabar Fundraiser

WHAT’S HAPPENING? An elegant sit-down dinner with champagne, local wines, raffles, auction items and a celebratory show, at the Doubletree Hotel in Rohnert Park. Tickets now on sale for the popular event that has a history of selling out. It all happens on Saturday, March 2 at 5 p.m. Get tickets at CinnabarTheater.org.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds from this event support Cinnabar Theater, its many productions and youth programs, and its announced move to a larger space at the Outlet Malls in 2025.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $175 per person or $1,500 a table for a group of eight, and $3,000 for a Sponsorship Table, which includes additional perks and privileges. Donations will be gratefully accepted from those unable to attend and auction items are now being accepted. The auction wish list includes food and wine activities and items, art and jewelry, children’s items (music and art lessons, cooking classes, live music entertainment), vacation packages and getaways, sporting events tickets and activities, and more. To donate an item for the auction visit one.bidpal.net/broadwaybash2024/donate-item.