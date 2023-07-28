Helping Out in Petaluma: Music, food and a garden party

Petaluma Music Festival

Fundraiser for Petaluma Music Programs in the Schools

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Sure, the music will be plentiful (taking place on four stages through the Petaluma fairgrounds) and will be excellent (with headliners including Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe and The English Beat), but the real reason to go to this weekend’s Petaluma Music Festival is to support young musicians. Taking place Saturday, July 29, 11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., the annual event will include numerous food and drink booths, crafts and vendors, and plenty more.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma Music Festival is a benefit for school music programs throughout Petaluma.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $55 – $169; kids under 12 free with paying adult. Petalumamusicfestival.org. This year’s expanded website includes detailed information on all the performers, with links to videos showcasing their music.

Monthly Produce and Pantry Food Share

Reducing food waste and methane pollution, promoting sharing, and build community

WHAT’S HAPPENING: Local service organization 350 Petaluma is teaming up with the Petaluma Regional Library for a monthly Produce and Pantry Food Share program, inviting individuals and groups to drop off any leftover food from 10 a.m. to noon at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

WHO DOES IT HELP? During the same two hours that people are dropping off food, local folks in need are invited to stop by and take whatever that can use.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The food swap event takes place the third Saturday of every month, so the next one will be Saturday, Aug. 19.

Scholarship Fundraiser and Garden Party

Fundraising event sponsored by Petaluma Woman’s Club

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Stroll through the beautiful gardens of Petaluma Woman’s Club member Susy Muscatell’s beautiful historic home (and perhaps get a peak inside!). A delicious dinner with liquid refreshments will be served. You'll be entertained with games and socializing while listening to wonderful music performed by the live band Todos Santos. Friday, Aug. 25, 5-8 p.m.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The event is a celebration of the young ladies of Petaluma, and will raise the funds to provide scholarships to our high school graduates.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The location is 100 6th St. Tickets are $75. Available on Eventbrite and through the PetalumaWomansClub.com website.

Sonoma County Walk to Prevent Suicide

Benefit for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

WHAT’S HAPPENING: On Saturday, September 23, at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, walkers from all over the county will be teaming up to joining the annual Out of the Darkness walk to raise money in support of the work of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. According to Elsa Thompson, who joined the Sonoma County Out of the Darkness Walk Committee in 2020, when the walk was done as a virtual event, “Over the last three years, we have now grown to an in-person county-wide walk with almost 600 registered walkers, eight local sponsors, a raffle with donations fro 23 companies, live music, therapy dogs and wonderful sense of community.”

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a voluntary health organization based in New York City, with a public policy office based in Washington, D.C. The organization's stated mission is to "save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide."

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To register visit afsp.org/sonomacounty.