Helping Out in Petaluma: Mustang golf tournament, Elks Lodge blood drive and more

Mustang Athletic Club Golf Tournament & Hall of Fame Dinner

Benefit for SVHS athletic programs

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The second annual Mustang Athletic Club Golf Tournament and Hall of Fame Dinner, the primary fundraiser for St. Vincent de Paul High School’s athletic programs, takes place on Friday, June 9 beginning with the tournament at 1:30 p.m. (registration at noon) at Rooster Run Golf Course, with the dinner and festivities at the high school at 6 p.m. (cocktail hour at 5 p.m.). During the tournament, food and beverages will be provided throughout the course, with Coach Trent driving the beverage cart, and individual and group prizes available for players of all abilities. Prizes include golf clubs, accessories and a $20,000 cash prize. The dinner (a BBQ spread courtesy of Lombardi’s) features live music, a beer garden, a live auction and guest speakers including SVHS Women’s Basketball Head Coach Will Bullard, a former Harlem Globetrotter and American Ninja.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Mustang Athletic Club is a booster organization of volunteers who support SVHS Athletics Department in providing access to a wide variety of sports. SVHS has proven to be a mighty presence in the Sonoma sports scene, fielding teams in football, volleyball, basketball, soccer, wrestling, baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis and golf.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Rooster Run Golf Course is at 2301 E. Washington St. The dinner will be held at the High School, at 849 Keokuk St. Tournament fees are $225 for individuals and $800 for a team and includes the dinner. The dinner event alone is $55. To register go to events.golfstatus.com.

Volunteer at Petaluma’s Bounty Farm

Benefit for Petaluma People Services Center

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the public is invited to come volunteer at Bounty Farm, a community garden established to help feed the hungry in our community.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Petaluma Bounty’s mission is to create a thriving local food system with healthy food for everyone through collaboration, education and promoting self-reliance.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Bounty Farm is at 55 Shasta Ave.

Blood Drive at Elks Lodge

Donate blood to help end local shortage

WHAT’S HAPPENING? For two days, June 6 and 7, from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., the Petaluma Elks Lodge is holding a community blood drive at 2105 S. McDowell Blvd.

WHO DOES IT HELP? This drive assists those in medical need of blood during a current blood shortage in local hospitals.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Appointments recommended in advance at donors.vitalant.org. Enter blood drive code PetalumaElksLodge or call 877-258-4825.

Give Out Day

Fundraiser for Amor Para Todos programs

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Friday, June 30, from 2-10 p.m., Petaluma’s Amor Para Todos is holding a party/fundraiser at The Block Petaluma (20 Grey St.), with a DJ, a live and silent auction, kids activities, a marimba performance and plenty of food and drink.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Amor Para Todos is a Petaluma-based organization working to make schools and communities safer and more inclusive for LGBTQIA+ youth.

