Helping Out: Jumping Johnny, Polly Klaas Theater, Word Horde Emporium and more need help

Johnny Sansone in concert

Benefit at Griffo supports Kingsley House in New Orleans

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The sensational New Orleans bluesman and harmonica wizard Johnny Sansone (“The Lord is Waitin’ and the Devil is Too”) comes to Petaluma for a benefit concert at Griffo Distillery and Tasting Bar, on Saturday afternoon, April 16 at 2 p.m. at Griffo Distillery. Along with his band The Remedies, Sansone will be blues-rocking the rafters (does a distillery have rafters?) with his powerful, hard-driving, seductively slinky (and entertaining spirit-raising) blues tunes.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Kingsley House in New Orleans has been providing critical services for children, families and seniors for 125 years. The nonprofit offers nationally-accredited programs for infants, children, parents, seniors, veterans and medically-fragile adults in the Greater New Orleans area. KingsleyHouse.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $60. Griffo Distillery is at 1320 Scott Street, in Petaluma. Tickets available on EventBrite or at JohnnySansone.com.

Polly Klaas Theater fundraising moves into final stretch

Long-delayed renovation of theater nears completion

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma’s Polly Klaas Community Theater has been waiting a long time (since the year 2000) to officially open its doors. After years of standing untouched, unable to be used as a gathering space as it waited for seismic and structural renovations, the planned 110-seat facility, built in 1911 as a church, is nearing completion after raising over a million dollars. What’s left now of the original $1,250,000 goal is just $96,500, money that will help complete construction and add to operating costs once the project opens for after school programs, live shows and concerts and other public gatherings.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Through an arrangement with the City of Petaluma, the Polly Klaas Community Theater will be owned and operated by the Polly Klaas Foundation, a nonprofit founded after the abduction and death of the Petaluma 12-year-old in 1993. The organization works to provide assistance in other child abductions, and to provide safety programs nationwide. The theater will be operated as a self-sustaining facility with emphasis on being an affordable performing arts center in downtown Petaluma.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, visit the project’s GoFundMe page (go to GoFundMe.com and search for “Polly Klaas Community Theater) or on the Polly Klaas Foundation’s website at PollyKlaas.org.

Word Horde Emporium raising money for new store in Petaluma

After losing its lease, shop to devoted to the “weird and fantastic” needs a new home

WHAT’S HAPPENING? One of the coolest and strangest additions to Petaluma’s retail landscape over the last half-a-year has been the opening, last Halloween, of the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic. The emporium recently received some bad news, as the space it shares with Our Best Friends pet boutique has lost its lease, and must move by the end of May.

To raise money for the unexpected moving costs, including deposits and everything else that comes with relocating two retail businesses, Word Horde has established a GoFundMe campaign, which has already seen fans contribute just under half of the $10,000 goal. In addition, there is a virtual tip jar on the Emporium’s website/blog, where supporters can make donations to the cause.

“We’ve put a lot of work into the current space,” Lockhart stated. “While we intended to be in this spot for the long haul, a bookstore is, at its heart, a moveable feast, and we are confident that the Emporium can continue to evolve and grow in a new location.”

WHO DOES IT HELP? Part book-store, part gift shop, part quirky-portal-into-the-whimsical-and-macabre, Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic is the retail arm of Word Horde Books, a boutique Petaluma-based publishing company focused on horror, fantasy and science-fiction.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, visit the Emporium’s GoFundMe page (go to GoFundMe.com and search for “Worde Horde Emporium”).

