HenHouse Brewing and Stockhome plan fall dinner

As mentioned in this week’s feature article about Street Social and Barber Cellars, we love a booze-paired dinner. So when we heard about this Friday’s Stockhome/HenHouse collaboration, we placed our order immediately. To be honest, we actually prefer a beer-paired dinner because we find the diversity of interesting flavors to be unexpected and delicious, but not unexpectedly delicious. Every paired dinner we have ever had has been a hit, we just prefer beer to wine. As of this printing, orders can still be placed at stockhomerestaurant.com for dinner pick-up this Friday, Nov. 6.

And when it comes to beer, few breweries bring us consistently palatable pleasures like HenHouse, so we were excited to learn that for the second year in a row, they were joining forces with Stockhome to offer a beer-paired dinner. Although this year’s dinner will be virtual, from the comfort of your own home, we already have our order in and are looking forward to this Friday’s pick-up.

The dinner is $50 per person and will include a mixed four-pack of freshly canned HenHouse beers for each order. Actually, “freshly canned” is redundant when it comes HenHouse as they have made it a focus of their business to make sure that the consumer gets the freshest beer available. They are well known for pulling cans off grocers’ shelves and reallocating shipments to make sure their beer is purchased as close to its production date as possible. They even have a hotline number/email listed on their label for anyone who is coming across stale cans.

Friday’s dinner will start with cured ocean trout, blood orange, fennel, chilefruit and agrumato oil and is paired with HenHouse’s Best Life Blonde Ale. As an aside, we have rarely had cured fish as good as what we get at Stockhome, which should be no surprise because it’s big in Swedish dining.

Next up is smoked chicken liver mousse, huckleberries, pistachio and house-made grilled lovage bread, along with HenHouse’s Single Hop Pale Ale. With beers often enlisting multiple hops, single hop beer series, like those regularly offered from HenHouse, are a great way to refine ones palate to the distinct flavors of different hops.

Although the first two beers are favorites of ours, we were very excited to read about the next course as it is paired with Fest Life Lager, which is HenHouse’s nod to Oktoberfest 2020. As big fans of Bavarian-style beer, and after last year’s in-person visit to the festival itself, we spend September and October trying as many Oktoberfest beers as we can find. However, due to a major difference in hops flavor profiles due to locale, even for the same exact strain, we often find American produced Oktoberfest beers leave a bit to be desired. Not so for HenHouse’s Fest Life Lager, which although not an exact replica of what they serve at Theresienwiese in Munich in late September and early October, it is a well thought out American tribute to a Bavarian classic.

Stockhome’s owner and chef Roberth Sundell is pairing Fest Life with an Oktoberfest-appropriate grilled bratwurst with charred arrowhead cabbage, ginger and spicy mustard jus.

The penultimate main dish will be braised lamb shoulder, celery root, feta cheese, black pepper, oregano and confit tomato, paired with HenHouse’s Hoppy Saison before finishing out with dessert of chocolate oatmeal balls made with espresso and coconut.

Also, congratulations to Stockhome for making it onto Heather Irwin’s “Best Restaurants for Comfort Food in Sonoma County 2020” in last month’s Sonoma Magazine for the Swedish pancakes.

Additionally, Stockhome now carries Kuksa Coffee to-go by the bag. The owners of Kuksa Coffee are local residents and firefighters who have a passion for roasting their own coffee. Our household has been enjoying Kuksa since it first came out earlier this year and recommend giving them a try.

For more information about HenHouse’s beers, as well as their current tasting room hours and online ordered, check the website at henhousebrewing.com, or social media pages.

Sonoma Strong Sriracha

Allie Mattioli posted to Petaluma Foodies that Sonoma Strong Sriracha is currently back in production, with all proceeds going to benefit the Redwood Empire Food Bank. Petaluman Joe Garcia has been doing this for several years now, getting together with his generous volunteers to brew up a some great hot sauce in an effort to help the community. Orders can be placed through the Sonoma Strong Sriracha Facebook page with a suggested donation of $20 per bottle (these are big bottles), although as a fundraiser, additional donations are certainly welcome. This makes a great holiday gift and sells out every year, so grab yours while supplies last and help support our community and its efforts to fight hunger. (Sonoma Strong Sriracha is made in a commercial kitchen and all COVID-19 precautions are taken during production and distribution.)

Toys for Tots

It is never too early to start thinking about kids in need over the holidays and what with 2020 having been a banner year of peculiarity, toys under this year’s holiday tree may be more important than ever. Pub Republic has announced that their donation box is open for business to receive your new, unwrapped toy. On a related note, kids eat free at Pub Republic on Mondays, starting at 3 p.m. See their social media for details.

Tapped out

In unfortunate news, BeerCraft will be closing its Rohnert Park location. Although not a Petaluma business, BeerCraft, in both Rohnert Park and Novato, has been a staple for years for those looking for a large selection of craft beers. Sadly, BeerCraft has announced, “We're tapping out — our Rohnert Park location is closing for good.” Its last day will be Friday, Nov. 20. “It's an almost unbearable decision but we see no other choice. …The Novato location will remain open for the time being and will limp along for as long as possible.”

They continued with a heart-felt thank you to the local beer drinking community. “To everyone who has ever stepped through our doors over the years, thank you so much. Your friendship and your support has meant the world to us. We feel so lucky to have been a part of this incredible community. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives for all these years. Thank you for all the laughs, the love, the memories. Thank you for giving us a purpose, and letting us pursue our passion these past 8+ years. We are infinitely grateful to have had these awesome life experiences.” BeerCraft will remain open for curbside delivery Wednesday and Friday, from 1 to 6 p.m. until Nov. 20. You can order online at beercraft.com.