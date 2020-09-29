Henhouse Brewing celebrates Cristo with 'Running Fences' can art

Forty-five years ago, artist Christo’s “Running Fence” united Marin and Sonoma county farmers who shared their land for the one-of-a kind white fabric art project that endured for over 3 years. Christo died May 31, leaving an indelible, 24-mile, billowing mark on the landscape.

Whether or not Christo was a fan of craft beer, he likely would have enjoyed HenHouse Brewing Company’s homage, Twice Across the Narrows. A collaboration beer brewed with Marin’s Pond Farm Brewing Company, this Oct. 2 can release is only available at the brewers’ local taprooms (HenHouse Santa Rosa: 322 Bellevue; HenHouse Palace of Barrels: 1333 N McDowell; Pond Farm, San Rafael: 1848 4th St.).

The hazy double IPA uses fruit-forward Northwest hop varieties including Strata, Idaho 7 and Zappa hops (named after Frank Zappa). It also showcases beautiful can art highlighting “Running Fence” with pastoral Marin and Sonoma landscapes. Each brewer will feature different Christo-inspired cans that beer fans can collect.

HenHouse spokespersons and Petaluma locals, Sayre Piotrkowski and Bob Waegner note, “We see beer drinkers crossing the Novato narrows in one direction or the other to make sure they get both versions of the beer. HenHouse and Pond Farm are geographically close, and yet distinguished enough that we can brew the exact same recipe and create two distinct ‘must-haves.’”

HenHouse, known for its ultra-fresh beers, collaborates often with Bay Area brewers like Drake’s, Altamont and Fort Point on double IPA and single hop ales. Pond Farm brewers Trevor and Stephanie Martens have also left an indelible impression as seasoned craft brewers, nabbing a Great American Beer Festival bronze award in the brewery’s first few years for their hazy IPA, Devil’s Gulch.

Pond Farm’s Trevor Martens previously brewed for Fogbelt in Santa Rosa, making the connection between two skilled breweries a unique union of neighboring county brewers.