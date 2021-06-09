HenHouse Brewing honors the Green Mill Inn with new pilsner

Touted as “Beer at its best,” an homage to the famous, and historically protected Green Mill Inn sign along Highway 101, HenHouse Brewing’s latest release actually does stands up to this claim and appropriately name Green Mill Dry-Hopped Pilsner.

It was the artwork on HenHouse’s can that first caught our eyes with for two reasons. First, it looked like a HenHouse graphic, but was lacking their normal chicken mascot, so it piqued our interest. Second, my family grew up across the street from the Green Mill Inn, so anything having to the Green Mill catches my attention.

For those who are new to the area since the 1990s, the Green Mill Inn was located on Old Redwood Highway in Penngrove and was a culinary icon in the North Bay. The building is still there but is now home to the Bergin University of Canine Studies, which trains therapy dogs.

The Green Mill’s location was first used by Mrs. Scheer in the 1920s to sell food to passing motorists. In the late 1930s the first restaurant was opened at this location, by a sea captain, and of all things, offered Indonesian food. It was at this time that the iconic green and white windmill made its first appearance front and center at the restaurant in order to catch customers’ attention. It was just after WWII when the Green Mill Inn really came into its own (and got its name), when Jules and Tony Fisher purchased the building and offered the famous buffet dinners, which back then, and throughout my childhood, were called smorgasbords due to their European origins.

The Green Mill Inn was an immediate hit and along with being the place to dine and hold events that could seat up to 500 people, the business eventually hosted such famous guests as President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Sen. Richard Nixon. (Back when Nixon was our 12th Congressional District representative in the United States House of Representatives, a position currently held by Nancy Pelosi.)

In the early 1970s, Vince Dell’Osso (born in Lucca, Italy in 1925) purchased the restaurant and ran it until it finally closed in the mid-1990s. He is also the one who pushed for a historic designation for the iconic Green Mill Inn windmill-shaped billboard visible to northbound Highway 101 traffic just before the Penngrove exit. This sign just so happens to be down the street from HenHouse’s Petaluma location – the Palace of Barrels, and sure helped spark the idea for the name of this beer. Unfortunately, that sign’s historic designation is now a major stumbling block to efforts to restore or relocate the sign for posterity’s sake.

Other than collecting eggs for my allowance and picking up nails at my father’s construction sites, my first on-the-books job was as a bus boy at the Green Mill Inn when I was 13. The best part for me was getting a free dinner before each shift, although the pay did not hurt either. At that time, minimum wage actually amounted to something. I do not recall whether we could choose anything from the menu for dinner, but growing up in a family of six, we did not eat out often, so any restaurant food seemed like a real treat, and the Green Mill’s was particularly good.

I have fond memories of serving regular customers, as well as servicing large events in the Green Mill’s huge banquet hall. After posting photos of HenHouse’s beer to the “I Grew Up in Penngrove” Facebook page, others shared their fond memories of the Green Mill, too.

Leland Fishman, of Penngrove’s Fishman clan, remembered, “the smorgasbord was the bomb.” I would bet with the size of his family, the Green Mill’s smorgasbord was a particularly attractive dining option.

Bettina M. Kirby and Carol Tsujihara Otani shared their families being regulars. Sue Latham Sands’ sharp memory even recalled the live piano player and watching her parents dance when they visited to enjoy the smorgasbord.

Carole L. Bionda added that the Green Mill Inn was likely many people’s first exposure to pickled herring. Rob Neumiller said he used to “meet my dad there after work for a drink. We really enjoyed that place.”

Terianne Parnell Harrison remembered the all-you-can-deviled eggs. Birgitta Nicklasson Appleton has more recent memories of dining there for the Andreoli triplets’ 60th birthday party just before its closing. (Marie, May and Melba brought immediate fame to the area when they were born in 1938 at Petaluma General Hospital. These were pre-sonogram days, so the number of babies was a complete surprise. There is a great article at cotatihistoricalsociety.org for those looking to learn more about how the region reacted to this event.)