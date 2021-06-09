Subscribe

HenHouse Brewing honors the Green Mill Inn with new pilsner

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
June 8, 2021, 5:00PM

Touted as “Beer at its best,” an homage to the famous, and historically protected Green Mill Inn sign along Highway 101, HenHouse Brewing’s latest release actually does stands up to this claim and appropriately name Green Mill Dry-Hopped Pilsner.

It was the artwork on HenHouse’s can that first caught our eyes with for two reasons. First, it looked like a HenHouse graphic, but was lacking their normal chicken mascot, so it piqued our interest. Second, my family grew up across the street from the Green Mill Inn, so anything having to the Green Mill catches my attention.

For those who are new to the area since the 1990s, the Green Mill Inn was located on Old Redwood Highway in Penngrove and was a culinary icon in the North Bay. The building is still there but is now home to the Bergin University of Canine Studies, which trains therapy dogs.

The Green Mill’s location was first used by Mrs. Scheer in the 1920s to sell food to passing motorists. In the late 1930s the first restaurant was opened at this location, by a sea captain, and of all things, offered Indonesian food. It was at this time that the iconic green and white windmill made its first appearance front and center at the restaurant in order to catch customers’ attention. It was just after WWII when the Green Mill Inn really came into its own (and got its name), when Jules and Tony Fisher purchased the building and offered the famous buffet dinners, which back then, and throughout my childhood, were called smorgasbords due to their European origins.

The Green Mill Inn was an immediate hit and along with being the place to dine and hold events that could seat up to 500 people, the business eventually hosted such famous guests as President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Sen. Richard Nixon. (Back when Nixon was our 12th Congressional District representative in the United States House of Representatives, a position currently held by Nancy Pelosi.)

In the early 1970s, Vince Dell’Osso (born in Lucca, Italy in 1925) purchased the restaurant and ran it until it finally closed in the mid-1990s. He is also the one who pushed for a historic designation for the iconic Green Mill Inn windmill-shaped billboard visible to northbound Highway 101 traffic just before the Penngrove exit. This sign just so happens to be down the street from HenHouse’s Petaluma location – the Palace of Barrels, and sure helped spark the idea for the name of this beer. Unfortunately, that sign’s historic designation is now a major stumbling block to efforts to restore or relocate the sign for posterity’s sake.

Other than collecting eggs for my allowance and picking up nails at my father’s construction sites, my first on-the-books job was as a bus boy at the Green Mill Inn when I was 13. The best part for me was getting a free dinner before each shift, although the pay did not hurt either. At that time, minimum wage actually amounted to something. I do not recall whether we could choose anything from the menu for dinner, but growing up in a family of six, we did not eat out often, so any restaurant food seemed like a real treat, and the Green Mill’s was particularly good.

I have fond memories of serving regular customers, as well as servicing large events in the Green Mill’s huge banquet hall. After posting photos of HenHouse’s beer to the “I Grew Up in Penngrove” Facebook page, others shared their fond memories of the Green Mill, too.

Leland Fishman, of Penngrove’s Fishman clan, remembered, “the smorgasbord was the bomb.” I would bet with the size of his family, the Green Mill’s smorgasbord was a particularly attractive dining option.

Bettina M. Kirby and Carol Tsujihara Otani shared their families being regulars. Sue Latham Sands’ sharp memory even recalled the live piano player and watching her parents dance when they visited to enjoy the smorgasbord.

Carole L. Bionda added that the Green Mill Inn was likely many people’s first exposure to pickled herring. Rob Neumiller said he used to “meet my dad there after work for a drink. We really enjoyed that place.”

Terianne Parnell Harrison remembered the all-you-can-deviled eggs. Birgitta Nicklasson Appleton has more recent memories of dining there for the Andreoli triplets’ 60th birthday party just before its closing. (Marie, May and Melba brought immediate fame to the area when they were born in 1938 at Petaluma General Hospital. These were pre-sonogram days, so the number of babies was a complete surprise. There is a great article at cotatihistoricalsociety.org for those looking to learn more about how the region reacted to this event.)

My brother James remembers playing in the Green Mill Inn’s flooded parking lots during our big rains. Across the street, just beyond our back fence, there was still a part of the old masonry dam that helps explain why our little part of Penngrove seemed to turn into a lake each winter.

Back to HenHouse’s peerless pilsner, it was quite apropos for them to honor our favorite and historic local European restaurant by naming their equally excellent beer after it. The Green Mill Pilsner is one of the best “continental” beers we have found in the US and speaks volumes about the attention to detail that the HenHouse crew puts into their craft. (“Continental” beers are those styles created in Europe, minus the UK, which historically has referred to Europe as “the continent.”)

Traditionally, in European beer circles, there is only one beer called “pilsner” and that is Pilsner Urquell. This pale lager was invented in Pilzen, Czechia (the short-form name for the Czech Republic) in 1842 and is credited with spawning more beers and beers styles than any other in history. Out of respect for its position in the beer world, the Czechs call all their similarly styled beers light, premium and dark lagers and the Germans started the practice of using the term “pils,” and the rest of Europe followed suit.

However, here in the US, we do things our own way and from a simple marketing standpoint, “pilsner” is a lot more recognizable than “pils” or “Czech premium lager.” (On a similar note, IPA is short for India Pale Ale, and is usually used to differentiate between the British and American versions of the beer. India Pale Ale is a term commonly reserved for those British beers that were historically created for shipment to India.)

Green Mill Pilsner uses both Saaz and Cascade hops, which is not any easy hop bill to balance and especially with Cascade hops, an often overdone flavor here on the West Coast that leads to some very potent IPAs. (Saaz is a “noble” hops that is used in many European beers, especially lagers throughout Bohemia.

Green Mill Pilsner is excellent on its own but also stands up well with food, we have found out through diligent testing over the past few nights. We purchased ours at Petaluma Market on Sunday, June 6, so it may be sold out already, but it is one of HenHouse’s newest releases, so is still available for order online and so is probably also available at the taproom.

Visit henhousebrewing.com to order and to keep on top of all of HenHouse’s happenings, including the return of food trucks to their Santa Rosa and Petaluma taphouses. This month’s Petaluma food truck calendar includes April Pantry, Tacos Los Iniguez, Abados Filipino Asian Fusion, Holy Chile Mole, Damn Dogs, Bula Pies Fiji and Dino’s Greek Food.

