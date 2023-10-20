A Brief Explanation of Weird : With the Weird Book of the Week, we don’t mean “weird” as in Al Yankovic, but “weird” as in the Old English “wyrd,” meaning fate, or as in Weird Tales, the pioneering genre magazine that set the tone for what we today call Weird Fiction. The Weird Book of the Week is selected by the staff of Petaluma’s Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic.

This dystopian novel by Argentinian author Bazterrica imagines a society uprooted when an incurable virus makes all animal meat poisonous to humans. But soon, governments and corporations step in and initiate a solution: “Transition,” offering “special meat” to a hungry populace, and cannibalism becomes normalized. Slaughterhouse worker Marcos tries not to think too much about the source of the meat he is processing as he numbs himself to the horrific world around him ... until he is gifted a prime specimen and his feelings begin to change. Evocative of Lovecraft’s short story “The Picture in the House” and Richard Fleischer’s film “Soylent Green,” “Tender is the Flesh” walks the line between a ruthless Orwellian satire and bloodthirsty page-turning horror. Bleak, shocking, compelling and terrifying, “Tender is the Flesh” will cause even the most ardent carnivore to question what’s on their plate. ‒ Ross E. Lockhart

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Oct. 8 - Oct. 15, 2023

This week’s trends in Petaluma’s book-buying habits seem to be tied in to recent and upcoming Petaluma author events, with Copperfield’s top two being Herb Folk’s Erin Masako Wilkins’ “Asian American Herbalism” and Kim Cross’s true-crime book about Polly Klass, “In Light of All Darkness.”

And cartoonist Stephan Pastis has books appearing in both the Adult and Kids Top 10 thanks to a recent drop-in signing boosted by his massive social media presence.

Recurrent titles from previous Top 10 lists include Ann Patchett’s “Tom Lake” (No. 4), Heather Cox Richardson’s “Democracy Awakening” (No. 6), David Grann’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” (No. 7), Cormac McCarthy’s “Passenger” (No. 9) and Julia Tracey’s “Bereaved” (No. 10)

New on the Adult list this week are Georgeanne Brennan’s and Barbara Bryant’s “Pistachio: Savory & Sweet Recipes Inspired by World Cuisines” (No. 3), which sounds delicious, and “Good Grief: A Companion for Every Loss” (No. 5) by Granger E. Westberg, which offers comfort and wisdom to those in mourning.

The Kids Top 10 this week is a mix of old and new books, but themes of compassion, empathy, and cultural awareness abound.

1. ‘Asian American Herbalism,’ by Erin Masako Wilkins – A beautifully illustrated and photographed collection of herbal recipes and remedies from the founder of Herb Folk. Get your wellness on.

2. ‘In Light of All Darkness,’ by Kim Cross – The first comprehensive true-crime book investigating the 1993 kidnapping of Polly Klass examines the case with a thriller’s pace and unprecedented insider information.

3. ‘Pistachio: Savory & Sweet Recipes Inspired by World Cuisines,’ by Georgeanne Brennan and Barbara Bryant – If you go nuts over pistachios, you’ll love this collection of more than 60 sweet and savory internationally-flavored recipes inspired by the ever-popular and nutritious nut.

4. ‘Tom Lake,’ by Ann Patchett – In the midst of the pandemic, Lara Nelson, isolating with her family on a Michigan orchard, is persuaded to share the story of her long-ago romance with Peter Duke, a world-famous, recently-deceased actor she once had a fling with while a member of a summer stock theater company known as Tom Lake.

5. ‘Good Grief: A Companion for Every Loss,’ by Granger E. Westberg – This slim collection offers timeless wisdom for those who grieve, no matter how large or small the loss.

6. ‘Democracy Awakening,’ by Heather Cox Richardson – From historian and author of the popular daily newsletter “Letters from an American” comes this engaging and accessible state-of-the-nation examination of a country teetering between democracy and autocracy.

7. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,’ by David Grann – Now a major motion picture by Martin Scorsese, this haunting true-life murder mystery examines a series of shocking murders in the 1920s and the newly-formed FBI’s role in investigating those crimes.

8. ‘Pearls Seeks Enlightenment,’ by Stephan Pastis – The latest collection of “Pearls Before Swine” comics is everything you’d expect it would be. Pig, Rat and Zebra approved.

9. ‘Passenger,’ by Cormac McCarthy – The final astonishing novel from Cormac McCarthy (“Blood Meridian,” “The Road,” “No Country for Old Men”), about a mathematical genius and deep-sea diver on the run after becoming a suspect in the disappearance of drowned airline passenger’s body.

10. ‘Bereaved,’ by Julia Tracey – Formerly of Penngrove, Park Tracey’s new historical novel – based on events in her own family – is a breathtaking narrative of one woman attempting to regain her children after they are sent away through the notorious Orphan Train program of the 1800s.

Kids & Young Adults

1. ‘Spanish Is the Language of My Family,’ by Michael Genhart – An intergenerational story about family, culture, language and a spelling bee. Delightfully illustrated by John Parra.

2. ‘Looking Up,’ Stephan Pastis – Pastis’ second appearance on this week’s list is an illustrated middle-grade novel about a girl named Saint who wishes to save her neighborhood from gentrification and destruction.

3. ‘We Are Water Protectors,’ by Carole Lindstrom – This Caldecott Medal-winning book inspired by Indigenous-led movements across North America is a rallying cry to protect Earth’s water from harm and corruption.