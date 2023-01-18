In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Pho Sonoma in downtown Petaluma will host the lion dance – commonly performed during the New Year to bring good luck and drive away evil spirits – this Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. at their Theatre Square location, 140 2nd Street, Suite 120. This is a family-friendly event with no purchase necessary, although the best views will be from inside the restaurant, especially while enjoying some of their great food such as Bird's Nest Crispy Egg Noodles. They will also be handing out prizes, including a 15% off for life VIP card, $25 gift certificate, and free sandwiches, spring and egg rolls, boba drinks and desserts.

Kids sports fundraiser

The Petaluma High School wrestling team is holding a chicken dinner drive-thru fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 2 to 5 p.m. Dinner includes two grilled chicken halves, a quart of baked beans, six dinner rolls, a salad kit and cookies for dessert. Pick-up is at the bus drop-off area at the front of Petaluma High. To place your order -- which is a screaming deal at $50 per meal, especially considering what this goes to support -- visit the Petaluma High Athletic Boosters at www.phsathleticboosters.org.

Special thanks to Sonoma Family Meal head chef and kitchen manager (and I assume, PHS wrestler’s mom) Heather Ames for not only sharing this information with us, but also for quickly working to get an order link placed on a regular website, instead of just the Google doc link which was listed on the flier. (As an FYI to other fundraisers, those Google doc links are useful, and surely an easy way to take orders for your fundraisers, but the links themselves are usually way too long for us to print in the newspaper. Having a regular website linked to the ordering form is helpful for print readers, especially those who like to help good causes.)

Kapu’s grand opening

As announced in our accompanying 2022 Petaluma food scene review, Kapu (www.kapubar.com) was right on the cusp of opening in 2022 but was not quite ready. They have now announced their grand opening for this Friday, Jan. 20, although they are holding off on taking any reservations until the following night. And for those who think tiki bars are just about the mai tais and rum runners, Kapu offers the following note on their chef, Mike Lutz: “Chef Mike moved to Hawaii during high school and spent 20 years learning the multicultural traditions and foods of the islands while working in the restaurants and hotels on the island of Oahu. His vision for the food at Kapu is local Hawaiian Food, like something that your auntie would bring to a potluck on the islands combined with hearty Hawaiian bar food.”

I am excited to say that I received a special invite to the grand opening and will report back next week about what you can expect when the rest of you tiki bar fans are able to get in.

Coming soon

The signs for two new fast-food-ish/take-out spots have popped up in the past week here in Petaluma, where two of the eagle-eyed members over in the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook were nice enough to post the good news.

The first is Nick the Greek (www.nickthegreek.com), which Ivette Celedon spied while driving by the old Rubio’s spot in the Friedman’s shopping center – and according to the 100-plus posts to Petaluma Foodies, it appears to be a crowd favorite. Started by three cousins, all named Nick (“Baby Nick,” “Little Nick” and “Big Nick”), they started this franchise back in 2014, wanting to make Greek street food available back here in the States.

They currently have shops all over California, plus in Nevada, Utah, Kansas and Texas, and according to their website, have about two dozen more restaurants scheduled to open here in Northern California, including Sonoma, and a couple in Marin. They also have shops already open in Santa Rosa and Novato. Someone referred to it as fast Greek food, and the reports are that the Santa Rosa location has a steady stream of customers all the time, so it will be nice for Petalumans to be able to try it here at home instead of making the drive. From pitas to gyros to salads and Greek-style fries, they appear to have a pretty expansive menu of Greek street food favorites.

Hawkeyed Meg Rotega spied a “coming soon” sign for Wingstop (www.wingstop.com) in the “new” Lucky shopping center, where the short-lived Los Reyes formerly resided, next to Canton Chinese. The local Tanzer sisters (enthusiastic Petaluma Foodies) are clearly big fans, with Stephanie Tanzer giving me this news a month or two ago – but at the time, there was no confirmation. Since then, she has called and confirmed that they plan to open around the end of February.