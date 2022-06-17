Hey Petaluma: calling all unicorns

Having thoroughly enjoyed riding an inflatable unicorn in the recent Butter & Egg Day Parade, joining a team of exuberant revelers from the Petaluma People’s Services Center, Petaluma’s Kim “Skipper” Corbin has decided that what the world needs now is even more unicorns. Noting that a herd of unicorns is called a “blessing” (as in a “school or fish” or an “exaltation of larks”), Corbin is organizing what she calls a Unicorn Blessing Brigade for this Friday evening, June 24.

And all she needs now are a lot more magical participants.

“We're taking our unicorns on a fun frolic through downtown Petaluma with the intention of painting the streets with positivity,” Corbin wrote in a Facebook event post that went live last week. Participants will gather at 5:45 p.m. at the Mail Depot, and begin the procession at 6 p.m. “We'll visit some iconic Petaluma locations like Walnut Park, American Alley, Helen Putnam Square, and more, on our way to our final destination at Brewster's Beer Garden for some live music and unicorn dancing action!”

The idea is that many of those involved will be “riding” a similar kind of inflatable unicorn getup as the one she’s been thoroughly enjoying over the last several weeks. Her Facebook post even includes links to places where such outfits can be purchased (Google “inflatable unicorn costume” to see the options).

Eli Lucas, known to locals as the guy who skates around town roller-boogieing to upbeat dance tunes, will serves as “special guest unicorn,” leading the way.

“We'd love to ride in playful formation with as many fellow unicorns as possible,” the announcement makes clear, allowing, “No worries if that doesn't work for you. Unicorns of all shapes, types, and sizes are welcome. Just do your best to bring a horn!”