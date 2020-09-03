‘Hidden Petaluma’ opens with one-person-at-a-time viewing

“Paint Petaluma: Hidden Petaluma” is the title of a new exhibition sponsored in collaboration with the Petaluma Arts Center and the Petaluma Public Art Committee. Featuring 25 Sonoma County artists, the new show reflects on what an exhibit flyer calls “The hidden aspects of this wonderful city.”

It’s only appropriate that a show revolving around the secret corners and out-of-the-way treasures of Petaluma should itself get a somewhat secretive and solitary opening day event.

“We have been anxious to share this remarkable exhibitions with everyone,” announced the PAC recently, citing current coronavirus cautions for not being able to have traditional kickoff, to state, “The show will have a limited opening Labor Day weekend with additional opportunities to view the artworks online and - in the weeks thereafter - on banners installed around the city.”

Those who’d like to view the art face-to-face, however, are invited to a uniquely Covid-era event this Saturday, Sept. 5, from 2-5 p.m. at the Arts Center (230 Lakeville St.).

Visitors will gather outside the center, spaced apart, with masks mandatory. Admittance to the interior of the center, where the exhibition is on display, will take place one viewer at a time, or two-at-a-time for members of the same family, with attendees entering the front door and exiting at the opposite end of the gallery.

“We will use a queue-card system to eliminate the need for everyone to stand in line the entire time,” states a press release on the event. Further information can be found at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.