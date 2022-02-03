High-rated animated film dazzles and surprises

‘Belle’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

What the heck is "Belle?"

I've been seeing mysterious movie posters, and hearing people on social media say how brilliant "Belle“ is without saying why. It even has a Rotten Tomatoes critic and audience approval rating of 95%. While I am not particularly a huge Japanese anime fan, I do enjoy the genre from time to time, and I decided that any movie with that kind of rating deserves a shot — just to see what the hype is all about.

Boy, was I not prepared for how emotionally powerful "Belle" turned out to be.

In a nutshell, "Belle" is an animated film directed by Mamoru Hosoda, which follows Suzu — a young teenage girl who has been struggling since the death of her mother, and lost the desire to sing. On top of that, she feels crushed under the weight of social pressures and harsh judgment from her high school peers, while she is simultaneously judged by the adults in her life, who do not understand why she can't shake off her depression and, quite literally, sing again.

Thumbs Up emoji (Millennials Talk Cinema)

The remedy comes in the form of a new virtual online experience called The U. These high-tech earbuds directly link your physical self and sensations into a virtual version of yourself, which is formed based on your inner strengths. Suzu feels free in the U universe, and discovers that there she can sing again, accidentally becoming a worldwide sensation overnight. She eventually connects with an infamous user referred to as The Beast, who frequently beats other people up then vanishes. Unlike the social media frenzy-trolls who attack him, Suzu is the only one to immediately recognize the Beast must be in pain, and goes on a virtual (and actual quest) to find out who he is, and to help him.

The film does feel predictable at times, but eventually goes off in some truly satisfying directions. I had no clue how pro-mental health, and empathetic this film was going to be. Another especially brilliant aspect of "Belle" is its animation styles. The real world looks like classic Miyazaki style hand-drawn animation, but in the virtual U universe, the style takes on a whimsical computer-animated feel. It's quite clever.

Also, the music is brilliant.

High ratings aside, I can understand how this story isn't for everyone, as it basically follows the emotional journey of a girl struggling to accept herself and recover from trauma. I think "Belle" will affect audience members who can relate to either the pressures of social media and their peers, or identify with Suzu’s inner struggles and sense of loss. In many ways, what this film is saying is, “Hey, we see you, we recognize your pain. Let's get through this together — and here's some fantastic music.”

"Belle" might not be in theaters much longer, so if this one sounds like your jam, be sure to catch it on the big screen while you can.