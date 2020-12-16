High school senior honors aunt with charitable jewelry business

Debbie Passanisi with her niece Annie Augustus (Photo courtesy of Annie Augustus)

How does one honor the memory of someone who has left a significant and lasting impact on their life? How does one keep someone’s spirit alive when it shown so bright?

This past summer, life-long Petaluma resident Annie Augustus, a 17-year-old senior at Petaluma High School, found herself asking these questions. How could she honor the life of her aunt Debbie Passanisi, who was killed in a tragic murder-suicide that also involved her uncle Mark, this past July.

Passanisi, Augustus says, was more than an aunt to her.

“She was like a second mom to me, from the time I was a baby,” Augustus recalled.

In describing Passanisi, her niece remembered, “Her smile was the most contagious smile. She could light up an entire room. She made everyone feel okay with who they are. She really was the light of the family.”

Following a long pause, Augustus added, “I wish I could put into words the emotions that we all feel.”

Reflecting on the tragic loss of both her aunt Debbie and uncle Mark this past summer, Augustus shared, “Their passing was probably one of the greatest things that will affect my life and everyone in my family’s lives.”

Augustus says that she always felt a connection to her aunt, whose nickname for her was always “Nannie Pants,” but in recent years the two had grown even closer. Through the years, Passanisi hosted Thanksgiving for their families and in the recent years Augustus helped prepare the meal.

“The last two Thanksgivings we would cook together,” Augustus said. “That was a time that we got to bond with each other and got really close.”

A closeness that now leaves a void for Augustus and all of her family: “I feel like this Thanksgiving we felt lost.”

In the days immediately following the tragic events, Augustus thought quite a bit about how she could honor the aunt who had made such an impact on her life.

“I will forever say that my aunt had the biggest and the most compassionate heart of anyone I’ve ever met,” she said. “And I wanted to do something that I felt would make her proud, something that I think would matter to her.”

Augustus remembers how her aunt’s compassionate heart extended to her love of animals, reflecting, “They were her thing.”

Her passion for animals, especially those in need, that led Passanisi to regularly support and volunteer for Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary. The local nonprofit is dedicated to often-overlooked senior dogs.

One day, as Augustus was sitting at the kitchen table with her mom, Jill Passanisi-Starling, and her friend Charlie Sabella, she recalled saying, “What can I do to keep her spirit alive, to help her memory live on? What can I do that she can see that would be meaningful to her and make her proud?”

As Augustus was saying this, she now remembers that she was making a yellow necklace, her aunt’s favorite color.

“It all just fell into place,” she said. “It felt right.”

From that moment, Augustus has been making and selling jewelry as something local and hand-made that people can enjoy, as well as a way to give back and support Passanisi’s passion for the animals she loved. Half of all proceeds from the sales of her jewelry are donated to Lily’s Legacy, while the other half is invested into creating more jewelry to sell.

To date, Augustus has been able to donate $500 to Lily’s Legacy in honor of Passanisi. It is her hope to donate much more in the future as the business expands. The jewelry pieces sell for approximately $10 a piece and can be found on Instagram @jewelrybyannie.

Augustus’ creations include necklaces, bracelets, anklets, earrings and rings, each with different designs of beads or crystals. Some of the pieces she makes are of her own design, while others are custom items fulfilling specific requests from buyers.

Making jewelry was a natural fit for Augustus, who has always felt drawn towards creativity.

“I have always been super into painting,” she said. “I’m constantly trying to find ways to make things creatively more appealing to myself.”

Augustus appreciates the support of so many since she started selling her jewelry. She is excited for the ability it has given her to help her aunt’s light to continue to shine in the community. In reflecting on what it has meant to her, she says, “I think that this has helped people feel a sense of connection to me, to my aunt and to the story.”