Tuesday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts presents David Sedaris, one of America’s preeminent humor writers, author of many New York Times bestsellers. Tickets $39-75. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 minutes drive time.

Sunday, May 5, at 3 p.m. For children and adults, the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts presents The Boy Who Cried Wolf, performed by Tutti frutti and York Theatre Royal of England. The gifted ensemble of actor-musicians tells Aesop’s fable. Tickets $12 child/$17 adult. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 minutes drive time.

Saturday, May 4, at 7 p.m. Peacetown presents the Americana singer-songwriter David Luning at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. With singer-songwriter Ellie James. Tickets $25-35. Information at peacetown.org. Distance from Petaluma: 12 miles, approximately 30 minutes drive time.

Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seafood, vendors, arts and crafts, kids’ activities and music, including Tom Petty tribute band Petty Theft. At Westside Road, Bodega Bay. Tickets $18-30. Through May 5. Information at bbfishfest.org. Distance from Petaluma: 24 miles, approximately 40 minutes drive time.

Friday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. For adults and children, Spreckels Theatre Company brings to the big stage a spectacular musical version of Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale of river creatures engaging in wild rides and other adventures. Through May 19. 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets $10-20. Information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com. Distance from Petaluma: 9 miles, approximately 15 minutes drive time.

Friday, May 3, at 6-9 p.m. Sonoma County duo performs covers and original music at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Free. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com. Distance from Petaluma: 36 miles, approximately 58 minutes drive time.

Carnegie Library exhibit

Thursday through Sunday, 10-4 p.m. The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presents an exhibit commemorating the 120th anniversary of the setting of the cornerstone of its historic building, originally the Carnegie Library. 20 Fourth St. The exhibit runs through June 16. petalumamuseum.com.

Spring Flowers Hike at Lafferty Ranch

Saturday, May 4, from 9 - 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a morning of native plant discovery in one of Petaluma’s most beautiful and exclusive locales. Lafferty Ranch, which is only open to the public during special guided outings with LandPaths and the City of Petaluma, invites you to explore its stunning views and gorgeous wildflowers. This docent-led hike passes through groves of oak and bay trees, along a gentle stream, with a gradual climb of 500 feet up to an open meadow. Snacks will be provided. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Registrants will receive driving and parking directions 2-3 days ahead of the walk. Register at LandPaths.org.

Clean the River, Take a Picture

Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Friends of the Petaluma River will be holding another Spring River Cleanup event on “This is a good way to meet service hours, give back to our unique watershed and expand your sense of community,” states an invitation posted on local social media. Participants will spread out along the river and its tributaries, collecting trash which will then be taken to to Steamer Landing Park. There, it will be weighed and prepared for disposal and recycling, River cleaners can then stay and enjoy a barbecue picnic with live music. Meet at Steamer Landing Park, 6 Copeland St. Bring gloves, a hat, water and sunscreen. Later that same day, at 6 p.m., the Friends of Shollenberger will gather at the river (the cement pier, specifically) to take a group picture via drone, an “update” of the group photo taken in 2009. All who are there at 6 will be included in the photo.

Slow Stroll Tuesdays

Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Older adults are invited to join a free weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.4-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear a hat, comfortable shoes, and bring water. Meet in the Steamer Landing parking lot at 300 Copeland Street and D Street.

‘Dial M for Murder’

Sunday, May 5, at 12:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, May 8, at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Flashback Cinema presents a film noir classic from 1954, “Dial M for Murder.” The spellbinder by Alfred Hitchcock features Ray Milland as a suave tennis pro who suspects his beautiful, rich wife (Grace Kelly) of having an affair. A delightful concoction of murder and deception, with twists and turns that will keep you happily on the edge of your seat. (“Do you really believe in the perfect murder?”) Boulevard 14 Cinema. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Watercolor Sundays

Sunday, May 5, 1-4 p.m. This one-session class is part of a series of watercolor classes that meets on the first Sunday of every month. Hannah Day teaches. In this installment, participants will paint en plein air. Materials provided include watercolor paper, water-color paints and brushes. $90 for one session or $300 to for all four. More information at sloughcity.com.

Volunteer Orientation

Wednesday, May 18 at 1 p.m. If you have been considering volunteering at the Village Network of Petaluma, attend an hour-long presentation to learn more. The Village Network is a non-profit membership organization of active older adults 50+ in the Petaluma-Penngrove area. As part of an innovative nationwide movement begun in 2004, this is just one of several hundred villages revolutionizing the experience of aging. The orientation meeting is at the Village Network office, 410 D St. Reach out at 707-776-6055 or info.villagenetworkofpetaluma.org.

Pablo Cruise at the Mystic Theatre

Friday, May 10, at 8 p.m. The American pop/rock band Pablo Cruise from San Francisco features David Jenkins (guitar and vocals), Cory Lerios (keyboards and vocals), Sergio Gonzalez (drums), Larry Antonino (bass and vocals) and Robbie Wyckoff (vocals and percussion). Formed in 1973, the band released eight studio albums over the next decade, during which time five singles reached the top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 21 Petaluma Bl. Tickets $159. 707-765-2121.More informatio n at mystictheatre.com.