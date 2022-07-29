Hilarious ‘Mattress’ musical rules at Spreckels

It’s a tried-and-true trick that many theater-loving parents have effectively employed to encourage their kids to give acting and/or singing a try: just take them to an action-packed, laugh-filled show performed by other kids. Seeing others one’s age having a blast dressed up as wacky characters has a way of helping kids imagine themselves up there too.That’s why so many Tony-winners thank their parents for taking them to that first0-every play or musical.

And few musicals seem better designed to inspire kids to fall in love with theater than “Once Upon a Mattress,” running four times this weekend at Rohnert Park’s Spreckels Performing Arts Center. Presented by Spreckels Education Program — and directed by Petaluma’s Zachary Hasbany — this is a one-hour-long “junior” version of the 1959 musical by Mary Rodgers (who wrote the novel “Freaky Friday”), with Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barker. Based on Hans Christian Anderson’s “The Princess and the Pea,” this is a crafty confection that puts the comedy into “musical comedy,” and has enough pratfalls, switcheroos and silly situations to make even the most no-nonsense of kids spontaneously laugh milk through their nose while suddenly remembering it at breakfast three days later.

“Many moons ago in a far off place,” says the news release issued to describe the story, “Queen Aggravan decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride. Princesses came from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the Queen. That is, until the ”shy“ swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, showed up. Would she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince and help Lady Larkin and Sir Harry to the altar? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the classic tale provides plenty of side-splitting shenanigans.”