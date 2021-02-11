History mystery solved

Every community has an origin story to help anchor people to where they live and form a common bond with their neighbors. Petaluma’s story revolves around a mysterious grifter named Garrett W. Keller. Seemingly appearing out of nowhere in 1851, he illegally claimed land he didn’t own, subdivided it into a new town — and then sold off the lots to eager gold rush settlers before vanishing.

But what happens when, after 170 years, Petaluma’s origin story turns out to be one of mistaken identity?

Many communities rely upon a resident storyteller to pass their origin story on to new generations. The main promulgator of Petaluma’s story for the past three decades has been Tom Gaffey, manager of the Phoenix Theater, downtown Petaluma’s teen center and music venue. Gaffey’s fascination with the Keller story began in high school, when he worked evenings as the assistant manager of the Showcase Theater, the movie house at Keller and Washington streets that was transformed in the late 1970s into the Phoenix.

The story came down to Gaffey and his generation from Petaluma historian Ed Mannion. A longtime typesetter for the Argus-Courier, Mannion wrote a weekly history column for the newspaper in the 1960s called “Rear View Mirror.” He also served as the primary consultant for Adair Heig’s 1982 book, “History of Petaluma: A California River Town,” which included Mannion’s telling of Petaluma’s origin story.

Part of the story’s appeal has to do with Keller being a blank slate.

No one could determine where he came from, nor where he went afterward, which made it easier to cast him as a mythical trickster. In many cultures, the trickster breaks rules and fools people as a means of dramatizing new alternatives to the constraints of the social order.

So it was with Keller, who in developing Petaluma openly mocked recognition of the Mexican land grant in which ownership of the land resided. His rebellious act would help cloud Petaluma’s legitimacy in the courts for the next two decades. But for a group of prospective settlers frustrated by the sketchy and, in some cases, outright fraudulent claims of the Mexican land grants, he provided the means of freedom in creating a town of their own making.

The first crack in the Keller story came a few years ago, when Gaffey invited me to participate with three local historians — Chuck Lucas, Skip Sommer, and Katie Watts — in a podcast he produces with Jim Agius at the Phoenix called “Onstage with Jim and Tom.”

Our topic was early Petaluma history, including the city’s origin story.

Later, a listener, claiming to be a descendant of Keller’s, sent the Phoenix an email telling them we had it wrong — Keller was not a scam artist, but an honest, well-respected man, who, after leaving Petaluma, went on to establish a town in Kansas.

No one followed up with her, but years later, having accidentally stumbled across her email, I decided to contact her. After some back and forth, we determined that she wasn’t a descendant of Garrett W. Keller, but rather of another Keller who lived in Petaluma sometime later.

But the reference she made to Kansas provided a new lead in an otherwise cold case about Keller’s background.

I turned first to Robert A. Thompson’s 1877 history of Sonoma County, the earliest known historical source to cite Petaluma’s founder, in which he referred to Keller merely by his last name, with no first name nor middle initial. It’s in J.P. Munro-Fraser’s “History of Sonoma County,” published in 1880, that he first appears as “Garrett W. Keller.”

In a footnote, Munro-Fraser cites a document that lists “Garrett W. Keller” as Petaluma’s first appointed postmaster, concluding that he must be the same Keller who founded the town.

To find that document, I contacted Katherine Rinehart, the former manager of the Sonoma County History and Genealogy Library. She provided me with a copy of the handwritten record of Sonoma County’s early postmasters, where I noticed that Munro-Fraser got the spelling of Keller’s name wrong. That was confirmed by a document typeset and printed in 1853 by the office of the U.S. Postmaster General, which lists a “Garret V. Keller,” appointed on February 9, 1852, as Petaluma’s first postmaster.

The new name spelling and clue about Kansas led me to a Garret Valentine Keller, who in 1850, at the age of 19, set out with his father — a Missouri farmer named George Horine Keller —for the California gold rush. In 1851, coming away from the mines empty-handed, they followed a number of other disappointed Missourians to Sonoma County, where Missouri’s ex-governor, Lilburn W. Boggs, had settled in 1847.