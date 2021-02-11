Subscribe

History mystery solved

JOHN SHEEHY
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
February 11, 2021, 7:30AM

Every community has an origin story to help anchor people to where they live and form a common bond with their neighbors. Petaluma’s story revolves around a mysterious grifter named Garrett W. Keller. Seemingly appearing out of nowhere in 1851, he illegally claimed land he didn’t own, subdivided it into a new town — and then sold off the lots to eager gold rush settlers before vanishing.

But what happens when, after 170 years, Petaluma’s origin story turns out to be one of mistaken identity?

Many communities rely upon a resident storyteller to pass their origin story on to new generations. The main promulgator of Petaluma’s story for the past three decades has been Tom Gaffey, manager of the Phoenix Theater, downtown Petaluma’s teen center and music venue. Gaffey’s fascination with the Keller story began in high school, when he worked evenings as the assistant manager of the Showcase Theater, the movie house at Keller and Washington streets that was transformed in the late 1970s into the Phoenix.

The story came down to Gaffey and his generation from Petaluma historian Ed Mannion. A longtime typesetter for the Argus-Courier, Mannion wrote a weekly history column for the newspaper in the 1960s called “Rear View Mirror.” He also served as the primary consultant for Adair Heig’s 1982 book, “History of Petaluma: A California River Town,” which included Mannion’s telling of Petaluma’s origin story.

Part of the story’s appeal has to do with Keller being a blank slate.

No one could determine where he came from, nor where he went afterward, which made it easier to cast him as a mythical trickster. In many cultures, the trickster breaks rules and fools people as a means of dramatizing new alternatives to the constraints of the social order.

So it was with Keller, who in developing Petaluma openly mocked recognition of the Mexican land grant in which ownership of the land resided. His rebellious act would help cloud Petaluma’s legitimacy in the courts for the next two decades. But for a group of prospective settlers frustrated by the sketchy and, in some cases, outright fraudulent claims of the Mexican land grants, he provided the means of freedom in creating a town of their own making.

The first crack in the Keller story came a few years ago, when Gaffey invited me to participate with three local historians — Chuck Lucas, Skip Sommer, and Katie Watts — in a podcast he produces with Jim Agius at the Phoenix called “Onstage with Jim and Tom.”

Our topic was early Petaluma history, including the city’s origin story.

Later, a listener, claiming to be a descendant of Keller’s, sent the Phoenix an email telling them we had it wrong — Keller was not a scam artist, but an honest, well-respected man, who, after leaving Petaluma, went on to establish a town in Kansas.

No one followed up with her, but years later, having accidentally stumbled across her email, I decided to contact her. After some back and forth, we determined that she wasn’t a descendant of Garrett W. Keller, but rather of another Keller who lived in Petaluma sometime later.

But the reference she made to Kansas provided a new lead in an otherwise cold case about Keller’s background.

I turned first to Robert A. Thompson’s 1877 history of Sonoma County, the earliest known historical source to cite Petaluma’s founder, in which he referred to Keller merely by his last name, with no first name nor middle initial. It’s in J.P. Munro-Fraser’s “History of Sonoma County,” published in 1880, that he first appears as “Garrett W. Keller.”

In a footnote, Munro-Fraser cites a document that lists “Garrett W. Keller” as Petaluma’s first appointed postmaster, concluding that he must be the same Keller who founded the town.

To find that document, I contacted Katherine Rinehart, the former manager of the Sonoma County History and Genealogy Library. She provided me with a copy of the handwritten record of Sonoma County’s early postmasters, where I noticed that Munro-Fraser got the spelling of Keller’s name wrong. That was confirmed by a document typeset and printed in 1853 by the office of the U.S. Postmaster General, which lists a “Garret V. Keller,” appointed on February 9, 1852, as Petaluma’s first postmaster.

The new name spelling and clue about Kansas led me to a Garret Valentine Keller, who in 1850, at the age of 19, set out with his father — a Missouri farmer named George Horine Keller —for the California gold rush. In 1851, coming away from the mines empty-handed, they followed a number of other disappointed Missourians to Sonoma County, where Missouri’s ex-governor, Lilburn W. Boggs, had settled in 1847.

According to three books of early Kansas history, it was George H. Keller who founded the town of Petaluma. His son Garret became the town’s first postmaster, a political appointment most likely facilitated by Boggs, who had earlier been appointed Sonoma County’s first postmaster, and in 1852 was elected to the state legislature.

After making his money on the Petaluma development, Keller returned to Missouri in the fall of 1852. Two years later, he became one of the founders of Leavenworth, the first town in the newly established Kansas Territory. Much as in Petaluma, he and his partners laid claim to land they didn’t own, in this case land the government had granted to the Delaware Indians. Once they made their money from development of the town, they made financial restitution to the Delawares after the tribe sued them.

However, accounts of early Kansas history also highlight another side of Keller.

At considerable risk to his own life, he became an abolitionist leader during the violent conflict that raged over making Kansas either a free or a slave state. In 1857, he was elected to the first Kansas Territorial Legislature. During that period, he also operated a hotel in Leavenworth known by pro-slavers as “Abolition Hill,” where he provided shelter to escaped slaves on the Underground Railroad.

At the outbreak of the Civil War, Keller enlisted in the Kansas Frontier Guard, which was immediately dispatched to Washington D.C. to guard President Lincoln at the White House. After the war, he was appointed the first warden of the Kansas State Penitentiary. Keller eventually retired to a farm outside of Leavenworth, near the farm of his son Garret, where he died in 1876 at the age of 75.

“Uncle George,” as he was popularly known, was lauded in Kansas newspapers as a bold and courageous man of principle, “one of the good men of Kansas.”

While the full story doesn’t absolve Keller of his trickster scam in the founding of Petaluma, it leaves Gaffey with a richer origin story to convey to upcoming generations, one that exposes, as W.E.B. DuBois said about history, “the hideous mistakes, the frightful wrongs, and the great and beautiful things that people do.”

(John Sheehy, historian, can be reached at johnsheehy@vbbn.com)

