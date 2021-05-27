History sings with local luthier’s ‘Smugglers Bridge’ guitars

“It was a tree for a thousand years, a bridge for a hundred — and now, it’s a guitar.”

Cheerfully recited by Barry Grzebik of Petaluma’s Grez Guitars, that 18-word tagline succinctly describes how weathered timber from an old bridge with a piratical nickname — Mendocino County’s historic “Smuggler’s Bridge” — began its life in an ancient redwood forest and will now spend the rest of it as a series of 22, attention-grabbing electric guitars. The bridge, as bridges tend to be, was simply the passage from one spot to another.

“That tagline, which we used in a website video to tell the story, is short and sweet and catchy, but it’s not technically accurate,” Grzebik admitted with a laugh, chatting on the phone from his west side Petaluma workshop. “The Smuggler’s Bridge was actually built in 1935. The original name is the McCoy Creek Bridge, out on state route 271 in Mendocino County. There’s a concrete marker with a date cast into the concrete. So it’s actually not 100 years old. It’s like 85, 86 years old. But you know how marketing goes. It’s close enough for rock ’n roll.”

Formerly the director of engineering at Petaluma’s Apogee Sound, Grzebik once designed digital signal processors, power amplifiers and loudspeakers. As a guitar-maker — traditionally known as a luthier, a term that can also apply to the makers of violins and cellos — Grzebik specializes in creating guitars out of reclaimed redwood, usually salvaged from old buildings, tunnels, water towers and, occasionally, old bridges with colorful histories. Not only is this good from an environmental perspective — augmented by Grzebik’s promise to plant a redwood tree for every guitar he sells — he’s found that guitarists appreciate the stories behind his meticulously crafted instruments.

“There has to be a story,” Grzebik said, his voice revealing the confidence of a craftsman who knows from experience what he’s talking about. “If a guitar looks good, it sounds good and it has a good story behind it, then that’s a guitar you’ll feel good about using.”

Grzebik said he is always on the lookout for such stories, interesting little details that are as threaded into the wood he builds his guitars from as those instruments are dependent on the tone, strength and beauty of the wood itself.

“I always want to know where this stuff came from, and the whole history of it,” he said. “That’s really what I look for. I will occasionally use a wood where I don’t know the story, but I am always loathe to do that.’

Thanks to Michael “Bug” Deakin at Petaluma’s Heritage Salvage, where Grzebik often goes hunting for wood for his guitars, he heard about the “Smugglers Bridge” shipment before it had even been offloaded from the truck.

"I was over at Heritage Salvage, and Bug started talking about the Smugglers Bridge,“ he recalled. ”I had to stop and say, ‘Wait a minute. Did you say Smugglers Bridge?’ That’s just the coolest thing in the world.“

Deakin had a tractor-trailer load of wood from the bridge, which had been torn down to make way for a rebuilt version. Though there was a huge haul of lumber from the salvage job, Grzebik said there was only one timber that was good enough to build musical instruments out of.

”So these are going to be a limited run,“ he said. ”That’s alright. That’s often the case when you’re salvaging redwood. Someone says they have a bridge or a barn coming down, and you go out there, and most of it is too small or too rotten or just not milled properly to make a musical instrument.“

The Smugglers Bridge guitars, made in a popular electric guitar style Grzebik has dubbed the Folsom, will run guitar-buyers in the vicinity of $2,500 to $3,000. Among the first to acquire one is Petaluma singer-songwriter Sebastian Saint James, of the Highway Poets. He’s fully embraced the Depression-era history of Smuggler’s Bridge, with its conjured images of rum-runners and bootleggers, by naming his instrument Bonnie, after Bonnie Parker of the the infamous bank-robbing duo known as Bonnie and Clyde.

“This thing has some serious soul in it and I’m not sure I’ll be able to put her down,“ Saint James said. “It sounds amazing. The physical sound that older guitars make is so good because the wood ages and matures. Since this wood is from a bridge that existed in Prohibition days, the guitar is both old and brand new at the same time. And it looks awesome, too. It’s like no guitar I ever played.”

Generally, Grzebik prefers using redwood, though certain parts of a guitar do require other types, depending on the strength or stiffness that is called for. The majority of guitars are made from cedar or spruce, but Grzebik carefully avoids using the word “better” when comparing redwood to other types of wood.

“Better is a very tricky thing,” he said. “It’s like wine. What’s better to you might not be better to me.”

Grzebik prefers the word “interesting.”

"What’s interesting about redwood,“ he continued, ”is that it’s lighter and stiffer, and tends to have more overtones at the high frequency.”

Grzebik explained that when playing a guitar, whether it’s an acoustic or an electric, the strings are always vibrating.

“But when you hear it, you don’t hear the vibration of the strings, you hear the strings vibrating the wood,” he explained. “When you tap on a piece of wood, it should ring like a piece of glass instead of going thud like a piece of cardboard. That way, when you put the energy into it from the strings, it totally comes alive.”

Living in a place like Petaluma, with historic buildings all over, Grzebik acknowledges that often passes a particular wooden structure and considers its suitability as a future guitar.

“I really like chicken coops,” said. “Petaluma is famous for its chicken coops, so that would be cool.”

Unfortunately, he explained, coops tend to be lightly built structures, with no timber in them large enough to build a guitar out of.

“That’s why I tend to lean toward bridges and water tanks and tunnels, stuff like that,” he said, adding happily, “But until now, there hasn’t been anything quite as cool as the Smuggler’s Bridge.”