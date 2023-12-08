Ho! Ho! Ho! (or maybe No! No! No!) Krampus is coming to town!

As daylight hours shrink and each night stretches longer and longer, two different events in Petaluma and Penngrove will celebrate the lengthening darkness of winter by welcoming a holiday visitor a little less jolly than Old Saint Nick. The Krampus, a beloved and feared Nordic character with hooves and horns ‒ who in many European traditions joins Santa on Christmas Eve to dispense a bit of tough-love to naughty children ‒ has perhaps not been a very familiar figure to most Sonoma County families.

This weekend, that could all change.

Yes, Krampus is coming to town, and if local organizers are successful, the fanged-and-furry fellow’s visitation could become a lasting local tradition. According to legend, he brings a sack in which to carry away especially naughty kids, the yin-yang opposite of Santa’s bag full of toys.

The long-tongued “Christmas Devil,” as he is sometimes known, made his first appearance in the area as a new drink served at Brewster’s Beer Garden (229 Water St.) as part of its annual Miracle Christmas Bar pop up. Named The Krampus, the cold and refreshing drink, served in a special Krampus mug with horns and everything, is made of tequila, sherry, allspice dram, mezcal, hibiscus and ginger. It’s chilly and spicy and delicious, but don’t ask if the Krampus mugs are for sale because they’ve already sold out their stock of the spooky seasonal glassware.

That’s not the only place you’ll encounter the Krampus this year, of course. With the suggestion that, you know, you’d better watch out, the city of Penngrove is embracing Krampus in a big way in 2023.

This Saturday, Dec. 9, during the tiny town’s annual Winterfest event from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Krampus will be making appearances here and there during the day long celebration, which sounds like its worth a visit to Penngrove all by itself.

An assortment of pop-up vendors will be selling their crafts and wares at The Grove (10101 Main St), as participating merchants up and down Main Street welcome visitors with activities and special offers. Seasonal music will be performed all day at Penngrove Market, with performances by a local harpist taking place in the afternoon.

Mini-facials will be offered at blue door yoga beginning at 10 a.m., and the ukulele group Bill’s Beginners and Beyond will be performing outside of Mama J’s Pizza. The Petalumans of Yesteryear will be on hand around town portraying local historical figures, and various maker activities (with hot chocolate) will be offered at Bright Skies Montessori (11201 Main St.), Frizelle Enos Feeds (10035 Main St.) will have doggie treats for all in-person canine visitors.

But what about Krampus?

Brave souls can take a holiday picture with the big guy all day at Soap Cauldron (in the Grove Plaza), where you can try explaining why you don’t deserve a visit this year. To spread the Christmas spirit, he’ll be taking a Krampus Walk throughout town, stopping in at various locales, once at noon and again at 3 p.m. For those seeking a more benign holiday memento, photos will be taken with St. Nick from 1 - 4 p.m. at Hello Penngrove, in the Grove.

To add some extra fun to the shenanigans, The Penngrove Pub will be offering a special Krampus drink all day long.

Meanwhile, in Petaluma, Henhouse Brewing Co. welcomes the community to a frisky little shindig at the House of Barrels (1333 N. McDowell Blvd.), an event they are calling Krampus Kristmas, Saturday, Dec. 9, from 2-7 p.m. Henhouse promises an afternoon of “dark holiday cheer,” with food provided by the local pop-up Golden Brown & Delicious.

There will be tables full of scary Christmas-adjacent kitsch and collectibles from The Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic, A Little Luster Artisanal Treats, Werk-Force and Forever Midnight Scary Movie Research Center & Cooperative.

For the main event, Krampus himself will be there to take pictures, with donations going to the Food For Thought Food Bank. Sounds like a fun time, but do try and stay out of Krampus’ sack.