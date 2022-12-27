Hog Island moves in and other end-of-year notices

A Hog Island Oyster Co. sign has popped up at the far southern end of 2nd Street, just before the turn-in to the Foundry Wharf parking lot. But alas, this is just their corporate office, not a tasting room. They have also taken over Cowgirl Creamery’s old space among the warehouses along 1st Street for their commissary kitchen and as their main distribution center.

I got a chance to speak to one of the employees in their new office, who informed me that the move to Petaluma helps give Hog Island a more centralized distribution center both for supplying Bay Area restaurants with oysters, as well as their restaurants in Larkspur and at the Oxbow Market in Napa and the Ferry Building in San Francisco. When I asked about a possible tasting room, I was told that they’ll think about opening a service window at some point in the future. Even if not, it’s always nice to have another local stalwart food purveyor recognize Petaluma as a good spot to call home.

Meanwhile, a foodie friend told me that she had heard that Wingstop was going to reopen here in Petaluma, possibly over by the “new” Lucky’s. Wingstop used to be located in the Kmart shopping center, prior to Scowley’s taking over that space, which is now Superburger. They closed down that location in 2019 and from the looks of the Yelp reviews, were not well-loved. However, it’s always nice to see a bit of diversity in our fast-food options, and I do know many a Petaluman who swears by Wingstop. Said friend even went so far as to call the Rohnert Park Wingstop to inquire further and learned that the new location is slated to open sometime this spring.

Local’s nights menus

I love the idea of a local’s night, which is usually offered by a local restaurant on one of their off nights, to not only help drive some business to a slower part of the week, but also to hopefully give the chef an arena for trying some new things. Easy Rider (www.easyriderpetaluma.com) has started offering a Monday local’s night, with a rotating three-course prix fixe menu for $42-$44 that each week has looked incredible. Because the menu changes weekly, I can only speak to the past few menus I have seen, but they give pretty good insight into what diners can expect, and certainly have me checking their social media each week to see what kind of one-off dishes we can expect the following Monday. (I did not see anything new for this past Monday and would suspect that Christmas and New Year’s will likely put a hold on those Mondays’ menus, but would recommend checking back in the New Year.)

The first menu I saw was Seared Scallop (parsley puree, peas, rice foam and watercress), Chilean Sea Bass (golden beets, red beet puree, chimichurri and sauce bearnaise) and Wine Poached Apples (vanilla gelato, blueberry cream and caramel). The second was Salmon Belly Mousse (rosemary truffle crostini and caviar), Prime Filet Mignon (6 oz., potato croquette and blackberry demi-glace) and Toffee Pumpkin Cheesecake (graham crust, vanilla gelato, toffee sauce and shaved nutmeg). Finally, last week’s was Heirloom Pumpkin Bisque (toasted pumpkin seed oil and crispy sage), Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

(sweet potato puree, glazed figs and crispy brussels sprouts) and Peach and Blueberry Cobbler (vanilla ice cream and caramel).

Two holiday miracles

Here are two incredible stories of holiday spirit. The first holiday miracle relates to pasta while the other has to do with ice cream cake.

At 11 a.m. on Christmas morning, Bianka Cortez posted to the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook asking for help. “Emergency! Does anyone have a box of lasagna noodles that you're not using for today? I can buy it. Pleaaaaaase. Most places are closed or out completely. I thought I had one in the cupboard. I was wrong. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”

A mere 10 minutes later, the first response popped up from Megan Petrides: “We do! DM me.” Taiwo Jackson followed up one minute later with, “Yes I do.” In short order a half-dozen other fellow Foodies were making similar offers. “I’m in Sebastopol if you can’t find any” (Emily Marsh); “I am over by Kenilworth. Message me if you want them. No charge, I bought too much and would be happy to give them” (Abby Fellman); “I have a box that's almost full. You can have them. I'm on the west side of town” (Joan Cleary); “I'm on Eastside and have some” (Diane Emery Hole); and finally, “If you still need, I have an unopened box you can have, in Penngrove” (Trudy Emmons).

Jana Cosgrove summed it up best: “I love the sense of community with this group. I don’t have any but I would share if I did! Happy Holidays Petaluma Foodies.”