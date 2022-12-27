Subscribe

Hog Island moves in and other end-of-year notices

New businesses and a heartwarming show of holiday spirit wrap up the Petaluma food scene in 2022.|
HOUSTON PORTER
December 27, 2022, 1:23PM
Updated 5 hours ago

A Hog Island Oyster Co. sign has popped up at the far southern end of 2nd Street, just before the turn-in to the Foundry Wharf parking lot. But alas, this is just their corporate office, not a tasting room. They have also taken over Cowgirl Creamery’s old space among the warehouses along 1st Street for their commissary kitchen and as their main distribution center.

I got a chance to speak to one of the employees in their new office, who informed me that the move to Petaluma helps give Hog Island a more centralized distribution center both for supplying Bay Area restaurants with oysters, as well as their restaurants in Larkspur and at the Oxbow Market in Napa and the Ferry Building in San Francisco. When I asked about a possible tasting room, I was told that they’ll think about opening a service window at some point in the future. Even if not, it’s always nice to have another local stalwart food purveyor recognize Petaluma as a good spot to call home.

Meanwhile, a foodie friend told me that she had heard that Wingstop was going to reopen here in Petaluma, possibly over by the “new” Lucky’s. Wingstop used to be located in the Kmart shopping center, prior to Scowley’s taking over that space, which is now Superburger. They closed down that location in 2019 and from the looks of the Yelp reviews, were not well-loved. However, it’s always nice to see a bit of diversity in our fast-food options, and I do know many a Petaluman who swears by Wingstop. Said friend even went so far as to call the Rohnert Park Wingstop to inquire further and learned that the new location is slated to open sometime this spring.

Local’s nights menus

I love the idea of a local’s night, which is usually offered by a local restaurant on one of their off nights, to not only help drive some business to a slower part of the week, but also to hopefully give the chef an arena for trying some new things. Easy Rider (www.easyriderpetaluma.com) has started offering a Monday local’s night, with a rotating three-course prix fixe menu for $42-$44 that each week has looked incredible. Because the menu changes weekly, I can only speak to the past few menus I have seen, but they give pretty good insight into what diners can expect, and certainly have me checking their social media each week to see what kind of one-off dishes we can expect the following Monday. (I did not see anything new for this past Monday and would suspect that Christmas and New Year’s will likely put a hold on those Mondays’ menus, but would recommend checking back in the New Year.)

The first menu I saw was Seared Scallop (parsley puree, peas, rice foam and watercress), Chilean Sea Bass (golden beets, red beet puree, chimichurri and sauce bearnaise) and Wine Poached Apples (vanilla gelato, blueberry cream and caramel). The second was Salmon Belly Mousse (rosemary truffle crostini and caviar), Prime Filet Mignon (6 oz., potato croquette and blackberry demi-glace) and Toffee Pumpkin Cheesecake (graham crust, vanilla gelato, toffee sauce and shaved nutmeg). Finally, last week’s was Heirloom Pumpkin Bisque (toasted pumpkin seed oil and crispy sage), Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

(sweet potato puree, glazed figs and crispy brussels sprouts) and Peach and Blueberry Cobbler (vanilla ice cream and caramel).

Two holiday miracles

Here are two incredible stories of holiday spirit. The first holiday miracle relates to pasta while the other has to do with ice cream cake.

At 11 a.m. on Christmas morning, Bianka Cortez posted to the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook asking for help. “Emergency! Does anyone have a box of lasagna noodles that you're not using for today? I can buy it. Pleaaaaaase. Most places are closed or out completely. I thought I had one in the cupboard. I was wrong. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”

A mere 10 minutes later, the first response popped up from Megan Petrides: “We do! DM me.” Taiwo Jackson followed up one minute later with, “Yes I do.” In short order a half-dozen other fellow Foodies were making similar offers. “I’m in Sebastopol if you can’t find any” (Emily Marsh); “I am over by Kenilworth. Message me if you want them. No charge, I bought too much and would be happy to give them” (Abby Fellman); “I have a box that's almost full. You can have them. I'm on the west side of town” (Joan Cleary); “I'm on Eastside and have some” (Diane Emery Hole); and finally, “If you still need, I have an unopened box you can have, in Penngrove” (Trudy Emmons).

Jana Cosgrove summed it up best: “I love the sense of community with this group. I don’t have any but I would share if I did! Happy Holidays Petaluma Foodies.”

The night before, at 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Kristin Petrides (sister of the Megan Petrides who responded to the pasta emergency above) found herself in a bit of a pickle regarding a melted ice cream cake. “I decided to buy it on a whim last week, while my friend was picking up hers,” Kristin tells me. “So, I had planned on surprising my daughters Olivia and Julia with it! They’ve only had an ice cream cake once in their young lives, so I thought it was a festive cake for the holiday.”

But the night before Christmas, due to freezer door mishap, the Baskin Robbins ice cream cake had melted. Kristin posted to Petaluma Foodies asking if anyone had last-minute dessert suggestions for Christmas, as clearly it was too late to rectify the ice cream cake situation. However, that was not so, as she would soon learn. Petaluma and Novato Baskin Robbin’s owner Samantha “Sam” Mahan saw the post and also received a late-night message directly from Kristin’s sister Megan and responded at 11:27 p.m. that same Christmas Eve offering Kristin some help: “DM me and one of my staff or I will be happy to open and let you pick another from the case. I think we have three more Christmas themed left.” Kristin was able to pick the new cake up at noon on Christmas.

Of course, people were quick to respond with praise, in much the same way as in the pasta example above. That’s because – more than simply a place to post about one’s favorite local restaurant meal or newest home recipe – Petaluma Foodies members have created a supportive foodie community, just as anyone who lives here would have expected them to do.

And in true holiday spirit, Sam Mahan redirected the kudos to one of her key employees. “Mallory Coffman (cake decorator at BR) saw the post and texted me she could go in. To my surprise, not only did she go in, but she made a new one from scratch! It turned out beautiful and I’m so lucky to have her and happy it was all worked out! Merry Christmas!”

Mallory, you are truly a class act, and set an example for the rest of us. Happy holidays everyone. Let’s keep the community spirit going as we move into the New Year!

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette