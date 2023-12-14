Holiday Arts and Events roundup

Gingerbread House Competition (Friday-Sunday, Dec. 15-17) The beloved and inspiring Gingerbread House Showcase returns to Hotel Petaluma, with awards in numerous categories. Peruse the magical creations from 1-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, then return for the awards announcements on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Capote’s ‘A Christmas Memory’ and Dylan Thomas’ ‘A Child’s Christmas in Wales’ (Friday Dec. 15-17) Petaluma Readers Theater presents a double-feature of holiday magic with two of the most famous reminiscences of Christmas ever written. Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave. $15-$20. PollyKlaasTheater.org.

A Chanticleer Christmas (Friday, Dec. 15) The world-renowned men’s choir returns to Petaluma’s St. Vincent de Paul church for the 2023 choral show A Chanticleer Christmas. From the candlelit chant procession to the triumphant gospel conclusion, “A Chanticleer Christmas” cleaves to founder Louis Botto’s original vision of joy and transcendence through beautifully sung music of all centuries, from classical to carols. 7:30 p.m. $36-$85. 35 Liberty St.

Who-liday Jubilee Artisan Martket (Saturday, Dec. 16) Petaluma’s Barn5400, an active maker hub at the edge of town, is bringing Whoville to Petaluma. Shop for last-minute holiday gifts from more than 15 local artisans and small businesses, all offered with a bit of Seussian flair.10 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Barn 5400, 5400 Old Redwood Highway.

Annual Santa Shuffle (Saturday, Dec. 16) For the fifth year (more or less), Petaluma’s wild and wacky Santa Shuffle will be releasing a happy pack of Santa-suited bar-hoppers, and assorted Christmas adjacent elves, reindeer and sweater-rocking celebrants, to bring holiday cheer to a string of downtown bars. The group gathers at The Block at 4 p.m., and sets off around 5 p.m., on foot (obviously, ‘cause Santa don’t drink and drive), with merriment and glee and holiday fun their only goal. Dress up and join in. The Block is at 20 Grey St.

The Christmas Jug Band (Saturday, Dec. 16) The Bay Area’s popular purveyors of what they call “jugabilly mystique” (it’s a musical style all its own) will be returning to Petaluma for a holiday show at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. Expect to hear “Mistletoe Jam,” “Christmas on the Moon,” and “Santa Lost a Ho.” $15. 8 p.m. at 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

Penngrove Holiday Parade of Lights (Sunday, Dec. 17) Described an hour of holiday cheer with lighted farm vehicles, Penngrove’s annual parade is back, presented once again by the Penngrove Social Firemen. Bundle up and prepare to be dazzled by a procession of decked-out tractors and other wheeled and treaded devices. The parade starts at Penngrove Park and rolls up Main Street. 6 p.m. PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

Winter Solstice Celebration (Thursday, Dec. 21) Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art invites the community to gather at their art-filled maker space for a celebration of Solstice and the coming of the light. Live music, art making, hearty winter fare and festive drinks will be part of the fun from 5-8 p.m. at 133 Copeland St. Lifeonearthart.org.

‘In A Bleak December’ (Thursday, Dec. 21) To celebrate the Winter Solstice ‒ the longest night of the year ‒ the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic will host an entertaining evening of ghost stories. Titled “In a Bleak Midwinter,” the second annual event will include several classic and original stories, with wintry themes, read by the authors and other notable local folks. 6:30 p.m. 2200 Petaluma Blvd. N. at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets. Weirdandfantastic.com.

Holiday Lighted Bike Ride (Friday, Dec. 22) For the second year, you are invited to decorate your bike with lights and cycle with others through Petaluma, spreading holiday cheer. The 60-75-minute ride starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at Aqus Cafe. Bring your bike lights, helmets and bells.

Aqus Holiday Caroling (Friday, Dec. 22) In what has become a highly anticipated annual event, the Aqus community invites everyone to gather at the Petaluma Historical Museum. From there, the group will roam around downtown singing classic carols. Songbooks will be available at the starting location. Everyone’s welcome and it’s free to participate. 5 p.m. Aquscafe.com

New Year’s Eve Gala Concert (Sunday, Dec. 31) The Sky Hill Cultural Alliance and the Petaluma Museum Association present a festive evening of classical music performed by string players from the San Francisco Symphony and pianist Elizabeth Walter. It’s an annual Petaluma tradition. Complimentary wine and cheese will be served. 7 p.m. Tickets are $50-$70. Petalumamuseum.com.

Cinnabar New Year’s Eve (Sunday. Dec. 31) Petaluma/Penngrove’s Stella Heath and her quintet will bring the magic to Cinnabar Theater’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration, ringing in the New Year at midnight (New York Time) following a 7:30 p.m. show (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Heath and her band, some of the best jazz musicians in the Bay Area, will present the music of Billie Holiday. Come early and enjoy a cocktail in the Cinna-Lounge before the show. Tickets include desert delicacies, chocolates, party hats and noisemakers. 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N. Tickets $75. CinnabarTheater.org.

Mystic New Year’s Eve (Sunday, Dec. 31) The Brothers Comatose, with The Good Luck Thrift Store Outfit, will lead the festivities on New Year’s Eve at the Mystic Theatre. Show at 9:30 p.m. (Doors open at 8:30 p.m.). Tickets $45-$50. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

City of Lights Driving Tour (Dec. 1-31) Presented once again by the Petaluma Visitors Program, this annual self-guided tour of decorated homes and businesses is a seasonal favorite. Find the map online or at the Visitors Center as of Nov. 29. Visitpetaluma.com.