Holiday Arts and Events roundup

City of Lights Driving Tour (Dec. 1-31) Presented once again by the Petaluma Visitors Program, this annual self-guided tour of decorated homes and businesses is a seasonal favorite. Find the map online or at the Visitors Center as of Nov. 29. Visitpetaluma.com.

Holiday Lighted Bike Ride (Friday, Dec. 22) For the second year, you are invited to decorate your bike with lights and cycle with others through Petaluma, spreading holiday cheer. The 60-75-minute ride starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at Aqus Cafe. Bring your bike lights, helmets and bells.

Aqus Holiday Caroling (Friday, Dec. 22) In what has become a highly anticipated annual event, the Aqus community invites everyone to gather at the Petaluma Historical Museum. From there, the group will roam around downtown singing classic carols. Songbooks will be available at the starting location. Everyone’s welcome and it’s free to participate. 5 p.m. Aquscafe.com.

A Very Phoenix Theater Christmas (Saturday, Dec. 23) A showcase of local bands and musicians taking on an array of holiday classic, Phoenix Theater style. 8 p.m. $10 a ticket. 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixThater.com.

New Year’s Eve Gala Concert (Sunday, Dec. 31) The Sky Hill Cultural Alliance and the Petaluma Museum Association present a festive evening of classical music performed by string players from the San Francisco Symphony and pianist Elizabeth Walter. It’s an annual Petaluma tradition. Complimentary wine and cheese will be served. 7 p.m. Tickets are $50-$70. Petalumamuseum.com.

Cinnabar New Year’s Eve (Sunday. Dec. 31) Petaluma/Penngrove’s Stella Heath and her quintet will bring the magic to Cinnabar Theater’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration, ringing in the New Year at midnight (New York Time) following a 7:30 p.m. show (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Heath and her band, some of the best jazz musicians in the Bay Area, will present the music of Billie Holiday. Come early and enjoy a cocktail in the Cinna-Lounge before the show. Tickets include desert delicacies, chocolates, party hats and noisemakers. 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N. Tickets $75. CinnabarTheater.org.

Mystic New Year’s Eve (Sunday, Dec. 31) The Brothers Comatose, with The Good Luck Thrift Store Outfit, will lead the festivities on New Year’s Eve at the Mystic Theatre. Show at 9:30 p.m. (Doors open at 8:30 p.m.). Tickets $45-$50. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.