Festival of Trees (Friday-Sunday, Dec. 1 and 2) Presented by The Fabulous Women, the celebrated Petaluma tradition is back. Stroll among 40 gorgeously decorated trees - each with its own whimsical theme - created by local artisans and businesses. There is always entertainment, hot cocoa and tasty treats, and a chance to bid on the tree of your dreams. Proceeds go to local nonprofits. Friday, 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, 1-9 p.m. Hotel Petaluma, 2015 Kentucky St.

‘Broadway Holiday’ (Friday, Dec. 1- Sunday, Dec. 10) Transcendence Theatre Company unveils the 2023 version of its popular winter holiday extravaganza, this time at Hannah Center in Sonoma. Under the direction of Colin Campbell McAdoo, the festive show features singing, dancing and buoyant seasonal frivolity. The show Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. Hannah Center is at 17000 Arnold Drive, in Sonoma. Tickets are $61-$162. TranscendenceTheatre.org.

City of Lights Driving Tour (Dec. 1-31) Presented once again by the Petaluma Visitors Program, this annual self-guided tour of decorated homes and businesses is a seasonal favorite. Find the map online or at the Visitors Center as of Nov. 29. Visitpetaluma.com.

Light Up a Life Tree Lighting (Friday, Dec. 1) An annual community event where people come together in remembrance and celebration of the lives of those we have loved and lost. Each light symbolizing the life, hopes and dreams of a loved one. 6 -7 p.m. at Walnut Park.

Christkindlmarkt Holiday Craft Fair (Friday, Dec. 2) The German traiditon returns to Petaluma’s Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the hall will be filled with locally made crafts, European imports, traditional foods, and more.

Downtown Holiday Open House and Marketplace (Saturday, Dec. 2) Downtown Petaluma will transform into a mini-faire showcasing local businesses and artisans selling the perfect holiday gifts. There will be live holiday music, dancers and kids activities including face-painting and pictures with Santa.11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Petalumadowntown.com

Book signing at the Petaluma Museum (Saturday, Dec. 2) Who doesn’t love getting a book as a holiday gift? And what’s more fun than discovering the book has been signed by the author? Kicking off the holidays, the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum hosts an afternoon meet-and-greet with local authors Katherine Rinehart (“Petaluma: A History in Architecture”), Alan Butler (“Of Mills and the River”), Jean Sloane (“She Flew Bombers During WW II”), plus KC Greaney and Alice Van Ommeren (“Petaluma in Vintage Postcards”). Books will be on sale, and the authors will be thrilled to sign your book. 4-6 p.m. 20 Fourth St. PetalumaMuseum.org.

Petaluma Women’s Chorus presents ‘Winter Concert’ (Sunday, Dec. 3) Under the direction of Sadie Sonntag, this local singing ensemble presents an afternoon of joyous seasonal tunes, in a concert dedicated to Lynn Hagerty King. 3 p.m. at Elim Lutheran Church, 504 Baker St. $20 general/students with I.D. $15, cash or check at the door.

The Deviled Eggery Farm to Family Artisan Craft Fair (Sunday, Dec. 3) Celebrating Petaluma's agricultural roots, this benefit for the food security work of local Petaluma nonprofit Una Vida takes place on Sunday Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. -3 p.m.. Dubbed the Farm to Family Artisan Craft Fair, the one-day-only event showcases a unique mix of locally made goods and crafts, some so unique they are not available anyplace else. The Deviled Eggery, 4456 Bodega Avenue in Petaluma. More info at Deviledeggery.org/una-vida-fundraiser.

Holiday Makers Fair (Tuesday, Dec. 5) The ballroom at Hotel Petaluma will be filled with talented local crafters, makers, artists and more, selling one-of-a-kind gifts and other seasonal delights. The event, now in its second year, is free to attend, but tickets and time reservations are required. 3:30-8 p.m. 205 Kentucky St. Register on EventBrite.com.

‘Season of Lights’ (Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9 and 10 at 2 p.m.) The Petaluma Chorale returns to live performances with a new winter show, “Season of Lights,” in Cram Hall on the campus of St. John’s Episcopal, 30 C St. Tickets are $15-$20 (kids 12 and under are free). Thepetalumachorale.com.

‘The Nutcracker’ (Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m.) The Petaluma School of Ballet and North Coast Ballet California team up again for a live performance of the beloved holiday ballet. Spreckel’s Performing Arts Center, Rohnert Park. $22-$32. PetalumaSchoolofBallet.com.

Penngrove Winter Fest (Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to sundown) Celebrate the holidays with Santa Claus and his cool Nordic companion the Krampus, as the Winter Fest invites you to downtown Penngrove to visit local merchants, makers and restaurants, with a local pop-up market, cookies and cocoa and photos with St. Nick. There will be music and entertainment, a Krampus walk through town, and the Penngrove Pub will be serving a special themed Krampus drink. VisitPenngrove.com.