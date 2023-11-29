Holiday Arts and Events roundup: Celebrating the holidays with lights, drones and dash of Whoville

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 29, 2023, 8:00AM

Festival of Trees (Friday-Sunday, Dec. 1 and 2) Presented by The Fabulous Women, the celebrated Petaluma tradition is back. Stroll among 40 gorgeously decorated trees - each with its own whimsical theme - created by local artisans and businesses. There is always entertainment, hot cocoa and tasty treats, and a chance to bid on the tree of your dreams. Proceeds go to local nonprofits. Friday, 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, 1-9 p.m. Hotel Petaluma, 2015 Kentucky St.

‘Broadway Holiday’ (Friday, Dec. 1- Sunday, Dec. 10) Transcendence Theatre Company unveils the 2023 version of its popular winter holiday extravaganza, this time at Hannah Center in Sonoma. Under the direction of Colin Campbell McAdoo, the festive show features singing, dancing and buoyant seasonal frivolity. The show Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. Hannah Center is at 17000 Arnold Drive, in Sonoma. Tickets are $61-$162. TranscendenceTheatre.org.

City of Lights Driving Tour (Dec. 1-31) Presented once again by the Petaluma Visitors Program, this annual self-guided tour of decorated homes and businesses is a seasonal favorite. Find the map online or at the Visitors Center as of Nov. 29. Visitpetaluma.com.

Light Up a Life Tree Lighting (Friday, Dec. 1) An annual community event where people come together in remembrance and celebration of the lives of those we have loved and lost. Each light symbolizing the life, hopes and dreams of a loved one. 6 -7 p.m. at Walnut Park.

Christkindlmarkt Holiday Craft Fair (Friday, Dec. 2) The German traiditon returns to Petaluma’s Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the hall will be filled with locally made crafts, European imports, traditional foods, and more.

Downtown Holiday Open House and Marketplace (Saturday, Dec. 2) Downtown Petaluma will transform into a mini-faire showcasing local businesses and artisans selling the perfect holiday gifts. There will be live holiday music, dancers and kids activities including face-painting and pictures with Santa.11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Petalumadowntown.com

Book signing at the Petaluma Museum (Saturday, Dec. 2) Who doesn’t love getting a book as a holiday gift? And what’s more fun than discovering the book has been signed by the author? Kicking off the holidays, the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum hosts an afternoon meet-and-greet with local authors Katherine Rinehart (“Petaluma: A History in Architecture”), Alan Butler (“Of Mills and the River”), Jean Sloane (“She Flew Bombers During WW II”), plus KC Greaney and Alice Van Ommeren (“Petaluma in Vintage Postcards”). Books will be on sale, and the authors will be thrilled to sign your book. 4-6 p.m. 20 Fourth St. PetalumaMuseum.org.

Petaluma Women’s Chorus presents ‘Winter Concert’ (Sunday, Dec. 3) Under the direction of Sadie Sonntag, this local singing ensemble presents an afternoon of joyous seasonal tunes, in a concert dedicated to Lynn Hagerty King. 3 p.m. at Elim Lutheran Church, 504 Baker St. $20 general/students with I.D. $15, cash or check at the door.

The Deviled Eggery Farm to Family Artisan Craft Fair (Sunday, Dec. 3) Celebrating Petaluma's agricultural roots, this benefit for the food security work of local Petaluma nonprofit Una Vida takes place on Sunday Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. -3 p.m.. Dubbed the Farm to Family Artisan Craft Fair, the one-day-only event showcases a unique mix of locally made goods and crafts, some so unique they are not available anyplace else. The Deviled Eggery, 4456 Bodega Avenue in Petaluma. More info at Deviledeggery.org/una-vida-fundraiser.

Holiday Makers Fair (Tuesday, Dec. 5) The ballroom at Hotel Petaluma will be filled with talented local crafters, makers, artists and more, selling one-of-a-kind gifts and other seasonal delights. The event, now in its second year, is free to attend, but tickets and time reservations are required. 3:30-8 p.m. 205 Kentucky St. Register on EventBrite.com.

‘Season of Lights’ (Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9 and 10 at 2 p.m.) The Petaluma Chorale returns to live performances with a new winter show, “Season of Lights,” in Cram Hall on the campus of St. John’s Episcopal, 30 C St. Tickets are $15-$20 (kids 12 and under are free). Thepetalumachorale.com.

‘The Nutcracker’ (Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m.) The Petaluma School of Ballet and North Coast Ballet California team up again for a live performance of the beloved holiday ballet. Spreckel’s Performing Arts Center, Rohnert Park. $22-$32. PetalumaSchoolofBallet.com.

Penngrove Winter Fest (Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to sundown) Celebrate the holidays with Santa Claus and his cool Nordic companion the Krampus, as the Winter Fest invites you to downtown Penngrove to visit local merchants, makers and restaurants, with a local pop-up market, cookies and cocoa and photos with St. Nick. There will be music and entertainment, a Krampus walk through town, and the Penngrove Pub will be serving a special themed Krampus drink. VisitPenngrove.com.

Festival of Christmas (Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10) Petaluma Valley Baptist Church presents their annual Festival of Christmas, with music by the Casa Grande choir and band on Saturday, and more music from the Rivertown Voices and Petaluma Valley Baptist Church choir on Sunday. Each evening will feature the Living Nativity, caroling, a screening of the film “The Nativity,” and plenty of crafts and activities for kids. Food and snacks will be available. 4-8 p.m., both days. 580 Sonoma Mountain Parkway.

Petaluma Lighted Boat Parade (Saturday, Dec. 9) Celebrate the start of the holiday season with the annual, family-friendly Petaluma Lighted Boat Parade! Watch festively decorated boats move along the Petaluma River starting out at the Petaluma Marina at 5:30 p.m. and arriving at the Turning Basin around 6 p.m.

Holiday Market at Slough City Studios (Sunday, Dec. 10) Petaluma’s newest art gallery and artist studio complex presents its inaugural Holiday Market, featuring crafts, gifts and art pieces from all of its onsite artists, 5-8 p.m. at Slough City Studios, 409 Petaluma Blvd. S. SloughCity.com.

Hanukkah Celebration and Gelt Drop (Sunday, Dec. 10) Petaluma’s Chabad Jewish Center presents its annual fairgrounds Hanukkah Celebration, with a major upgrade to the spectacular gelt drop for which the annual event has earned international awareness. This year, instead of candy coins being dropped from a drone, they will be dropped from a low-flying helicopter. The event will once again be held at the Petaluma Fair Grounds, from 4:30-6 p.m. The sprawling celebration will include nine-foot-tall Mega Menorah, fire juggling performances, latkes and jelly donuts, a live DJ spinning Hanukkah tunes, a dancing dreidel, life-sized Hanukkah decorations, face painting and the world’s largest dreidel. The event is free. Reservations required at JewishPetaluma.com.

Gingerbread House Competition (Friday-Sunday, Dec. 14-16) The beloved and inspiring Gingerbread House Showcase returns to Hotel Petaluma, with awards in numerous categories. Peruse the magical creations from 1-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, then return for the awards announcements on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Capote’s ‘A Christmas Memory’ and Dylan Thomas’ ‘A Child’s Christmas in Wales’ (Friday Dec. 15-17) Petaluma Readers Theater presents a double-feature of holiday magic with two of the most famous reminiscences of Christmas ever written. Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave. $15-$20. PollyKlaasTheater.org.

Who-liday Jubilee Artisan Martket (Saturday, Dec. 16) Petaluma’s Barn5400, an active maker hub at the edge of town, is bringing Whoville to Petaluma. Shop for last-minute holiday gifts from more than 15 local artisans and small businesses, all offered with a bit of Seussian flair.10 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Barn 5400, 5400 Old Redwood Highway.

Annual Santa Shuffle (Saturday, Dec. 16) For the fifth year (more or less), Petaluma’s wild and wacky Santa Shuffle will be releasing a happy pack of Santa-suited bar-hoppers, and assorted Christmas adjacent elves, reindeer and sweater-rocking celebrants, to bring holiday cheer to a string of downtown bars. The group gathers at The Block at 4 p.m., and sets off around 5 p.m., on foot (obviously, ‘cause Santa don’t drink and drive), with merriment and glee and holiday fun their only goal. Dress up and join in. The Block is at 20 Grey St.

The Christmas Jug Band (Saturday, Dec. 16) The Bay Area’s popular purveyors of what they call “jugabilly mystique” (it’s a musical style all its own) will be returning to Petaluma for a holiday show at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. Expect to hear “Mistletoe Jam,” “Christmas on the Moon,” and “Santa Lost a Ho.” $15. 8 p.m. at 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

Penngrove Holiday Parade of Lights (Sunday, Dec. 17) Described an hour of holiday cheer with lighted farm vehicles, Penngrove’s annual parade is back, presented once again by the Penngrove Social Firemen. Bundle up and prepare to be dazzled by a procession of decked-out tractors and other wheeled and treaded devices. The parade starts at Penngrove Park and rolls up Main Street. 6 p.m. PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

Winter Solstice Celebration (Thursday, Dec. 21) Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art invites the community to gather at their art-filled maker space for a celebration of Solstice and the coming of the light. Live music, art making, hearty winter fare and festive drinks will be part of the fun from 5-8 p.m. at 133 Copeland St. Lifeonearthart.org.

‘In A Bleak December’ (Thursday, Dec. 21) To celebrate the Winter Solstice ‒ the longest night of the year ‒ the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic will host an entertaining evening of ghost stories. Titled “In a Bleak Midwinter,” the second annual event will include several classic and original stories, with wintry themes, read by the authors and other notable local folks. 6:30 p.m. 2200 Petaluma Blvd. N. at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets. Weirdandfantastic.com.

Holiday Lighted Bike Ride (Friday, Dec. 22) For the second year, you are invited to decorate your bike with lights and cycle with others through Petaluma, spreading holiday cheer. The 60-75-minute ride starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at Aqus Cafe. Bring your bike lights, helmets and bells.

Aqus Holiday Caroling (Friday, Dec. 22) In what has become a highly anticipated annual event, the Aqus community invites everyone to gather at the Petaluma Historical Museum. From there, the group will roam around downtown singing classic carols. Songbooks will be available at the starting location. Everyone’s welcome and it’s free to participate. 5 p.m. Aquscafe.com

New Year’s Eve Gala Concert (Sunday, Dec. 31) The Sky Hill Cultural Alliance and the Petaluma Museum Association present a festive evening of classical music performed by string players from the San Francisco Symphony and pianist Elizabeth Walter. It’s an annual Petaluma tradition. Complimentary wine and cheese will be served. 7 p.m. Tickets are $50-$70. Petalumamuseum.com.

Cinnabar New Year’s Eve (Sunday. Dec. 31) Petaluma/Penngrove’s Stella Heath and her quintet will bring the magic to Cinnabar Theater’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration, ringing in the New Year at midnight (New York Time) following a 7:30 p.m. show (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Heath and her band, some of the best jazz musicians in the Bay Area, will present the music of Billie Holiday. Come early and enjoy a cocktail in the Cinna-Lounge before the show. Tickets include desert delicacies, chocolates, party hats and noisemakers. 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N. Tickets $75. CinnabarTheater.org.

Mystic New Year’s Eve (Sunday, Dec. 31) The Brothers Comatose, with The Good Luck Thrift Store Outfit, will lead the festivities on New Year’s Eve at the Mystic Theatre. Show at 9:30 p.m. (Doors open at 8:30 p.m.). Tickets $45-$50. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

