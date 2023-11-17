Holiday Arts and Events roundup: Lights, magic ... action!

Do you have a holiday-themed event, show or activity you’d like us to add to this weekly roundup of local seasonal festivities? Send all the information to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

Methodist Church Craft Faire (Saturday, Nov. 18) Get some early Christmas shopping done at the Petaluma United Methodist Church’s annual craft faire, featuring an array of artisans showing their glass work, quits, paper crafts, jewelry and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 410 D St.

Holiday Art Fest (Sunday, Nov. 19) From the folks who bring us the annual All Hallow’s Art Fest comes this curated marketplace of one-of-a-kind holiday folks art and gifts. $5. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring warm socks for the Petaluma People Services Center’s annual sock drive. Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave.

Holiday Food Fair (Tuesday, Nov. 21) Held in the ballroom at Hotel Petaluma, this seasonal, pre-Thanksgiving, indoor farmer’s market, now in its seventh year, brings dozens of local food artisans together under one room. The event is free to attend, but due to its popularity, tickets and time reservations are required. 3:30-7:30 p.m. 205 Kentucky St. Register on EventBrite.com

Petaluma Turkey Trot (Thursday, Nov. 23) On Thanksgiving morning, at the Ellis Creek Water Recycling Facility, the annual Petaluma Turkey Trot takes place once again. For the 16th year, walker, runners, stollers and others will traipse through the Petaluma Wetlands in what has become an increasingly well-attended community tradition. Bring donations for the Redwood Empire Food Bank. 8:30 to 11 a.m. 3890 Cypress Drive.

Santa’s Riverboat Arrival (Friday, Nov. 24) Don’t miss the festivities as Mr. and Mrs. Claus return to Petaluma on a festively decorated tugboat, bruising into the turning basin to the accompaniment of live music. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Windrush Farm Holiday Art Faire (Nov. 25-26) Peruse the creations of over two-dozen artists working in fiber arts and wood, jewelry and candle-making, handcrafted brooms and more. The event outside on rough ground, so wear good shoes. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 2263 Chileno Valley Road. windrushfarm.wordpress.com

Spring Hill Holiday Market (Sunday, Nov. 26) Come support local makers, bakers and more by purchasing holiday gifts from community members. There will be live music and caroling, and hot cocoa. Petaluma Woman’s Club, 518 B St. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Festival of Trees (Friday-Sunday, Dec. 1 and 2) Presented by The Fabulous Women, the celebrated Petaluma tradition is back. Stroll among 40 gorgeously decorated trees - each with its own whimsical theme - created by local artisans and businesses. There is always entertainment, hot cocoa and tasty treats, and a chance to bid on the tree of your dreams. Proceeds go to local nonprofits. Friday, 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, 1-9 p.m. Hotel Petaluma, 2015 Kentucky St.

‘Broadway Holiday’ (Friday, Dec. 1- Sunday, Dec. 10) Transcendence Theatre Company unveils the 2023 version of its popular winter holiday extravaganza, this time at Hannah Center in Sonoma. Under the direction of Colin Campbell McAdoo, the festive show features singing, dancing and buoyant seasonal frivolity. The show Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. Hannah Center is at 17000 Arnold Drive, in Sonoma. Tickets are $61-$162. TranscendenceTheatre.org.

City of Lights Driving Tour (Dec. 1-31) Presented once again by the Petaluma Visitors Program, this annual self-guided tour of decorated homes and businesses is a seasonal favorite. Find the map online or at the Visitors Center as of Nov. 29. Visitpetaluma.com.

Light Up a Life Tree Lighting (Friday, Dec. 1) An annual community event where people come together in remembrance and celebration of the lives of those we have loved and lost. Each light symbolizing the life, hopes and dreams of a loved one. 6 -7 p.m. at Walnut Park.

Downtown Holiday Open House and Marketplace (Saturday, Dec. 2) Downtown Petaluma will transform into a mini-faire showcasing local businesses and artisans selling the perfect holiday gifts. There will be live holiday music, dancers and kids activities including face-painting and pictures with Santa.11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Petalumadowntown.com

Book signing at the Petaluma Museum (Saturday, Dec. 2) Who doesn’t love getting a book as a holiday gift? And what’s more fun than discovering the book has been signed by the author? Kicking off the holidays, the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum hosts an afternoon meet-and-greet with local authors Katherine Rinehart (“Petaluma: A History in Architecture”), Alan Butler (“Of Mills and the River”), Jean Sloane (“She Flew Bombers During WW II”), plus KC Greaney and Alice Van Ommeren (“Petaluma in Vintage Postcards”). Books will be on sale, and the authors will be thrilled to sign your book. 4-6 p.m. 20 Fourth St. PetalumaMuseum.org.