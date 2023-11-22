Holiday Arts and Events roundup: Santa Claus is tugboating to town

Santa’s Riverboat Arrival (Saturday, Nov. 25) Don’t miss the festivities as Mr. and Mrs. Claus return to Petaluma on a festively decorated tugboat, bruising into the turning basin to the accompaniment of live music. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Windrush Farm Holiday Art Faire (Nov. 25-26) Peruse the creations of over two-dozen artists working in fiber arts and wood, jewelry and candle-making, handcrafted brooms and more. The event outside on rough ground, so wear good shoes. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 2263 Chileno Valley Road. windrushfarm.wordpress.com

Spring Hill Holiday Market (Sunday, Nov. 26) Come support local makers, bakers and more by purchasing holiday gifts from community members. There will be live music and caroling, and hot cocoa. Petaluma Woman’s Club, 518 B St. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Festival of Trees (Friday-Sunday, Dec. 1 and 2) Presented by The Fabulous Women, the celebrated Petaluma tradition is back. Stroll among 40 gorgeously decorated trees - each with its own whimsical theme - created by local artisans and businesses. There is always entertainment, hot cocoa and tasty treats, and a chance to bid on the tree of your dreams. Proceeds go to local nonprofits. Friday, 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, 1-9 p.m. Hotel Petaluma, 2015 Kentucky St.

‘Broadway Holiday’ (Friday, Dec. 1- Sunday, Dec. 10) Transcendence Theatre Company unveils the 2023 version of its popular winter holiday extravaganza, this time at Hannah Center in Sonoma. Under the direction of Colin Campbell McAdoo, the festive show features singing, dancing and buoyant seasonal frivolity. The show Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. Hannah Center is at 17000 Arnold Drive, in Sonoma. Tickets are $61-$162. TranscendenceTheatre.org.

City of Lights Driving Tour (Dec. 1-31) Presented once again by the Petaluma Visitors Program, this annual self-guided tour of decorated homes and businesses is a seasonal favorite. Find the map online or at the Visitors Center as of Nov. 29. Visitpetaluma.com.

Light Up a Life Tree Lighting (Friday, Dec. 1) An annual community event where people come together in remembrance and celebration of the lives of those we have loved and lost. Each light symbolizing the life, hopes and dreams of a loved one. 6 -7 p.m. at Walnut Park.

Downtown Holiday Open House and Marketplace (Saturday, Dec. 2) Downtown Petaluma will transform into a mini-faire showcasing local businesses and artisans selling the perfect holiday gifts. There will be live holiday music, dancers and kids activities including face-painting and pictures with Santa.11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Petalumadowntown.com

Book signing at the Petaluma Museum (Saturday, Dec. 2) Who doesn’t love getting a book as a holiday gift? And what’s more fun than discovering the book has been signed by the author? Kicking off the holidays, the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum hosts an afternoon meet-and-greet with local authors Katherine Rinehart (“Petaluma: A History in Architecture”), Alan Butler (“Of Mills and the River”), Jean Sloane (“She Flew Bombers During WW II”), plus KC Greaney and Alice Van Ommeren (“Petaluma in Vintage Postcards”). Books will be on sale, and the authors will be thrilled to sign your book. 4-6 p.m. 20 Fourth St. PetalumaMuseum.org.

Petaluma Women’s Chorus presents ‘Winter Concert’ (Sunday, Dec. 3) Under the direction of Sadie Sonntag, this local singing ensemble presents an afternoon of joyous seasonal tunes, in a concert dedicated to Lynn Hagerty King. 3 p.m. at Elim Lutheran Church, 504 Baker St. $20 general/students with I.D. $15, cash or check at the door.

Holiday Makers Fair (Tuesday, Dec. 5) The ballroom at Hotel Petaluma will be filled with talented local crafters, makers, artists and more, selling one-of-a-kind gifts and other seasonal delights. The event, now in its second year, is free to attend, but tickets and time reservations are required. 3:30-8 p.m. 205 Kentucky St. Register on EventBrite.com.

‘Season of Lights’ (Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9 and 10 at 2 p.m.) The Petaluma Chorale returns to live performances with a new winter show, “Season of Lights,” in Cram Hall on the campus of St. John’s Episcopal, 30 C St. Tickets are $15-$20 (kids 12 and under are free). Thepetalumachorale.com.

‘The Nutcracker’ (Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m.) The Petaluma School of Ballet and North Coast Ballet California team up again for a live performance of the beloved holiday ballet. Spreckel’s Performing Arts Center, Rohnert Park. $22-$32. PetalumaSchoolofBallet.com.