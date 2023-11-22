Holiday Arts and Events roundup: Santa Claus is tugboating to town

Santa’s Riverboat Arrival (Saturday, Nov. 25)|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 22, 2023, 1:00PM
Updated 2 minutes ago

Santa’s Riverboat Arrival (Saturday, Nov. 25) Don’t miss the festivities as Mr. and Mrs. Claus return to Petaluma on a festively decorated tugboat, bruising into the turning basin to the accompaniment of live music. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Windrush Farm Holiday Art Faire (Nov. 25-26) Peruse the creations of over two-dozen artists working in fiber arts and wood, jewelry and candle-making, handcrafted brooms and more. The event outside on rough ground, so wear good shoes. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 2263 Chileno Valley Road. windrushfarm.wordpress.com

Spring Hill Holiday Market (Sunday, Nov. 26) Come support local makers, bakers and more by purchasing holiday gifts from community members. There will be live music and caroling, and hot cocoa. Petaluma Woman’s Club, 518 B St. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Festival of Trees (Friday-Sunday, Dec. 1 and 2) Presented by The Fabulous Women, the celebrated Petaluma tradition is back. Stroll among 40 gorgeously decorated trees - each with its own whimsical theme - created by local artisans and businesses. There is always entertainment, hot cocoa and tasty treats, and a chance to bid on the tree of your dreams. Proceeds go to local nonprofits. Friday, 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, 1-9 p.m. Hotel Petaluma, 2015 Kentucky St.

‘Broadway Holiday’ (Friday, Dec. 1- Sunday, Dec. 10) Transcendence Theatre Company unveils the 2023 version of its popular winter holiday extravaganza, this time at Hannah Center in Sonoma. Under the direction of Colin Campbell McAdoo, the festive show features singing, dancing and buoyant seasonal frivolity. The show Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. Hannah Center is at 17000 Arnold Drive, in Sonoma. Tickets are $61-$162. TranscendenceTheatre.org.

City of Lights Driving Tour (Dec. 1-31) Presented once again by the Petaluma Visitors Program, this annual self-guided tour of decorated homes and businesses is a seasonal favorite. Find the map online or at the Visitors Center as of Nov. 29. Visitpetaluma.com.

Light Up a Life Tree Lighting (Friday, Dec. 1) An annual community event where people come together in remembrance and celebration of the lives of those we have loved and lost. Each light symbolizing the life, hopes and dreams of a loved one. 6 -7 p.m. at Walnut Park.

Downtown Holiday Open House and Marketplace (Saturday, Dec. 2) Downtown Petaluma will transform into a mini-faire showcasing local businesses and artisans selling the perfect holiday gifts. There will be live holiday music, dancers and kids activities including face-painting and pictures with Santa.11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Petalumadowntown.com

Book signing at the Petaluma Museum (Saturday, Dec. 2) Who doesn’t love getting a book as a holiday gift? And what’s more fun than discovering the book has been signed by the author? Kicking off the holidays, the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum hosts an afternoon meet-and-greet with local authors Katherine Rinehart (“Petaluma: A History in Architecture”), Alan Butler (“Of Mills and the River”), Jean Sloane (“She Flew Bombers During WW II”), plus KC Greaney and Alice Van Ommeren (“Petaluma in Vintage Postcards”). Books will be on sale, and the authors will be thrilled to sign your book. 4-6 p.m. 20 Fourth St. PetalumaMuseum.org.

Petaluma Women’s Chorus presents ‘Winter Concert’ (Sunday, Dec. 3) Under the direction of Sadie Sonntag, this local singing ensemble presents an afternoon of joyous seasonal tunes, in a concert dedicated to Lynn Hagerty King. 3 p.m. at Elim Lutheran Church, 504 Baker St. $20 general/students with I.D. $15, cash or check at the door.

Holiday Makers Fair (Tuesday, Dec. 5) The ballroom at Hotel Petaluma will be filled with talented local crafters, makers, artists and more, selling one-of-a-kind gifts and other seasonal delights. The event, now in its second year, is free to attend, but tickets and time reservations are required. 3:30-8 p.m. 205 Kentucky St. Register on EventBrite.com.

‘Season of Lights’ (Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9 and 10 at 2 p.m.) The Petaluma Chorale returns to live performances with a new winter show, “Season of Lights,” in Cram Hall on the campus of St. John’s Episcopal, 30 C St. Tickets are $15-$20 (kids 12 and under are free). Thepetalumachorale.com.

‘The Nutcracker’ (Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m.) The Petaluma School of Ballet and North Coast Ballet California team up again for a live performance of the beloved holiday ballet. Spreckel’s Performing Arts Center, Rohnert Park. $22-$32. PetalumaSchoolofBallet.com.

Penngrove Winter Fest (Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to sundown) Celebrate the holidays with Santa Claus and his cool Nordic companion the Krampus, as the Winter Fest invites you to downtown Penngrove to visit local merchants, makers and restaurants, with a local pop-up market, cookies and cocoa and photos with St. Nick. There will be music and entertainment, a Krampus walk through town, and the Penngrove Pub will be serving a special themed Krampus drink. VisitPenngrove.com.

Festival of Christmas (Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10) Petaluma Valley Baptist Church presents their annual Festival of Christmas, with music by the Casa Grande choir and band on Saturday, and more music from the Rivertown Voices and Petaluma Valley Baptist Church choir on Sunday. Each evening will feature the Living Nativity, caroling, a screening of the film “The Nativity,” and plenty of crafts and activities for kids. Food and snacks will be available. 4-8 p.m., both days. 580 Sonoma Mountain Parkway.

Petaluma Lighted Boat Parade (Saturday, Dec. 9) Celebrate the start of the holiday season with the annual, family-friendly Petaluma Lighted Boat Parade! Watch festively decorated boats move along the Petaluma River starting out at the Petaluma Marina at 5:30 p.m. and arriving at the Turning Basin around 6 p.m.

Holiday Market at Slough City Studios (Sunday, Dec. 10) Petaluma’s newest art gallery and artist studio complex presents its inaugural Holiday Market, featuring crafts, gifts and art pieces from all of its onsite artists, 5-8 p.m. at Slough City Studios, 409 Petaluma Blvd. S. SloughCity.com.

Capote’s ‘A Christmas Memory’ and Dylan Thomas’ ‘A Child’s Christmas in Wales’ (Friday Dec. 15-17) Petaluma Readers Theater presents a double-feature of holiday magic with two of the most famous reminiscences of Christmas ever written. Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave. $15-$20. PollyKlaasTheater.org.

The Christmas Jug Band (Saturday, Dec. 16) The Bay Area’s popular purveyors of what they call “jugabilly mystique” (it’s a musical style all its own) will be returning to Petaluma for a holiday show at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. Expect to hear “Mistletoe Jam,” “Christmas on the Moon,” and “Santa Lost a Ho.” $15. 8 p.m. at 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

Penngrove Holiday Parade of Lights (Sunday, Dec. 17) Described an hour of holiday cheer with lighted farm vehicles, Penngrove’s annual parade is back, presented once again by the Penngrove Social Firemen. Bundle up and prepare to be dazzled by a procession of decked-out tractors and other wheeled and treaded devices. The parade starts at Penngrove Park and rolls up Main Street. 6 p.m. PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

Chanukah Celebration and Gelt Drop (Sunday, Dec. 18) Petaluma’s Chabad Jewish Center presents the eighth annual Channukah Celebration, with the spectacular drone-employed gelt drop for which the annual event has earned international awareness. The event will once again be held at the Petaluma Fair Grounds, from 4:30-6 p.m. The sprawling celebration will include nine-foot-tall Mega Menorah, fire juggling performances, latkes and jelly donuts, a live DJ spinning Cahnukah tunes, a dancing dreidel, life-sized Chanukah decorations, face painting and the world’s largest dreidel. The event is free. Reservations required at JewishPetaluma.com.

‘In A Bleak December’ (Thursday, Dec. 21) To celebrate the Winter Solstice ‒ the longest night of the year ‒ the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic will host an entertaining evening of ghost stories. Titled “In a Bleak Midwinter,” the second annual event will include several classic and original stories, with wintry themes, read by the authors and other notable local folks. 6:30 p.m. 2200 Petaluma Blvd. N. at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets. Weirdandfantastic.com.

Aqus Holiday Caroling (Friday, Dec. 22) In what has become a highly anticipated annual event, the Aqus community invites everyone to gather at the Petaluma Historical Museum. From there, the group will roam around downtown singing classic carols. Songbooks will be available at the starting location. Everyone’s welcome and it’s free to participate. 5 p.m. Aquscafe.com

New Year’s Eve Gala Concert (Sunday, Dec. 31) The Sky Hill Cultural Alliance and the Petaluma Museum Association present a festive evening of classical music performed by string players from the San Francisco Symphony and pianist Elizabeth Walter. It’s an annual Petaluma tradition. Complimentary wine and cheese will be served. 7 p.m. Tickets are $50-$70. Petalumamuseum.com.

Cinnabar New Year’s Eve (Sunday. Dec. 31) Petaluma/Penngrove’s Stella Heath and her quintet will bring the magic to Cinnabar Theater’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration, ringing in the New Year at midnight (New York Time) following a 7:30 p.m. show (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Heath and her band, some of the best jazz musicians in the Bay Area, will present the music of Billie Holiday. Come early and enjoy a cocktail in the Cinna-Lounge before the show. Tickets include desert delicacies, chocolates, party hats and noisemakers. 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N. Tickets $75. CinnabarTheater.org.

Mystic New Year’s Eve (Sunday, Dec. 31) The Brothers Comatose, with The Good Luck Thrift Store Outfit, will lead the festivities on New Year’s Eve at the Mystic Theatre. Show at 9:30 p.m. (Doors open at 8:30 p.m.). Tickets $45-$50. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.