Holiday Arts and Events Roundup

During the winter holidays, more than any other time of the year, the entertainment we seek out tends to be more important as a reason to gather with friends and family than as something to sit and watch and laugh and smile at. That seems to be true, as evidenced by nearly all of the following events, which do tend to sound more fun if they can be enjoyed with people we love than just on our own. From wandering around the ballroom at Hotel Petaluma looking at Gingerbread houses to gathering at the Fairgrounds as a drone drops chocolate coins from on high, here is a list of activities designed to be enjoyed in groups.

Friday, Dec. 16

Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition

1 - 9 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma

Another Petaluma traditions returns, as the 6th annual exhibition of aromatic bakery architecture takes place over three days at Hotel Petaluma. Come see houses, castles, mansions, skyscrapers and historical edifices built from cookies. The show continues on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., then on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Winners will be announced on Sunday. 205 Kentucky St. Free.

A Chanticleer Christmas

"A Chanticleer Christmas" returns to Petaluma’s St. Francis de Paul church for two performances, at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The award-winning ensemble’s 2022 show features new arrangements of beloved tunes. To quote the vocal group’s website, “Equally at home in the worlds of Classical, Jazz, or Pop, Chanticleer weaves back and forth between styles to present an evening of wonder and merriment.” 35 Liberty Street. Tickets at Chanticleer.org.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Chanukah Celebration & Drone Gelt Drop

4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Petaluma Fairgrounds

Celebrate the power of light over darkness and right over might with this annual extravaganza, this year (the eighth consecutive) featuring a mega, nine-foot menorah, a spectacular fire juggling act, face painting, latkes, donuts, photo-ops with a life-sized dreidel and the dropping of gelt (candy money) from a flying drone. Sponsored by the Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma. 175 Fairgrounds Drive. Registration in advance is recommended.

Penngrove Holiday Parade of Lights

The Penngrove Social Firemen are very, very happy to present the organization’s 6th annual procession of lighted tractors, floats, trolleys, flatbed trucks, cars, horses, goats and pedestrian human-type people in one of Sonoma County’s weirdest and most fiercely loved holiday events. Seriously, when COVID-19 canceled the parade in 2020, people’s hearts broke. The snapping and popping of all that heart-cracking could be heard as far away as Novato. People LOVE this parade, which begins at Penngrove Park and proceeds along Main Street to the cheers, shots and general applause of many happy people. Parking for viewers is at Penngrove Elementary from 5 to 8 p.m. Penngrove merchants keep the viewers warm with sales of hot chocolate, soup,cider and other street foods. Grab your place early and make sure your phone is juiced up, because you are going to want to take pictures of this one. It’s small, it’s eccentric, but it’s beautiful.

Prince of Peace Choir Concert

Music of the season will be performed by a choir of glorious voices as the First Presbyterian Church of Petaluma presents its annual holiday concert. Sunday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m. at 939 B St. Free admission.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Bubbles and the Bard

7:30 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma

A bit of classical Christmas culture (with sparkling wines) will be breaking out as the Petaluma Shakespeare Company presents what its calling “an intimate, enchanting, festive evening with champagne bubbles and the seductive, witty, wonderous William Shakespeare.” Perpare yourself for poetry, soliloquies and sonnets entwined with music and song. $15 donation at the door includes a glass of bubbly. 205 Kentucky St.

Christmas Ghost Stories

6:30 p.m. at the Word Horde Emporium

There was a time when no one would have imagined celebrating Christmas without telling a few ghost stories around the fireplace. After all, in the song, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” there is that curious lyric, “There’ll be scary ghost stories and tales of the glories of Christmases long, long ago,” because it was once a very ingrained tradition. Well the folks at Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic are bringing it back, with an evening of classic ghost stories read aloud by local actors and authors, in a special after-hours gathering at the Outlet Mall shop. Expect a little Edgar Allen Poe, and who knows what else. Totally free. WordHorde.com.

Friday, Dec. 23

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa Claus

12 - 3 p.m. at Petaluma Village Premium Outlets

As if they didn’t have work to finish at the North Pole (maybe they’re just very organized), Santa & Mrs. Claus will be sitting down for cookies and cocoa at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets. Santa’s even bringing his sleigh along for kids to check out. Photos will definitely be allowed.

A Very Phoenix Theater Christmas

It’s happening again, as musical friends of the Phoenix theater gather to perform unique covers of all-time holiday classics on the Phoenix stage. Performers will include Trebuchet, Gas Money, Phantom Motorkid, Moggs, Stone Salad, The Toadstompers (Alex Fabian & friends) and more. 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m. 201 Washington St. $10. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Saturday, Dec. 31

A Swingin’ New Years Eve

Welcome in 2023 with a great night of hot music featuring singer Deb del Mastro and the Kings of Swing, all beginning at 7 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. CinnabarTheater.org.

New Years Eve with Royal Jelly Jive

Mystic Theatre brings a rockin’ night of outstanding entertainment with Sonoma County’s Royal Jelly Jive, serving up saucy and sassy soul with panache and precision. Joining them are King Dream and special surprise guests. $40. 23 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.