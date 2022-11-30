Holiday Arts & Events Roundup

There’s a lot happening this season. We know we’ve missed a few things, but we do plan to run this roundup weekly through the end of year (or at least as often as space allows). If you know of a seasonal event that Petalumans would love to know about, please send a press release to

The late historian John Boswell once said of the December holidays, “Winter, a lingering season, is a time to gather golden moments, embark upon a sentimental journey, and enjoy every idle hour.” We understand and love the whole “golden moments, sentimental journey” thing, but what, exactly, is an “idle hour?” Around here, the “lingering season” that we now find ourselves in is so packed with things to do, see, taste, watch, buy, carry, hear, experience and enjoy that there is simply no time to sit around being idle.

Here is our roundup of local activities to prove that point.

Friday, Dec. 2

Light Up a Life

6 p.m. at Walnut Park

A beloved annual event, now approaching 40 years in downtown Petaluma, where the community gathers to remember those loved ones who’ve passed away over the course of the last year.

Transcendence’s Holiday Spectacular

7:30 p.m. at Hannah Center in Sonoma

A giddy, gorgeous, thoroughly splashy musical celebration of the holidays, presented in a cozy new setting by the same folks behind Broadway Under the Stars, with additional performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Reservations required at TranscendenceTheatre.org.

‘Ham For the Holidays’

8 p.m. at Main Stage West in Sebastopol

A hilarious seasonal farce about the operators of a small radio station (W-HAM) in Georgia in the 1930s, suddenly hit by a freak snowstorm on Christmas Eve, forced to improvise a holiday play that bears strange and striking similarities to a certain Orson Welles radio show about an alien invasion, only this time with robots ... Christmas robots. Runs weekends through Dec. 30 at 104 N. Main St. in Sebastopol. MainStageWest.com.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Christkindlmarkt

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Hermann Sons Hall

A German tradition, and for decades a Petaluma one too, the Christkindlmarkt is a showcase and marketplace for handmade crafts of all kinds, with delicious German food and photos with Santa. Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave.

Holiday Open House

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. in downtown Petaluma

There will be live music, Morris dancing and more, at this annual an open-air marketplace on Kentucky Street, where local vendors and makers will display their handmade pottery, knitted items, and lots of other cool things. The stores around downtown will be offering special activities and treats as well.

Light Up the Square

5:30 p.m. at Theatre Square

Theatre Square’s annual tree lighting ceremony at the fountain, now bedecked with a glittering evergreen, will once again include a visit from Santa Claus, with a laser show, live music and a chance to drop a letter in Santa’s Mailbox.

Holiday Art Show and Market

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Deviled Eggery

A multi-generational art show and craft market, with proceeds supporting Petaluma’s Una Vida nonprofit, all taking place at the historic Deviled Eggery, 4456 Bodega Ave.

Holiday Paint Party

1-3 p.m. at the Veterans Building

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1929 of Petaluma invites you to come paint a seasonally-appropriate picture while socializing with your neighbors. $40 includes all supplies, a drink ticket and appetizers, and supports local veterans programs. Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S. RSVP at 707-304-4252.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Holiday Parlor Tour & Carols

5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The Petaluma Museum Association is offering a special holiday treat: its first-ever afternoon of carol-singing at the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum – now splendidly decorated for the season – followed by a Holiday Parlor Tour of two historic Victorian homes in the Oakhill-Brewster District. Tickets are $35, and can be purchased on eventbrite.com.

Cinnabar Singers Winter Concert

3 p.m. at Elim Lutheran Church

Titled “Sing For Joy: Celebrating the Season in Glorious Song,” the 2022 winter concert of the Cinnabar SIngers features an ear-pleasing array of seasonal classics and contemporary surprises. 504 Baker St. $25 at the door. CinnabarTheater.org.

Latke Master Chef

6 p.m. at Chabad Jewish Center

It’s the “ultimate Chanukah cookoff,” as teams compete at gourmet latke-making in pursuit of the highly-desired Latke trophy in front of an audience and a judges panel of local culinary celebrities including the Argus-Courier’s Houston Porter, Samantha and Ryan Ramey and more. $18 for one, $30 for two. Register attendance at JewishPetaluma.com/MasterChef.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Petaluma’s 1st Annual Holiday Maker’s Fair

4-7 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma

Few things are cooler than buying holiday gifts from the people who actually made them, and this weekday makers marketplace will feature over two dozen of them.