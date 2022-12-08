There’s a lot happening this season. We know we’ve missed a few things, but we do plan to run this roundup weekly through the end of year (or at least as often as space allows). If you know of a seasonal event that Petalumans would love to know about, please send a press release to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

A producer of theatrical holiday events once said “Christmas is a terrible time for a Christmas show,” by which he meant, there are always so many things to do during the holidays, it can be hard for one event to stand out from all the others. Which is exactly why the holidays are such a wonderful time for holiday events: there is simply so many glorious options to choose from.

Here is our updated roundup of local activities to prove that point.

Friday, Dec. 9

The Nutcracker

7:30 p.m. at Spreckels in Rohnert Park

The Petaluma School of Ballet and North Coast Ballet California celebrates their 36th anniversary with this classic story ballet filled with beautiful music and extravagant costumes. Ring in the holidays with this family tradition. Additional performances on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets at SpreckelsOnline.com.

The Santaland Diaries

7:30 p.m. at the California Theatre in Santa Rosa

David Sedaris’ outrageous remembrances of working as an Elf at Macy’s Department Store comes to life in this deliciously wicked one-person show, performed by David Yen. 528 7th St. in Santa Rosa. $22-$36. CalTheatre.com.

Saturday Dec. 10

Festival of Christmas

4 - 8 p.m. at Petaluma Valley Baptist Church

With live music by the Casa Grande Concert Choir, Kenilworth Junior High Jazz Band, and Christmas carolers, this two-day festival features kids games, food (including a food court and a tea room), and a living nativity scene. It happens again on Sunday, Dec. 11. Admission $3. 580 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Petalumabaptist.org.

Petaluma Lighted Boat Parade

6 p.m. From the Marina to the Turning Basin

A big, bright armada of brilliantly lit-up boats will once again make their watery way down the Petaluma River, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Marina and arriving arrive at the Turning Basin right around 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition

1 - 9 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma

Another Petaluma traditions returns, as the 6th annual exhibition of aromatic bakery architecture takes place over three days at Hotel Petaluma. Come see houses, castles, mansions, skyscrapers and historical edifices built from cookies. The show continues on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., then on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Winners will be announced on Sunday. 205 Kentucky St. Free.

A Chanticleer Christmas

"A Chanticleer Christmas" returns to Petaluma’s St. Francis de Paul church for two performances, at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The award-winning ensemble’s 2022 show features new arrangements of beloved tunes. To quote the vocal group’s website, “Equally at home in the worlds of Classical, Jazz, or Pop, Chanticleer weaves back and forth between styles to present an evening of wonder and merriment.” 35 Liberty Street. Tickets at Chanticleer.org.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Chanukah Celebration & Drone Get Drop

4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Petaluma Fairgrounds

Celebrate the power of light over darkness and right over might with this annual extravaganza, this year (the eighth consecutive) featuring a mega, nine-foot menorah, a spectacular fire juggling act, face painting, latkes, donuts, photo-ops with a life-sized dreidel and the drpping of gelt (candy money) from a flying drone. Sponsored by the Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma. 175 Fairgrounds Drive. Registration in advance is recommended.

Penngrove Holiday Parade of Lights

The Penngrove Social Firemen are very, very happy to present the organization’s 6th annual procession of lighted tractors, floats, trolleys, flatbed trucks, cars, horses, goats and pedestrian human-type people in one of Sonoma County’s weirdest and most fiercely loved holiday events. Seriously, when COVID-19 canceled the parade in 2020, people’s hearts broke. The snapping and popping of all that heart-cracking could be heard as far away as Novato. People LOVE this parade, which begins at Penngrove Park and proceeds along Main Street to the cheers, shots and general applause of many happy people. Parking for viewers is at Penngrove Elementary from 5 to 8 p.m. Penngrove merchants keep the viewers warm with sales of hot chocolate, soup,cider and other street foods. Grab your place early and make sure your phone is juiced up, because you are going to want to take pictures of this one. It’s small, it’s eccentric, but it’s beautiful.

Prince of Peace Choir Concert

Music of the season will be performed by a choir of glorious voices as the First Presbyterian Church of Petaluma presents its annual holiday concert. Sunday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m. at 939 B St. Free admission.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Bubbles and the Bard